The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno

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650 episodes
- Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty after a Los Angeles grand jury indicted him on two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, director and actor Rob Reiner and Michele Singer-Reiner.
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- Chanley Painter speaks with author Christopher Morris about the controversial conviction of nurse Lucy Letby.
As the public debate intensifies, Morris discusses his extensive research into the trial, pointing to what he describes as flawed medical evidence, misinterpreted statistics, and systemic failures at the Countess of Chester Hospital. From disputed insulin readings and air embolism theories, as well as the role of expert testimony and the ongoing review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
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Manhunt Underway for Arizona Man Suspected in Parents’ Deaths | True Crime Minute08/12/2026 | 1 mins.Police are searching internationally for 27-year-old Matthew Flores, who is suspected in the deaths of his parents after their decomposing bodies were discovered buried in the backyard of their Litchfield Park, Arizona, home.
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- Was Lucy Letby a calculating serial killer, or the scapegoat of a failing hospital system?
The conviction of neonatal nurse Lucy Letby shocked the United Kingdom and dominated international headlines. Handed the stiffest sentence given to a woman in modern British legal history, Letby was condemned to die in prison with no possibility of parole. But years after the trial, the debate about her innocence continues.
In Part One, Chanley Painter sits down with researcher and author Christopher Morris ‘Reasonable Doubt: Examining the Case of Lucy Letby’, to discuss Letby’s conviction.
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Judge Tosses Alex Murdaugh’s $600K Lawsuit Over Jury Interference | True Crime Minute08/10/2026 | 1 mins.A federal judge dismissed Alex Murdaugh’s $600,000 lawsuit against former court clerk Becky Hill, ruling he cannot recover legal fees tied to the murder trial that was overturned over Hill’s jury interference.
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About The FOX True Crime Podcast
The most compelling True Crime stories – five days a week. Each week FOX News Digital true crime reporters, legal experts, and the FOX Investigative Team dive into America’s most gripping cases, from solved and unsolved murders to missing persons, survival stories, and headline-making trials. Plus, stay up to date with the FOX True Crime Minute, highlighting active investigations, cold cases, and local mysteries. Full-length stories drop every Tuesday and Thursday, and True Crime Minutes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Subscribe now and never miss a moment.
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