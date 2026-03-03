Is there actually a “right” way to homeschool? In this episode, we cut through the homeschool aesthetics, color-coded schedules, and curriculum debates to talk about what truly matters - and what absolutely doesn’t. We unpack the non-negotiables (safety, accountability, and avoiding abuse or neglect) and redefine homeschool success as growth, mental health, curiosity, and preparation for real adulthood… not perfect grades or performative achievement. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by comparison or unsure if you’re “doing enough,” this conversation will ground you in what actually counts and remind you that raising safe, capable, emotionally healthy humans is the real goal.
We’d love to invite you to join our book club. Reading books among community matters so much. Homeschooling can feel isolating, but processing complex topics alongside like-minded people helps fill your cup, sharpen your thinking, and remind you that you’re not navigating this alone. Our next book club selection is How toRraise Kids Who Aren't Assholes: science-based strategies for better parenting-from tots to teens.
