Season 2 starts now! Space ships, rocket launches, and the realities of being an astronaut! Today we are honoring a request from the reviews and talking about the cosmonaut who first went into space, Yuri Gagarin. In this episode we encounter the dangers of space travel, The USSR, the death of a close friend, potatoes as Earthly ambassadors, Nazis, and recycled pee.



Some questions answered in this episode:

Who was the first person in space? What is a Cosmonaut? Who went to the moon first? What is the Space Race? What is the USSR? Who was Vladimir Komorov? What do potatoes have to do with space? How hard is space travel? And more.