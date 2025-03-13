Powered by RND
Teach Them Diligently

David and Leslie Nunnery
If you’re a homeschool family, you’ve found the right place! We invite you to join us each week on the Teach Them Diligently Podcast, where we’ll discuss a wide...
  • Raising Boys in a Virtual World: How to Reach Their Hearts & Build Godly Men | 340
    In today’s world, boys are growing up surrounded by screens, video games, and digital distractions. How can parents guide them toward godly manhood? In this episode, Leslie Nunnery welcomes Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, to dive deep into the challenges boys face today and how parents can intentionally disciple them. Plus, hear how Trail Life USA is making a difference in young men’s lives and how they’ll be investing in dads at Teach Them Diligently events this year! Topics Covered in this Episode: Why virtual worlds are so captivating to boys—and what parents can do about it How to engage your son’s heart rather than just control his behavior The importance of real-world challenges and adventure in shaping strong men Why “letting boys be boys” is key to their healthy development How dads and mentors play a crucial role in discipleship Meet the Guest: Mark T. Hancock began his career founding a national advertising agency and running it for fifteen years. His conversion to Christ led him into ministry as a Youth and College Pastor, Associate Pastor, Homeless Ministry Director and Global Event Director for an international ministry, organizing events on five continents. He holds two Masters Degrees in the Mental Health Counseling field, having spent time in private practice, and has taught at secular and Christian colleges. Mark has been a guest on numerous radio and television programs including: Focus on the Family, Fox Nation's Starnes Country, Family Life Radio, The Eric Metaxas Show, and James Dobson's Family Talk Program. He is the author of Trail-Ready: 101 Devotions for Dads with Boys, Too Much Tubular (with BRAVE Books), and co-author of Flight of the Falcon.Mark was named to the American Family Association's '40 Faithful'. An author, award-winning writer, and conference speaker, he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Trail Life USA and lives near Greenville, SC with his wife of over 35 years. They have two sons. Podcast Sponsorship: Trail Life USA partners with churches and parents across America as the premier national character development organization for young men which produces generations of godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens. In over 1,200 churches in all 50 states, fathers and sons are connecting, relationships are deepening, communities are being impacted, and legacies are beginning as a new generation of godly leaders rises up. Trail Life is also partnering with Teach Them Diligently again this year to bring you a men’s breakf ast at our events in Dayton,OH; Pigeon Forge, TN; Branson,MO; and Lynchburg VA. We are so grateful that Trail Life’s investment in men and boys extends to our events, and we hope you’re planning to see them onsite. You can learn more about Trail Life by visiting TrailLifeUSA.com Additional Resources: Join us at our Teach Them Diligently conventions in 2025! Trail Life USA will be in attendance and will be sponsoring our men's breakfast at all locations! Click HERE for more information. Find out more information about Trail Life USA HERE
  • Bringing Bible Stories to Life: The Sight and Sound Journey | 339
    On today's podcast, Leslie Nunnery speaks with Katie Miller, the director of brand development for Sight and Sound Theaters. Together, they explore the rich history of the theater, its immersive experiences that bring Bible stories to life, and the ministry's mission to inspire and connect audiences with scripture. Katie shares personal anecdotes about the challenges faced by the organization, including a devastating fire, and emphasizes the importance of obedience and faith in overcoming obstacles. They also discuss opportunities for families to engage with the arts and the exciting future plans for Sight and Sound. Meet the Guest: As the oldest grandchild of Sight & Sound's founders, Katie first stepped onto the stage when she was four years old, making her the first member of the family's third generation to be a part of the ministry. Throughout her 35-year tenure, Katie has served in various capacities within the company, including human resources, marketing, and business development. As Director of Brand Development, Katie spearheads Sight & Sound's growth initiatives and brings alignment to each of the brand's extensions through strategic partnerships, marketing, communications, and creative development. She also serves as the primary spokesperson for the ministry, including on camera host for all live broadcast events. Katie is passionate about connecting Sight & Sound's past to its future, introducing audience members from around the world to the Sight & Sound story.https://youtu.be/3mkCvodypJY Additional Resources: Find out more about Sight and Sound Theatre HERESecure your ticket to see Sight and Sounds production of Jonah on Friday night at all of our TTD locations in 2025. Dayton HERE,  Pigeon Forge HERE, and Branson HERE Podcast Sponsor: Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-ofthe-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide.For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.
  • How to Reach Millennials and Gen Z with Biblical Truth | 338
    Is your child's worldview under attack? Why are so many Gen Z kids struggling with purpose? Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries tackles these tough questions, revealing the surprising key: strong parent-child conversations. On today's podcast, you will learn how to cultivate a hunger for righteousness and why community matters more than ever. Plus, did you know Israeli youth report higher happiness? We'll explore why! Discover how Summit Ministries is making a lasting impact and how you can equip your kids with a resilient faith. Meet the Guest: Dr. Jeff Myers is the president of Summit Ministries. As an educator and entrepreneur, Dr. Myers has become one of America’s most respected authorities on youth leadership development. Through his speaking engagements and media appearances, Dr. Myers has become a fresh voice offering humor and insight from a Christian worldview.https://youtu.be/ZQ9xxo8bIYE Additional Resources: Find out more about Summit Ministries HEREDiscount for Teach Them Diligently listeners- TEACHTHEM25 when you register HERESee Dr. Jeff Myers at all of our TTD locations in 2025. Click HERE to secure your ticket. Podcast Sponsor: We are excited to share about Summit Ministries’ 12-day Student Conference. Summit is for young adults who want to set an example in speech, conduct, faith, love, and purity. Your sixteen to twenty-two-year-old will find mentors and friends who believe they don’t have to wait to live with purpose and impact. They will dive deeper into their faith, build lifelong friendships, as they boldly step into the life God has for them. This is a truly phenomenal program. I had the privilege of spending a couple of days at one of their conferences a couple of years ago, and I was blown away by the depth of teaching and conversation these young adults were engaging in. So Don't wait. make plans for your young person to join Summit Ministries Student Conference this summer! Learn more at summit.org/teachthem.Use discount code TEACHTHEM25.
  • Kingdom-Minded Kids: Homeschool Graduates Share Their Journey | 337
    In this special episode, Leslie Nunnery sits down with her two sons, Camden and Payton, to discuss their homeschool experience and how it has shaped their faith, education, and work today. Camden, director of youth programs at Teach Them Diligently, and Payton, a middle school teacher and youth program producer, share their insights on the advantages of homeschooling, the challenges of transitioning to college, and how parents can prepare their children for life beyond the homeschool years. They also dive into the exciting new youth programs launching at Teach Them Diligently, designed to equip children and teens with deep theological understanding and biblical discipleship. Whether you're a homeschooling parent or considering the journey, this episode is packed with encouragement and wisdom!  Topics Covered in This Episode: The biggest benefits of homeschooling (even the ones kids don’t realize at the time!) How self-paced learning prepares students for life & career success The transition from homeschool to college—what’s easy & what’s hard Encouragement for parents navigating homeschool & ministry life Exciting updates on the 2025 Teach Them Diligently youth programshttps://youtu.be/DvArorg9u4o Additional Resources: Learn more about Teach Them Diligently events and the youth programs at each location.Join the Teach Them Diligently 365 CommunityGrab a copy of Heart School to learn how you can leverage Biblical Parenting and Excellent Home Education to create the family culture you’ve always wanted.Follow us on Instagram: @TeachDiligently
  • Surviving Mid-Year Homeschool Burnout | 336
    The mid-year slump is real, and for many homeschool families, February and early March bring feelings of burnout, discouragement, and exhaustion. The excitement of the new school year has faded, the holidays are long past, and spring still feels out of reach. In this episode, Leslie Nunnery unpacks the real reasons behind this seasonal struggle—whether it's winter blues, exhaustion, comparison traps, or feeling off-track—and provides encouraging, faith-based strategies to regain joy in homeschooling. She reminds us that homeschooling is a tool, not the mission itself, and encourages us to reset our focus on discipleship and relationship-building. Join us for a refreshing, hope-filled conversation that will help you navigate this season with renewed strength and purpose.  Topics Covered in this Episode: ✔️ The common causes of mid-year burnout ✔️ How to discern whether you need a break or a mindset shift ✔️ Practical ways to reset your heart and your homeschool ✔️ The power of community and leaning into God’s strength If you’re struggling to find motivation or wondering if you’re even making progress, this episode is for you! https://youtu.be/IexFjtGZa24 Additional Resources: Teach Them Diligently Events and Tickets Teach Them Diligently Book Heart School Book Teach Them Diligently 365 Membership Connect with Us: Follow us on Instagram: @teachdiligently Join our community: Teach Them Diligently 365Subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode!
About Teach Them Diligently

If you’re a homeschool family, you’ve found the right place! We invite you to join us each week on the Teach Them Diligently Podcast, where we’ll discuss a wide-range topics related to Biblical Parenting and Excellent Home Education to help you strengthen your family in every area of life. You have a high calling! Together, let’s explore how to fulfill that well. You can find even more resources and experiences for Christian homeschool families like yours at TeachThemDiligently.net
