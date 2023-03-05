Taking a new look at “you are what you eat,” comedian Dan Ahdoot brings listeners in on conversations about food, life, and more, with some of his most entertai... More
Food Journalist Mark Bittman Teaches a Garlic Hack
Dan and food journalist Mark Bittman (The Minimalist, Eat Vegan Before 6, Food With Mark Bittman Podcast) discuss seasonal eating, what it was like to be a foodie "back in the day," and the true hangover cure (because it isn't breakfast burritos, apparently).
5/3/2023
48:58
Actor Kristian Bruun is the Forrest Gump of Pizza
Dan and actor Kristian Bruun (The Recruit, Snowpiercer, Ready or Not) break down Greek buttholes, Dirty Dick's, and Canadian geography.
4/26/2023
57:52
Comedian Jordan Carlos Returns for an Inclusive Seder
Dan and the Andy Richter of Green Eggs and Dan, comedian Jordan Carlos (Adulting Podcast, Party Down), discuss seder food, who really built the pyramids, and the upstate New York of Pennsylvania - Bucks County (and why it's better than upstate NY...)
4/19/2023
42:23
Actress Lily Sullivan Can't Say Goodbye to Regular Mayo
Dan and Actress Lily Sullivan (Spirited, The Righteous Gemstones, GLOW, Comedy Bang Bang Podcast) dish on being humanized by drunken pizza, eating leftovers at restaurants, Guy Fieri's style points, and what they have in common with Gwyneth.
4/12/2023
52:23
Actor Mike Hanford Will #NeverBORGet
Dan and actor Mike Hanford (Love, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Sloppy Boys Podcast) dive into the the buffalo wing micro-culture in Buffalo, Gen Z's new "miracle drink," and the kissing cousins of vegetables.
Taking a new look at “you are what you eat,” comedian Dan Ahdoot brings listeners in on conversations about food, life, and more, with some of his most entertaining friends. Not your typical, holier-than-thou food show, Green Eggs and Dan is the type of food podcast you’d make with your friends around the table, roasting more than just the food.