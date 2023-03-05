Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
ArtsFoodComedyComedy Interviews
  • Food Journalist Mark Bittman Teaches a Garlic Hack
    Dan and food journalist Mark Bittman (The Minimalist, Eat Vegan Before 6, Food With Mark Bittman Podcast) discuss seasonal eating, what it was like to be a foodie "back in the day," and the true hangover cure (because it isn't breakfast burritos, apparently). Sponsor: Go to Greenchef.com/greeneggs60 and use code greeneggs60 to get 60% off plus free shipping! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    48:58
  • Actor Kristian Bruun is the Forrest Gump of Pizza
    Dan and actor Kristian Bruun (The Recruit, Snowpiercer, Ready or Not) break down Greek buttholes, Dirty Dick's, and Canadian geography. Sponsor: Rocketlanguages.com - Use promo code GREENEGGS to get up to $200 off on any language! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    57:52
  • Comedian Jordan Carlos Returns for an Inclusive Seder
    Dan and the Andy Richter of Green Eggs and Dan, comedian Jordan Carlos (Adulting Podcast, Party Down), discuss seder food, who really built the pyramids, and the upstate New York of Pennsylvania - Bucks County (and why it's better than upstate NY...) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    42:23
  • Actress Lily Sullivan Can't Say Goodbye to Regular Mayo
    Dan and Actress Lily Sullivan (Spirited, The Righteous Gemstones, GLOW, Comedy Bang Bang Podcast) dish on being humanized by drunken pizza, eating leftovers at restaurants, Guy Fieri's style points, and what they have in common with Gwyneth. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    52:23
  • Actor Mike Hanford Will #NeverBORGet
    Dan and actor Mike Hanford (Love, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Sloppy Boys Podcast) dive into the the buffalo wing micro-culture in Buffalo, Gen Z's new "miracle drink," and the kissing cousins of vegetables. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    44:35

About Green Eggs and Dan

Taking a new look at “you are what you eat,” comedian Dan Ahdoot brings listeners in on conversations about food, life, and more, with some of his most entertaining friends. Not your typical, holier-than-thou food show, Green Eggs and Dan is the type of food podcast you’d make with your friends around the table, roasting more than just the food.
