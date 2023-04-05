In 2002, my dad was murdered in the doorway of his home. Twenty-one years later, I am ready to find answers to the coldest case in Belmont County, Ohio. This is... More
A Case as Cold as Ice
This is the story of what happened to J.C. McGhee on July 11th 2002 according to police records — some of which may not be entirely accurate nor adequate. Twenty years later, the search for answers begins.
5/17/2023
Introducing: Ice Cold Case
Join me as I delve into the deeply personal and haunting story of my dad's murder. In this gripping true crime podcast, I take you on a journey of discovery as I explore the case from every angle, and reveal the untold details that I have uncovered through my investigation. With each episode, you'll be drawn deeper into the investigation, as I look for new evidence, interview key players, and unravel the mystery of my dad's death. But this isn't just a quest for justice - it's a deeply personal journey that will take you inside the mind of a victim's daughter, and show you the strength and resilience it takes to keep fighting for the truth. Ice Cold Case is a chronicle of self-discovery and exploration. Subscribe now to join the investigation and uncover the truth behind this discarded cold case.
