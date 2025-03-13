Raising Boys in a Virtual World: How to Reach Their Hearts & Build Godly Men | 340

In today’s world, boys are growing up surrounded by screens, video games, and digital distractions. How can parents guide them toward godly manhood? In this episode, Leslie Nunnery welcomes Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, to dive deep into the challenges boys face today and how parents can intentionally disciple them. Plus, hear how Trail Life USA is making a difference in young men’s lives and how they’ll be investing in dads at Teach Them Diligently events this year! Topics Covered in this Episode: Why virtual worlds are so captivating to boys—and what parents can do about it How to engage your son’s heart rather than just control his behavior The importance of real-world challenges and adventure in shaping strong men Why “letting boys be boys” is key to their healthy development How dads and mentors play a crucial role in discipleship Meet the Guest: Mark T. Hancock began his career founding a national advertising agency and running it for fifteen years. His conversion to Christ led him into ministry as a Youth and College Pastor, Associate Pastor, Homeless Ministry Director and Global Event Director for an international ministry, organizing events on five continents. He holds two Masters Degrees in the Mental Health Counseling field, having spent time in private practice, and has taught at secular and Christian colleges. Mark has been a guest on numerous radio and television programs including: Focus on the Family, Fox Nation's Starnes Country, Family Life Radio, The Eric Metaxas Show, and James Dobson's Family Talk Program. He is the author of Trail-Ready: 101 Devotions for Dads with Boys, Too Much Tubular (with BRAVE Books), and co-author of Flight of the Falcon.Mark was named to the American Family Association's '40 Faithful'. An author, award-winning writer, and conference speaker, he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Trail Life USA and lives near Greenville, SC with his wife of over 35 years. They have two sons. Podcast Sponsorship: Trail Life USA partners with churches and parents across America as the premier national character development organization for young men which produces generations of godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens. In over 1,200 churches in all 50 states, fathers and sons are connecting, relationships are deepening, communities are being impacted, and legacies are beginning as a new generation of godly leaders rises up. Trail Life is also partnering with Teach Them Diligently again this year to bring you a men’s breakf ast at our events in Dayton,OH; Pigeon Forge, TN; Branson,MO; and Lynchburg VA. We are so grateful that Trail Life’s investment in men and boys extends to our events, and we hope you’re planning to see them onsite. You can learn more about Trail Life by visiting TrailLifeUSA.com Additional Resources: Join us at our Teach Them Diligently conventions in 2025! Trail Life USA will be in attendance and will be sponsoring our men's breakfast at all locations! Click HERE for more information. Find out more information about Trail Life USA HERE