Robyn Robertson
Honey I'm Homeschooling The Kids! - A podcast that steps into alternative education, parenting, and living a fun, fuller family life.
  S7E159: The Unschooling Journey- From Childhood To Adulthood with Missy Willis
    The Unschooling Journey- From Childhood To Adulthood with Missy Willis Missy is a mom to two, writer, and self-directed education advocate.  As a trained teacher, she imagined a life devoted to traditional education, but in 2007 she moved away from the standardized schooling model with her own kids and hasn't looked back.    Let 'em go Barefoot is the community and podcast she created to share stories, insights and research on conscious parenting and education. Her work has reached hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. What has emerged is a felt sense that we are in the midst of a Great Educational Awakening.   Missy is currently collaborating with another veteran unschooling mom, Ann Hansen of Inner Parent Coaching, to create a supportive community for the next generation of unschooling parents.    A foundational principle of their work is: The Future of Education is not in the Classroom   Find out more or to get involved at www.letemgobarefoot.com or on Instagram @letemgobarefoot  In This Episode This is the second time Missy has been featured on my podcast. (She has also co-hosted excellent conversations in my Homeschool Club)  I wanted to bring her back on the show to hear her perspective on unschooling through the years. Her oldest is now an adult and her youngest is in her teens. (I suggest you listen to her first interview to hear more about her background in education and their unschooling beginning).  In this episode we explored the many layers of unschooling, learning and parenting.  Peaceful Parenting and open communication in unschooling  How she has has approached academics in unschooling What helped their family to continue unschooling in the later years- getting clear on the why  Recognizing the ups and downs and the challenges Unschooling into Post Secondary- creating portfolios, dual enrolment, college entry and career tracks Building experiences, adventures and engaging with the world The research- Self Determination Theory: Autonomy, Competence and Relatedness  Resources You can reach Missy through Let Em Go Barefoot on social media and her website.  Website- Let Em Go Barefoot Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/letemgobarefoot Instagram- Instagram @letemgobarefoot  Self Determination Theory If you would like to hear additional conversations with Missy, I recommend her first interview- Conscious Educator. Or, her recorded Honey! I'm Homeschooling Co-Hosted Conversations- Veteran Unschooling Moms Q&A, and Conscious Parenting & Deschooling.  For Support on your homeschooling and Unschooling journey join my Honey! I'm Homeschooling Patreon Community. Or connect with me One-On-One HERE.
    6/9/2023
    1:12:02
  S7E158: Why We Want Our Kids To Take Risks
    This community conversation was all about risk taking.  My friends Kelly Edwards and Tira Hunter joined me to lead this this community conversation on the importance of allowing our kids (and teens) to take risks and what that looks like in our lives. In This Episode Kelly Edwards is the founder of the 90 Minute School Day. She is a homeschooling mom to her 3 daughters, ages 15, 8 and 5. Tira Hunter unschooled her daughter Zoi who is now grown, runs a business and is a mom to Zoi, a professional artist. This conversation brought our community of parents that come from different backgrounds, places, ages, races and circumstances to share their ideas, and ask questions.  Here's what we explored in this conversation: What is risk taking? Risky play- the benefits, examples and balancing safety  Risk taking at different ages Trust- the element that makes risk okay Parent Fears Why are some parents more risk-adverse?  Tools, knives, guns and independent experiences Risk and Race And let's not forget, risk taking in choosing to homeschool! Resources We shared some fantastic resources- podcasts, books and articles throughout this discussion. Books Teen Mind, Teen Brain-What Parents Need To Know To Survive The Adolescent Years by Dr. Ron Clavier Free To Learn- Why Unleashing The Instinct To Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self Reliant, and Better Students For Life by Dr. Peter Gray Articles and Research The Nature Of Things- Risky Play For Children- Why We Should Let Kids Go Outside And Then Get Out Of The Way National Library of Medicine- Risky Play and Children's Safety: Balancing Priorities For Optimal Child Development outsideplay.ca -Helping Caregivers and Educators Gain The Confidence and Skills To Support Children's Outdoor Play Podcast Episodes Free To Learn with Dr. Peter Gray Supporting Passions and Unschooling To Adulthood with Tira and Zoi Hunter Finding Freedom Within Structure with Kelly Edwards Supporting Passions and Unschooling in the Teen Years  Homeschooling Support Join Our Community   One on One Coaching Support Clubhouse Community
    5/25/2023
    1:11:09
  S7E157: From The Soviet Union To Homeschooling
    Evgenia is a homeschooling mama of one boy and the founder of Fit Mama Method. She was born in the Soviet Union and lived in Russia until 29 years old. She holds 2 Master Degrees in Journalism and Sports. Evgenia came to Canada to complete a college program and decided to stay. She was the head coach of an Acrobatic Gymnastics Program and a personal trainer until she decided to stay home with her son.  Evgenia is a homeschool mom and entrepreneur. Her Nourished Motherhood Program has helped many homeschooling mamas to beat burn-out with a holistic approach to wellbeing, motherhood and homeschooling.  In This Episode​ Often, my podcast interviews offer perspective into different points of view, circumstances and the rest of the world. It can be easy to live our life and assume that everyone shares similar thoughts, ideals and circumstances. But that is not always the case. I personally enjoy hearing the stories from others that have grown up and lived a learning life quite different from my own, or the one that I know. It gives me a better understanding of the world.  In this episode Evgenia shares about life growing up in the Soviet Union and how that reflects on childhood and parenting. What does a life shaped by living behind the Iron Curtain look like? We talked about: The school system (a day in the life of the school day, and class in the Soviet Union) Raising children (the expectations on both kids and parents)  Family and community purpose (How differently they varied from life in the western world today) Homeschooling  This was a wonderful discussion on not only how we are shaped, but the changes that we go through in our lives that begin to change our world, values and parenting. And of course...lead us to homeschooling. Resources Connect with Evgenia on her website- fitmamamethod.com Instagram- @fit.mama.method If you want to learn more about getting started in homeschooling, listen to my episode 7 Steps To Begin Homeschooling
    5/12/2023
    1:10:34
  S7E156: How Do You Know If Online Learning Is The Right Option?
    How Do You Know If Online Learning Is The Right Option?  Technology has become a powerful tool in learning, transforming education in numerous ways. It has increased access to education, information and resources. Learning opportunities are now, quite literally, right at our finger tips.  Technology has not only increased our access to information, but it has also broadened our access to where and how we want to learn and who we choose to learn with.  One format that has grown is online learning. It seems like at if we are looking for a class, or school, most likely we can find an online class that will teach it. But with all of this choice now on offer, how can we know if we are choosing right? How do you know if online learning is the right option?  Invited 2 experienced educators in the online learning space to explore this question with me. Anjilee Ferguson and Sara Busalacchi have over a decade of experience in online learning, working in the field since its inception.  They have a passion for helping students succeed which led them to co-found Mountain Point Academy, an online school for grades 6-12.  Their mission is to help provide students with a personalized approach to online learning, with 1:1 support for students to find joy in learning and citizenship.   In This Episode Anjilee and Sara take the time to answer my questions about online learning. How do you know if online learning is the right learning option? How do you find out of the online learning option aligns with your needs and values? What options are available?  How can we best support our kids in their online learning experience? What are points to look for when choosing an online learning community?  Can online learning be relationship based?  What is the difference between synchronous and asynchronous learning?  Resources Connect with Mountain Point Academy onInstagram: @mtnpointacademy Facebook: Mountain Point Academy LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/40950537  If you aren't sure if online learning is a good fit for you, you can schedule a FREE consultation call to talk with the Mountain Point Academy team: www.mountainpointacademy.com/letschat  If you would like to learn about other alternative programs, both in person and online, listen to these episodes~Village Home Learning Community  CoLearn~Bridging Unconventional Education Approaches
    4/11/2023
    51:49
  S7E155: Free To Learn and PLAY with Dr. Peter Gray
    Free To Learn and PLAY with Dr. Peter Gray Peter Gray is an American psychologist, author and research professor. He has conducted and published research in neuroendocrinology, developmental psychology, anthropology, and education. His research focuses on the role of play in human evolution and how children educate themselves, through play and exploration, when they are free to do so. He has expanded on these ideas in his book, Free to Learn: Why Unleashing the Instinct to Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students for Life (Basic Books). He has been a regular contributor to Psychology Today magazine and is a founding member and president of the nonprofit Alliance for Self-Directed Education (ASDE) and a founding board director of the nonprofit Let Grow.  He earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia College and Ph.D. in biological sciences at the Rockefeller University many years ago. His own current play includes kayaking, long-distance bicycling, backwoods skiing, and vegetable gardening.  In This Episode: The Importance Of Free Play​ This episode is a re-release of an earlier episode with Peter Gray. (episode 47)  It is such a wonderful and important discussion that I want to make sure it stays accessible.  In this episode we talk about:  The importance of FREE PLAY Self Directed Learning and the key parts of the self directed learning environment The lack of free play in our world today and what the absence of it has led to Parents Fears around self directed education Resources Research studies: https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/experts/peter-gray-phd Observational study Jay Feldman https://eric.ed.gov/?id=ED453128 Study of Grown Unschoolers https://www.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/Published%20Grown%20Unschoolers%20I.pdf https://www.psychologytoday.com/sites/default/files/Published%20Grown%20Unschooles%20II.pdf Brian Sutton Smith Play Scholar Play Theory Democratic Schools Sudbury Valley School Peter Gray's Book Free To Learn: Why Unleashing The Instinct To Play Will Make Our Children Happier, More Self-Reliant, and Better Students For Life Alliance For Self Directed Education Let Grow Project
    3/21/2023
    1:05:50

About Honey! I'm Homeschooling The Kids

Honey I'm Homeschooling The Kids! - A podcast that steps into alternative education, parenting, and living a fun, fuller family life.
