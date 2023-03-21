Honey! I'm Homeschooling The Kids

S7E158: Why We Want Our Kids To Take Risks

This community conversation was all about risk taking. My friends Kelly Edwards and Tira Hunter joined me to lead this this community conversation on the importance of allowing our kids (and teens) to take risks and what that looks like in our lives. In This Episode Kelly Edwards is the founder of the 90 Minute School Day. She is a homeschooling mom to her 3 daughters, ages 15, 8 and 5. Tira Hunter unschooled her daughter Zoi who is now grown, runs a business and is a mom to Zoi, a professional artist. This conversation brought our community of parents that come from different backgrounds, places, ages, races and circumstances to share their ideas, and ask questions. Here's what we explored in this conversation: What is risk taking? Risky play- the benefits, examples and balancing safety Risk taking at different ages Trust- the element that makes risk okay Parent Fears Why are some parents more risk-adverse? Tools, knives, guns and independent experiences Risk and Race And let's not forget, risk taking in choosing to homeschool! Resources We shared some fantastic resources- podcasts, books and articles throughout this discussion. Books Teen Mind, Teen Brain-What Parents Need To Know To Survive The Adolescent Years by Dr. Ron Clavier Free To Learn- Why Unleashing The Instinct To Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self Reliant, and Better Students For Life by Dr. Peter Gray Articles and Research The Nature Of Things- Risky Play For Children- Why We Should Let Kids Go Outside And Then Get Out Of The Way National Library of Medicine- Risky Play and Children's Safety: Balancing Priorities For Optimal Child Development outsideplay.ca -Helping Caregivers and Educators Gain The Confidence and Skills To Support Children's Outdoor Play Podcast Episodes Free To Learn with Dr. Peter Gray Supporting Passions and Unschooling To Adulthood with Tira and Zoi Hunter Finding Freedom Within Structure with Kelly Edwards Supporting Passions and Unschooling in the Teen Years Homeschooling Support Join Our Community One on One Coaching Support Clubhouse Community OUR SPONSORS Sponsor support allows me to continue to create this podcast and allow it to be easily accessible for you. This episode was brought to you by Fearless Learners by Success Codes and MEL Science. Fearless Learners by SuccessCodes;Where all children can learn and grow fearless with a Learning Success Coach by their side. Their certified Learning Success coaches make learning easy with their proven holistic coaching methodology which is a unique and superior alternative to tutoring and teaching in all subjects.All of their coaches are certified teachers as well as certified Learning Success Coaches, who have left the school system to create the 'right' environment to provide customized and personalized learning experiences. *Kohila is offering a FREE 45 minute clarity coaching call to Honey! I'm Homeschooling The Kids listeners. Just go to learningsuccessacademy.com Watch From Fear To Fearless, Kohila's weekly show on Wednesday, 11am Pacific Time at fearlesslearners.live MEL Science MEL Science is a subscription service that offers a range of educational resources and hands-on experiments for homeschooling families. From chemistry to physics, medicine to STEM, MEL Science subscription boxes are packed full of exciting experiments and activities that will inspire and educate. These boxes are a perfect way to give homeschooling kids a practice with the hands-on boxes and get them involved in science activities. With MEL Science, you'll get all the materials needed for each experiment, including detailed instructions and educational materials that explain the scientific concepts behind each experiment. If you're looking for a fun and exciting way to teach science, MEL Science is a great choice. Don't forget to take advantage of the 60% discount for your first box, and start exploring the fascinating world of science with MEL Science today. USE CODE MEL60 At CHECKOUT