Hell or High Rollers
ComedyFiction
  S2 Ep 14 - The Pumpking

    S2 Ep 14 - The Pumpking

    1/12/2026 | 58 mins.

    With their leader gone, the Brekkus Club is left rudderless. Can the team pull together, hunt him down, and save him before it's too late?

  • Hell or High Rollers

    S2 Ep 13 - You Brekkus It You Buy It

    12/29/2025 | 51 mins.

    Fuelled by the chaos unfolding at home, The Brekkus Club prepares for the next stage of their journey. But will the emergence of an old enemy ruin all?

  Star moms - The Nativ E.T

    Star moms - The Nativ E.T

    12/17/2025 | 2h 17 mins.

    Join Real Housewives of Dungeons and Dragons stars Alison Zatta, Riley Rose Critchlow, Valen Shore, and Hell or High Rollers' own Henry Shields and Ellie Morris as they play our brand-new TTRPG, Star Moms!Using a D6 game system, watch as four competitive mums battle it out to ensure their child becomes Hollywood's latest superstar. Listen now to this outrageous (and potentially sacrilegious) festive adventure.

  S2 Ep 12 - To Gelan Back Again

    S2 Ep 12 - To Gelan Back Again

    12/15/2025 | 54 mins.

    Cornelius finds himself in hot water with the heavenly law enforcement and The Brekkus Club get their first glimpse of the world they've left behind.

  S2 Ep 11 - Pair-a-Dice City

    S2 Ep 11 - Pair-a-Dice City

    12/01/2025 | 51 mins.

    Finally reaching Paxoria, 'The Brekkus Club' gets the chance to explore their very first celestial city.

About Hell or High Rollers

Hell or High Rollers is an actual play comedy podcast following four freshly damned anti-heroes as they try to escape D&D Hell. Join our TTRPG adventure and meet Henley, the human ranger who robs the rich and gives to the poor (after expenses); Eric, the amateur dramatist who tries and fails to put the romance in necromancer; Gluebrick, the Goliath whose fists work faster than his brain; and Ghoul, the five inch mushroom with a ten inch ego.Featuring original members of Mischief Theatre (creators of the Olivier and Tony award winning 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' and BBC's 'The Goes Wrong Show) and Olivier award winning 'Showstopper: The Improvised Musical'. Join the chaos as this team of professional improvisers take on the world of Dungeons and Dragons…Whether you're a seasoned dice-roller or just here for the comedy, Hell or High Rollers is ready to drag you into the underworld in the most entertaining way possible.
ComedyFictionLeisureComedy FictionGamesImprov

