Join Real Housewives of Dungeons and Dragons stars Alison Zatta, Riley Rose Critchlow, Valen Shore, and Hell or High Rollers' own Henry Shields and Ellie Morris as they play our brand-new TTRPG, Star Moms!

Using a D6 game system, watch as four competitive mums battle it out to ensure their child becomes Hollywood's latest superstar. Listen now to this outrageous (and potentially sacrilegious) festive adventure.

This episode contains adult content. Listener discretion is advised.

Cast Includes
GM - Henry Shields
Debbie DiMarco - Valen Shore
Tresh Tubberbubbins - Riley Rose Critchlow
Adelaide Bristow - Alison Zatta
Gwendolyn Chirlbottom - Ellie Morris

Cover art by Ellie Morris & Henry Shields
Producer Gareth Tempest