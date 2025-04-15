Democracy Docket Link Host: Adam Sommer Find Adam on tik-tok (maybe) and bluesky as "midmapdadenergy" - follow The Process on instagram. JOIN PATREON FOR MORE “Change The Conversation”Outro Song: “The World Is On Fire” by American Aquarium http://www.americanaquarium.com/ Nothing on this channel is to be taken as legal advice for any jurisdiction. All statements are opinions that reflect on that of the speaker and the purpose of the show is to provide space for discussion that may include statements or opinions shared only for the purpose of discussion. Listening to "The Process" is not legal advice and should not be relied upon for personal legal needs.

Adam dives into the 4th Congressional District in Missouri and the ongoing attacks on the first amendment under the new administration and how folks can respond. (NOTE: Some small audio technical difficulties early in the episode that pan out). Host: Adam Sommer Find Adam on tik-tok (maybe) and bluesky as "midmapdadenergy" - follow The Process on instagram. JOIN PATREON FOR MORE “Change The Conversation” Outro Song: “The World Is On Fire” by American Aquarium http://www.americanaquarium.com/ Nothing on this channel is to be taken as legal advice for any jurisdiction. All statements are opinions that reflect on that of the speaker and the purpose of the show is to provide space for discussion that may include statements or opinions shared only for the purpose of discussion. Listening to "The Process" is not legal advice and should not be relied upon for personal legal needs.

Story Linkshttps://missouriindependent.com/2025/03/13/repub/judge-orders-rehiring-of-thousands-of-fired-probationary-federal-employees/https://missouriindependent.com/2025/03/13/repub/democratic-attorneys-general-sue-trump-over-u-s-education-department-layoffs/https://www.missourinet.com/2025/03/14/bid-to-scrap-missouris-minimum-wage-paid-sick-leave-law-wins-house-approval/https://www.missourinet.com/2025/03/14/missouri-moves-closer-to-banning-gps-trackers-used-to-secretly-monitor-people/https://www.missourinet.com/2025/03/12/missouri-supreme-court-hears-lawsuit-on-minimum-wage-and-paid-sick-leave-law/https://themissouritimes.com/missouri-continues-to-face-childcare-deserts/ Host: Adam Sommer Find Adam on tik-tok (maybe) and bluesky as "midmapdadenergy" - follow The Process on instagram. JOIN PATREON FOR MORE “Change The Conversation”Outro Song: “The World Is On Fire” by American Aquarium http://www.americanaquarium.com/ Nothing on this channel is to be taken as legal advice for any jurisdiction. All statements are opinions that reflect on that of the speaker and the purpose of the show is to provide space for discussion that may include statements or opinions shared only for the purpose of discussion. Listening to "The Process" is not legal advice and should not be relied upon for personal legal needs.

Dan Brigman Substack Host: Adam Sommer Find Adam on tik-tok (maybe) and bluesky as "midmapdadenergy" - follow The Process on instagram. JOIN PATREON FOR MORE “Change The Conversation”Outro Song: “The World Is On Fire” by American Aquarium http://www.americanaquarium.com/ Nothing on this channel is to be taken as legal advice for any jurisdiction. All statements are opinions that reflect on that of the speaker and the purpose of the show is to provide space for discussion that may include statements or opinions shared only for the purpose of discussion. Listening to "The Process" is not legal advice and should not be relied upon for personal legal needs.

Sources usedhttps://www.worldometers.info/gdp/gdp-by-country/The SAVE act The Bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/22USA Today summary piece: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/11/what-is-save-act-2025/83042307007/https://newrepublic.com/post/193868/democrats-save-act-bill-harder-married-women-votehttps://apnews.com/article/congress-save-act-citizenship-republicans-women-0c0ba9fd8e6a01cf144736490c71df21 Host: Adam Sommer Find Adam on tik-tok (maybe) and bluesky as "midmapdadenergy" - follow The Process on instagram. JOIN PATREON FOR MORE “Change The Conversation”Outro Song: “The World Is On Fire” by American Aquarium http://www.americanaquarium.com/ Nothing on this channel is to be taken as legal advice for any jurisdiction. All statements are opinions that reflect on that of the speaker and the purpose of the show is to provide space for discussion that may include statements or opinions shared only for the purpose of discussion. Listening to "The Process" is not legal advice and should not be relied upon for personal legal needs.

About The Process

There is no shortage of information. If you want to know "WHAT" is happening choose any news source, at random, and likely they will cover the same stories as any other outlet. But will they have context? Can they explain "WHY?" something is happening? Open conversation is scary. Open conversation can create odd narratives, but it also helps us all better understand our world. The process is a show born from years of experience as both a student of politics and a trial attorney - a combined study in motivation, law, politics, policy, and society that helps focus analysis on the "why behind the what" of daily life. The process is for those who want to understand. NOTE: VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS SHOW ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND AT TIMES ENTERTAINMENT VALUE AND MAY NOT REFLECT THE PERSONAL VALUES OF EACH SPEAKER OR PARTICIPANT ON THE SHOW.