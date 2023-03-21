Honey! I'm Homeschooling The Kids

S7E155: Free To Learn and PLAY with Dr. Peter Gray
Peter Gray is an American psychologist, author and research professor. He has conducted and published research in neuroendocrinology, developmental psychology, anthropology, and education.
His research focuses on the role of play in human evolution and how children educate themselves, through play and exploration, when they are free to do so. He has expanded on these ideas in his book, Free to Learn: Why Unleashing the Instinct to Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students for Life (Basic Books).
He has been a regular contributor to Psychology Today magazine and is a founding member and president of the nonprofit Alliance for Self-Directed Education (ASDE) and a founding board director of the nonprofit Let Grow.
He earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia College and Ph.D. in biological sciences at the Rockefeller University many years ago. His own current play includes kayaking, long-distance bicycling, backwoods skiing, and vegetable gardening.
In This Episode: The Importance Of Free Play
This episode is a re-release of an earlier episode with Peter Gray. (episode 47)
It is such a wonderful and important discussion that I want to make sure it stays accessible.
In this episode we talk about:
The importance of FREE PLAY
Self Directed Learning and the key parts of the self directed learning environment
The lack of free play in our world today and what the absence of it has led to
Parents Fears around self directed education
Resources
Research studies:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/experts/peter-gray-phd
Observational study Jay Feldman
https://eric.ed.gov/?id=ED453128
Study of Grown Unschoolers
https://www.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/Published%20Grown%20Unschoolers%20I.pdf
https://www.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/Published%20Grown%20Unschooles%20II.pdf
Brian Sutton Smith
Play Scholar
Play Theory
Democratic Schools
Sudbury Valley School
Peter Gray’s Book
Free To Learn: Why Unleashing The Instinct To Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students For Life
Alliance For Self Directed Education
Let Grow Project
