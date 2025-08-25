Supply Chain Constraints on the Grid - And What Needs to Improve

Since 2020, supply chain shortages have delayed the progress of necessary grid infrastructure improvements. Consolidation in the industry means fewer vendors are available which drives up prices, extends lead times and limits capacity, especially as worldwide demand increases. Will Perrich and Stephen White of POWER Engineers provide an insider's view to current constraints on the market and what needs to be done to alleviate them. Their answers cover the gamut from standardization of key components (regionally or nationally) to changing how utilities retain inventory and plan projects. The discussion ends with a rapid fire round of rating how difficult it is to procure different grid components.