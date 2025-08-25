Analyzing Data Center Flexibility to Meet Growing Power Demands
Power demand from data centers is clearly increasing faster than current electric infrastructure and markets can accommodate. Therefore, data centers and grid operators are exploring one workaround: flexing data center loads during peak demand times. Brian Janous, of Cloverleaf Infrastructure, and Chris Pennington, of Iron Mountain Data Centers, discuss the current opportunities and challenges to data center flexibility. For example, there are options for moving workloads among facilities and leveraging the improving capabilities of battery storage. On the other hand, demand response is not a major business driver. The industry needs to define relatively simple solutions that can be deployed at scale to meet market demand.
In this episode of Grid Forward Forum, host Bryce Yonker speaks with Rudy Garza (CPS Energy) and David Naylor (Rayburn Electric Cooperative) about the urgent challenges and innovations in the Texas energy sector. They explore topics like grid modernization, the impact of Winter Storm Uri, growing demand from data centers, and how Texas utilities are going to have to invest billions to keep up while working to maintain affordability and reliability.
How State Energy Offices Are Tackling Load Growth, Affordability and Resilience on the Grid
State energy offices have a delicate balancing act in leading policy, tracking market signals, and encouraging economic development. All that is harder now that load growth is accelerating. David Terry, the president of National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) , discusses trends within state energy offices to help get energy onto the grid quickly to grow the economy while meeting community concerns. David and Bryce discuss how new approaches such as grid enhancing technologies, automated load management and long-duration energy storage provide new pathways. Listen in to this insider perspective on how the state energy offices are learning more, planning better and adjusting to new federal energy priorities.
Supply Chain Constraints on the Grid - And What Needs to Improve
Since 2020, supply chain shortages have delayed the progress of necessary grid infrastructure improvements. Consolidation in the industry means fewer vendors are available which drives up prices, extends lead times and limits capacity, especially as worldwide demand increases. Will Perrich and Stephen White of POWER Engineers provide an insider's view to current constraints on the market and what needs to be done to alleviate them. Their answers cover the gamut from standardization of key components (regionally or nationally) to changing how utilities retain inventory and plan projects. The discussion ends with a rapid fire round of rating how difficult it is to procure different grid components.
Scientific Discovery and Commercial Acceleration of Advanced Grid Solutions at PNNL
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) draws on signature fundamental capabilities to advance scientific discovery, improve energy resiliency, and enhance national security. On this podcast episode, Laboratory Director Steven Ashby, Ph.D., discusses key drivers and challenges that are steering the lab’s important work regarding grid resiliency and affordability. Ashby also tells our listeners about the new Grid Storage Launchpad, a one-of-a-kind Department of Energy facility to develop and test novel battery concepts at scale in a safe environment. Of course, with all these emerging technologies, there are inherent risks—wildfires, and cyberattacks to name a few. Ashby discusses these risks and the ways PNNL is working together with the industry (including by leveraging novel AI capabilities) to quantify and combat problems that can be addressed by advancing the grid.
