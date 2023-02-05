The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno

Each week, Emily Compagno – Co-Host of Outnumbered on The FOX News Channel - will be joined by a team of FOX News Digital true crime reporters, legal and law en... More
Finding A Fugitive: The Texas Killer
On Tuesday night, the four-day-long manhunt for the suspect involved in a mass shooting was brought to an end. The suspect, 38-year-old Mexican immigrant Francisco Oropesa is accused of killing five of his neighbors in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas Friday night. Oropesa opened fire after one of his neighbors asked him to stop firing his gun so that his children could sleep. Retired Chief Inspector and Commander of the U.S. Marshals' New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force Lenny DePaul shares details of the manhunt and explains what goes into law enforcement's intensive search for fugitives.
As one of the Regional Fugitive Task Force's original members, Lenny DePaul oversaw hundreds of arrests and investigated some of the U.S. Marshals' most-wanted fugitives. During his time with the Marshals Service, DePaul was given numerous awards, including the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation's Investigator of the Year award, as well as the Attorney General's Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.
5/4/2023
Breaking Omertà: The Son Of A Mob Underboss Tells All
Sonny Franzese was one of the most formidable mobsters in America. With a career spanning over the course of 80 years, Franzese rose through the ranks of the Colombo Crime Family, ultimately earning the title of "underboss." Much of the family's success was due to the oath of Omertà, a sacred vow of silence which new recruits were ordered to take to prove their loyalty. When Sonny Franzese was sentenced to 50 years in prison, his son, Michael took it upon himself to make that vow and enter into the Colombo syndicate. Former Colombo Caporegime Michael Franzese shares the details of his life in the mafia, the impact it had on his family, and why he ultimately chose to walk away from the life of crime.
After leaving behind his career with the Colombo Crime Family, Michael Franzese has since become an author and motivational speaker. In his book, I'll Make You An Offer You Can't Refuse, Franzese shares business lessons he learned during his time as a mob boss.
5/2/2023
Bonus Episode: Using DNA To Solve High-Profile Cold Cases
While genetic genealogy is typically used to reveal more details about one's ancestry, it can also be incredibly helpful in aiding law enforcement with their criminal investigations. With just one piece of DNA, scientists can identify both violent criminals and human remains, bringing answers to even the most mysterious cold cases. Chief Genetic Genealogist at Parabon Nanolabs CeCe Moore explains the background behind the genetic genealogy field, how DNA databases operate, and how the science has evolved to provide more details about criminals and victims alike. Later, she shares details from some of the cases she's worked on alongside enforcement.
4/27/2023
Catching A Serial Killer: Connecting The Crimes Of Jorge Avila-Torrez
In the middle of the night in February 2010, a young woman was raped, strangled, and left to die in a snowy Virginia forest. After flagging down a couple driving by, the woman recounted the horrific story of the night before. Later that day, law enforcement would arrest Jorge Avila-Torrez for the attack. Little did they know that upon collecting his DNA, a string of previous assaults and murders connected to Avila-Torrez would be revealed. Former Federal and State Prosecutor Jonathan Fahey led the case. He shares the full story behind Jorge Avila-Torrez's crimes, how a confession was obtained, and details from the trial in the case against him.
Jonathan Fahey worked at the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, where he served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, leading various grand jury investigations. He would go on to serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, and would later become the Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, Fahey works with Brown Rudnick LLP as Counsel in the firm's Litigation and Arbitration practice group.
For his work prosecuting the case against Jorge Avila-Torrez, Fahey was given the Attorney General's John Marshall Award for Trial of Litigation.
4/25/2023
Bonus Episode: Who Are The U.S. Marshals?
The United States Marshals Service is a federal agency responsible for the arrests of federal fugitives. With origins dating back to the nation's beginnings, the U.S. Marshals continue to serve the country by protecting the federal judiciary. Retired U.S. Marshal Bill Sorukas discusses the history of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Program, how the group operates, and some of its high-profile cases.
After working as an undercover officer in Indiana, Bill Sorukas became a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Southern District of California. He would soon become a Chief Inspector within the Investigative Operations Division. Bill also served as a Senior Fellow at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he helped establish the Center for the Prevention of Violence Against the Police. Now, he works as a Project Alert Consultant at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Bill was given many honors throughout his career, including the National Association of Police Organizations' "Top Cop" award for his work on the Beltway Snipers case, as well as the Attorney Generals Award for Distinguished Service for Investigative Excellence for his involvement with the investigation of Ed and Elaine Brown. In his book, Chasing Evil: Pursuing Dangerous Criminals with the U.S. Marshals, Sorukas details various high-profile cases on which he worked.
About The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno
Each week, Emily Compagno – Co-Host of Outnumbered on The FOX News Channel - will be joined by a team of FOX News Digital true crime reporters, legal and law enforcement experts, along with the latest insights from the FOX News Investigative Team. Emily will bring stories of survival, solved and unsolved murders, America's Most Wanted killers, missing persons, and celebrity crime trials. This podcast will bring the listener into the story, as told by the people involved and those reporting on the ground. New episodes available every Tuesday, along with bonus episodes every Thursday.
The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno
