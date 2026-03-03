In this episode, we’re digging into what it actually looks like to raise civic-minded, critical-thinking kids in the absolute chaos that is our current world. We’re talking about how to teach media literacy, logical fallacies, and real civics… not just memorizing the three branches of government, but understanding how power works, how propaganda spreads, and how to ask the most important question of all: who benefits? We share concrete resources, practical ways to explore bias at home, and why empathy isn’t a weakness - it’s an essential civic skill.

Because we are not raising kids for this moment. We are raising adults who will live with the consequences of it. Think of this episode as your lifeline for progressive parenting in the shit storm that is 2026. -Hopefully this serves as a reminder that you can’t control federal policy, but you can absolutely shape the thinkers sitting at your kitchen table.



