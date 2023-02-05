The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno

Bonus Episode: Who Are The U.S. Marshals?

The United States Marshals Service is a federal agency responsible for the arrests of federal fugitives. With origins dating back to the nation's beginnings, the U.S. Marshals continue to serve the country by protecting the federal judiciary. Retired U.S. Marshal Bill Sorukas discusses the history of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Program, how the group operates, and some of its high-profile cases. After working as an undercover officer in Indiana, Bill Sorukas became a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Southern District of California. He would soon become a Chief Inspector within the Investigative Operations Division. Bill also served as a Senior Fellow at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he helped establish the Center for the Prevention of Violence Against the Police. Now, he works as a Project Alert Consultant at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Bill was given many honors throughout his career, including the National Association of Police Organizations' "Top Cop" award for his work on the Beltway Snipers case, as well as the Attorney Generals Award for Distinguished Service for Investigative Excellence for his involvement with the investigation of Ed and Elaine Brown. In his book, Chasing Evil: Pursuing Dangerous Criminals with the U.S. Marshals, Sorukas details various high-profile cases on which he worked.