S2 Ep 14 - The Pumpking
1/12/2026 | 58 mins.
With their leader gone, the Brekkus Club is left rudderless. Can the team pull together, hunt him down, and save him before it’s too late?This episode contains Adult content and listener discretion is advisedDon’t forget that you can support the show on Patreon Our Patreon is packed with a whole world of bonus content including our brand new side campaign Flabbergasted, exclusive episode debriefs, and a treasure trove of side quest stories from the Hell or High Rollers universe.Cast IncludesGM - @DaveHearn2Ghoul - @EllieMorrisGrot - @AdamMeggidoCornelius Oakstaff - @HenryShieldsFingers - @ChrisLeaskSocialsFollow us on Twitter @hellorhighpodFollow us on Instagram @hellorhighrollersWebsite www.hellorhighrollers.comProductionTheme song by Max Runham Max Runham SpotifyCover art by @EllieMorris & @HenryShieldsProducer @GarethTempestGet in contact with us [email protected] music and SFX from epidemic sound and sound stripe libraries.This podcast is hosted on Acast. See https://acast.com/privacy-policy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
S2 Ep 13 - You Brekkus It You Buy It
12/29/2025 | 51 mins.
Fuelled by the chaos unfolding at home, The Brekkus Club prepares for the next stage of their journey. But will the emergence of an old enemy ruin all?This episode contains Adult content and listener discretion is advised.Don’t forget that you can support the show on Patreon Our Patreon is packed with a whole world of bonus content including our brand new side campaign Flabbergasted, exclusive episode debriefs, and a treasure trove of side quest stories from the Hell or High Rollers universe.Cast IncludesGM - @DaveHearn2Ghoul - @EllieMorrisGrot - @AdamMeggidoCornelius Oakstaff - @HenryShieldsFingers - @ChrisLeaskSocialsFollow us on Twitter @hellorhighpodFollow us on Instagram @hellorhighrollersWebsite www.hellorhighrollers.comProductionTheme song by Max Runham Max Runh Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Star moms - The Nativ E.T
12/17/2025 | 2h 17 mins.
Join Real Housewives of Dungeons and Dragons stars Alison Zatta, Riley Rose Critchlow, Valen Shore, and Hell or High Rollers’ own Henry Shields and Ellie Morris as they play our brand-new TTRPG, Star Moms!Using a D6 game system, watch as four competitive mums battle it out to ensure their child becomes Hollywood’s latest superstar. Listen now to this outrageous (and potentially sacrilegious) festive adventure. We all hope you love it!Listen to Real Housewives of D&D and Hell or High Rollers now wherever you get your podcasts.This episode contains adult content. Listener discretion is advised.Don’t forget that you can support the show on Patreon Our Patreon is packed with a whole world of bonus content including our brand new side campaignFlabbergasted, exclusive episode debriefs, and a treasure trove of side quest stories from the Hell or High Rollers universe.Cast IncludesGM - @HenryShieldsDebbie DiMarco - @ValenShoreTresh Tubberbubbins - @RileyRoseCritchlowAdelaide Bristow. @AlisonZattaGwendolyn Chirlbottom, @EllieMorrisRHOD&D Socials Follow us on Instagram Rhod&DWebsite https://www.patreon.com/cw/housewivesofdndHoHr SocialsFollow us on Twitter @hellorhighpod Follow us on Instagram @hellorhighrollersWebsite www.hellorhighrollers.comProductionCover art by @EllieMorris & @HenryShieldsProducer @GarethTempestGet in contact with us [email protected] music and SFX from epidemic sound and sound stripe libraries.This podcast is hosted on Acast. See https://acast.com/privacy-policy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
S2 Ep 12 - To Gelan Back Again
12/15/2025 | 54 mins.
Cornelius finds himself in hot water with the heavenly law enforcement and The Brekkus Club get their first glimpse of the world they’ve left behind. This episode contains Adult content and listener discretion is advisedDon’t forget that you can support the show on Patreon Our Patreon is packed with a whole world of bonus content including our brand new side campaign Flabbergasted, exclusive episode debriefs, and a treasure trove of side quest stories from the Hell or High Rollers universe.Cast IncludesGM - @DaveHearn2Ghoul - @EllieMorrisGrot - @AdamMeggidoCornelius Oakstaff - @HenryShieldsFingers - @ChrisLeaskSocialsFollow us on Twitter @hellorhighpodFollow us on Instagram @hellorhighrollersWebsite www.hellorhighrollers.comProductionTheme song by Max Runham Max Runham SpotifyCover art by @EllieMorris & @HenryShieldsProducer @GarethTempestGet in contact with us [email protected] music and SFX from epidemic sound and sound stripe libraries.This podcast is hosted on Acast. See https://acast.com/privacy-policy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
S2 Ep 11 - Pair-a-Dice City
12/01/2025 | 51 mins.
Finally reaching Paxoria, 'The Brekkus Club' gets the chance to explore their very first celestial city. This episode contains Adult content and listener discretion is advisedDon’t forget that you can support the show on Patreon Our Patreon is packed with a whole world of bonus content including our brand new side campaign Flabbergasted, exclusive episode debriefs, and a treasure trove of side quest stories from the Hell or High Rollers universe.Cast IncludesGM - @DaveHearn2Ghoul - @EllieMorrisGrot - @AdamMeggidoCornelius Oakstaff - @HenryShieldsFingers - @ChrisLeaskSocialsFollow us on Twitter @hellorhighpodFollow us on Instagram @hellorhighrollersWebsite www.hellorhighrollers.comProductionTheme song by Max Runham Max Runham SpotifyAdditional sound editing by David McSparronProducer @GarethTempestGet in contact with us [email protected] music and SFX from epidemic sound and sound stripe libraries.This podcast is hosted on Acast. See https://acast.com/privacy-policy for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Hell or High Rollers