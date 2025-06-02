Open app
Half Assed History
Kola and Friends
History
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 10
10. Emperor Norton and Odyssey Marine Exploration
Kola and her brother Matt discuss OME (Odyssey Marine Exploration) and their treasure hunting, and the eccentric Emperor Norton of the United States.
--------
1:19:03
9. Ashton Kutcher's Thorn and Balto
Kola's special guest is her mom, who gets drunk and tries to talk about Balto. Kola talks about the amazing company Ashton Kutcher has created to save sex trafficked children.
--------
58:04
8. History of Hygiene and Crows
Kola and her brother Matt discuss the history of hygiene and how badass crows (and ravens) are.
--------
1:42:53
7. Beast of Gévaudan and Bestiaries
Kola and her brother Matt discuss the real-life urban legend of the Beast of Gévaudan and the insanity that is ancient Bestiaries. Buckle up for werewolf lore and unicorns.
--------
1:44:58
6. Agent 355 & Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident
Kola and her friend Sam discuss the mysterious Agent 355 and the insane and mildly terrifying Sankebetsu Brown Bear Incident.
--------
1:12:57
About Half Assed History
Each episode features host Kola and one of her friends teaching each other about a random topic...very poorly.
History
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 4:31:56 AM