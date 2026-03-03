Open app
Homeschool Moms Unfiltered
Homeschool Moms Unfiltered
Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

Homeschool Moms Unfiltered
EducationTutorials
Homeschool Moms Unfiltered
172 episodes

  Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

    S3, Ep 30: Parent vs. Teacher? Exploring Your Role When Homeschooling

    03/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this episode, we’re digging into one of the most common fears in the homeschool world: will homeschooling damage your relationship with your child? We unpack the idea of the “teacher hat” versus the “parent hat,” talk about where that pressure comes from, and explore what actually causes tension at home (hint: it’s usually not homeschooling itself). Whether you’re just starting out or feeling strain after years in, we share honest reflections, practical shifts, and reassurance that you don’t have to choose between being a connected parent and an effective educator… the two aren’t more closely related than you might think.  

    We’d love to invite you to join our book club.  Reading books among community matters so much. Homeschooling can feel isolating, but processing complex topics alongside like-minded people helps fill your cup, sharpen your thinking, and remind you that you’re not navigating this alone. Our next book club selection is How to Raise Kids Who Aren't Assholes : Science-based strategies for better parenting-from tots to teens.
    Click here to learn more: ⁠https://bit.ly/3X5R0gI⁠  Use code BOOKWORM for 90% of your first month!  

    Jumpstart your homeschooling with our online courses:
    Homeschool 101: The No-Panic Boot Camp - ⁠https://courses.homeschoolmomsunfiltered.com/nopanichomeschool⁠ 
    And, purchase the workbook here:  https://a.co/d/fehPA6G 
    The Smart Start Guide to Homeschool Curriculum - 
    ⁠https://courses.homeschoolmomsunfiltered.com/curriculumnbundle⁠ 
    Preschool and Kindergarten, Reimagine: A Complete Guide for Homeschooling Littles  - ⁠https://courses.homeschoolmomsunfiltered.com/earlyed101⁠  

    Find Meagan’s book - 101 Comebacks to Homeschool Objections: Polite replies, powerful comebacks, and everything in between. - here: https://a.co/d/iTRH14Y 

    Explore Outschool!  Use code BUDGET50 to save 50% off your first three months of membership.
    https://outschool.com/ 

    Would you like personalized coaching from Meagan or Amanda (or both)???? We offer consultation services. Feel free to take a look at our respective bios and book a time that is convenient for you.
    ⁠https://calendly.com/homeschoolmomsunfiltered⁠ 

    Every month we release a themed unit study that is secular and progressive.  We focus on own-voice sources and inclusive learning opportunities.  
    ⁠https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/homeschool-moms-unfiltered⁠ 

    Visit our website here:  ⁠https://homeschoolmomsunfiltered.com/⁠ 

    Let's be friends!!! Follow us on social media for giveaways and updates!!
    IG: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/homeschoolmomsunfiltered/⁠ 
    FB: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/homeschoolmomsunfiltered⁠ 

    Love Homeschool Moms Unfiltered and want to show your support? ⁠https://www.buymeacoffee.com/homeschoolmomsunfiltered⁠
  Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

    S3, Ep29: The Truth About the “Right” Way to Homeschool

    02/24/2026 | 55 mins.
    Is there actually a “right” way to homeschool? In this episode, we cut through the homeschool aesthetics, color-coded schedules, and curriculum debates to talk about what truly matters - and what absolutely doesn’t. We unpack the non-negotiables (safety, accountability, and avoiding abuse or neglect) and redefine homeschool success as growth, mental health, curiosity, and preparation for real adulthood… not perfect grades or performative achievement. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by comparison or unsure if you’re “doing enough,” this conversation will ground you in what actually counts and remind you that raising safe, capable, emotionally healthy humans is the real goal.

  Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

    S3, Ep28: How to Homeschool Civic Minded and Critical Thinking Kids

    02/17/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this episode, we’re digging into what it actually looks like to raise civic-minded, critical-thinking kids in the absolute chaos that is our current world.  We’re talking about how to teach media literacy, logical fallacies, and real civics… not just memorizing the three branches of government, but understanding how power works, how propaganda spreads, and how to ask the most important question of all: who benefits? We share concrete resources, practical ways to explore bias at home, and why empathy isn’t a weakness - it’s an essential civic skill.
    Because we are not raising kids for this moment. We are raising adults who will live with the consequences of it.  Think of this episode as your lifeline for progressive parenting in the shit storm that is 2026.  -Hopefully this serves as a reminder that you can’t control federal policy, but you can absolutely shape the thinkers sitting at your kitchen table.

  Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

    S3, Ep27: How Much Oversight Does Homeschooling Need?

    02/10/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    This episode is a continuation of last week’s conversation with Tess from the Coalition for Responsible Home Education… only this time, it’s just us digging deeper. We take on the lightning-rod topic of homeschool regulation, talk kids’ rights vs. parents’ rights, and unpack why the lack of oversight in many states is a real problem. We also explore how weak regulation creates space for abuse, misinformation, and the rise of Christian nationalism within the homeschool movement. As always, we’re here for nuance, not fear-mongering, and we believe homeschooling can be both freeing and accountable. 

  Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

    S3, Ep26: Homeschooling and the Case for Accountability

    02/03/2026 | 50 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Tess Ulrey from the Coalition for Responsible Home Education for a thoughtful, nuanced conversation about homeschool regulation, accountability, and why these discussions so often get shut down before they even begin with phrases like “slippery slope.” We talk about the rarely considered realities of how exposed to risk some kids truly are, and why acknowledging that doesn’t automatically make you anti-homeschool. This conversation doesn’t end with the interview though.  Next week’s episode is just us, continuing the discussion and processing the ideas Tess raised, what challenged our thinking, and how it all fits into the bigger homeschooling landscape.

About Homeschool Moms Unfiltered

Welcome to Homeschool Moms Unfiltered, where we keep it real for modern homeschoolers. We're not your typical podcast. Tired of the shiny, perfect facade? So are we. Join us as we dive into the messy, unfiltered reality of homeschooling. From navigating curriculum chaos to dealing with daily life challenges, we're here to share our raw experiences and unfiltered thoughts. Tune in for honest conversations for homeschool parents like you. Expect progressive views, an occasional *&!%$, a welcoming community, & a whole lot of relatability. Let's embrace this wonderfully imperfect journey together.
