Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ice Cold Case in the App
Listen to Ice Cold Case in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Ice Cold Case

Ice Cold Case

Podcast Ice Cold Case
Podcast Ice Cold Case

Ice Cold Case

Madison McGhee
add
In 2002, my dad was murdered in the doorway of his home. Twenty-one years later, I am ready to find answers to the coldest case in Belmont County, Ohio. This is... More
True CrimeSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
In 2002, my dad was murdered in the doorway of his home. Twenty-one years later, I am ready to find answers to the coldest case in Belmont County, Ohio. This is... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • A Case as Cold as Ice
    This is the story of what happened to J.C. McGhee on July 11th 2002 according to police records — some of which may not be entirely accurate nor adequate. Twenty years later, the search for answers begins.
    5/17/2023
    28:11
  • Introducing: Ice Cold Case
    Join me as I delve into the deeply personal and haunting story of my dad's murder. In this gripping true crime podcast, I take you on a journey of discovery as I explore the case from every angle, and reveal the untold details that I have uncovered through my investigation. With each episode, you'll be drawn deeper into the investigation, as I look for new evidence, interview key players, and unravel the mystery of my dad's death. But this isn't just a quest for justice - it's a deeply personal journey that will take you inside the mind of a victim's daughter, and show you the strength and resilience it takes to keep fighting for the truth. Ice Cold Case is a chronicle of self-discovery and exploration. Subscribe now to join the investigation and uncover the truth behind this discarded cold case.
    5/4/2023
    1:00

More True Crime podcasts

About Ice Cold Case

In 2002, my dad was murdered in the doorway of his home. Twenty-one years later, I am ready to find answers to the coldest case in Belmont County, Ohio. This is the story of a daughter desperate for justice, for closure, for someone to care. It doesn't get more personal than this.
Podcast website

Listen to Ice Cold Case, FBI Retired Case File Review and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ice Cold Case

Ice Cold Case

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ice Cold Case: Podcasts in Family