Half Assed History

History
Half Assed History
  • 10. Emperor Norton and Odyssey Marine Exploration
    Kola and her brother Matt discuss OME (Odyssey Marine Exploration) and their treasure hunting, and the eccentric Emperor Norton of the United States.
    1:19:03
  • 9. Ashton Kutcher's Thorn and Balto
    Kola's special guest is her mom, who gets drunk and tries to talk about Balto. Kola talks about the amazing company Ashton Kutcher has created to save sex trafficked children.
    58:04
  • 8. History of Hygiene and Crows
    Kola and her brother Matt discuss the history of hygiene and how badass crows (and ravens) are.
    1:42:53
  • 7. Beast of Gévaudan and Bestiaries
    Kola and her brother Matt discuss the real-life urban legend of the Beast of Gévaudan and the insanity that is ancient Bestiaries. Buckle up for werewolf lore and unicorns.
    1:44:58
  • 6. Agent 355 & Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident
    Kola and her friend Sam discuss the mysterious Agent 355 and the insane and mildly terrifying Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident.
    --------  
    1:12:57

About Half Assed History

Each episode features host Kola and one of her friends teaching each other about a random topic...very poorly.
