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42 episodes
- The Bronze Age is known as the Time of Heroes, where it is suggested the Epic Cycle - the Trojan War, the Odyssey, etc - took place. But what happened? And who were the Sea People? In this episode we encounter disappearing populations, a mysterious people from the sea, the collapse of civilizations, burning palaces, climate change, and how to make bronze.
Some questions we answer:
Who were the Sea People? When did the Odyssey happen? When did the Trojan War happen? What was the Bronze Age Collapse? Who lived in Greece before the Ancient Greeks? Who were the first Greeks?
- A pioneer of aviation, Amelia Earhart braved the early days of flight and disappeared without a trace. Hear about her life and her mysterious death. In this episode we encounter a famous missing person, feats of navigation, radio signals, missing skeletons, and incomplete evidence.
Questions answered in this episode:
Who was Amelia Earhart? How did Amelia Earhart die? Was Amelia Earhart found?
- The first emperor of China created the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors and pulled all the warring states together. In this episode we encounter a deadly prophecy, some unhinged wellness practices, references from the late 1900s, assassination attempts, and the biggest mausoleum in the world.
Some questions answered in this episode:
Who built the Great Wall of China? Who was the first emperor of China? How did the Warring States period in China end? Where were the terracotta warriors? What were the terracotta warriors?
- From Henry VIII to Elizabeth I, the Tudors have some interesting drama. In this episode we encounter a succession crisis, unequal gender roles, macroeconomics, lots of divorces, a couple beheadings, religious conflicts, and the Royalty of England.
Some questions answered this episode:
Who was Henry VII? Who was Elizabeth I? Who was Mary Tudor? Who was Bloody Mary? What was the English Reformation? What's the difference between the Protestant and Catholic religion? Who were Henry VIII's six wives? Who were the Tudors? What was the Protestant Reformation?
- Season 2 starts now! Space ships, rocket launches, and the realities of being an astronaut! Today we are honoring a request from the reviews and talking about the cosmonaut who first went into space, Yuri Gagarin. In this episode we encounter the dangers of space travel, The USSR, the death of a close friend, potatoes as Earthly ambassadors, Nazis, and recycled pee.
Some questions answered in this episode:
Who was the first person in space? What is a Cosmonaut? Who went to the moon first? What is the Space Race? What is the USSR? Who was Vladimir Komorov? What do potatoes have to do with space? How hard is space travel? And more.
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About History Snacks
Season two is live! Bite size chomps of history for kids! Join hosts Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes as they bring you quick dives into the events that shaped the world. Explore the Byzantine Empire, medieval heists, lost adventurers, cursed objects, epic royal sibling rivalries, and the fall of Rome.Podcast website
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History Snacks: Podcasts in Family