Camellia Masterclass: Pro Tips for Stunning Blooms
This week Producer Greg joins the team in studio to discuss the stunning, low maintenance showstoppers that thrive in Sacramento's climate and beyond: Camellias! Greg shares their rich history, their role in the landscape, and expert growing tips to keep them thriving.Tune in to uncover a special fragrant camellia surprise.Want to add a beautiful camellia to your yard? Check out this collection.
Elderberries - The Native Plant With Healing Power
This week Kevin meets with Katie Norton, an aspiring third generation farmer with a passion for elderberries to learn how she is working to bring the CA native blue elderberry into the spotlight, the power of pollinators, and the joy of growing with family. Kevin shares his weekly garden tips and more inspiration to start your garden with success.Looking for more information about growing your own elderberries? Check out the UC ANR page about California Elderberries and these resources from UC Davis: Elderberry Resources
How To Start Beekeeping
Welcome green thumbs! This week Kevin meets with Chris Crittenton from the Sacramento Area Beekeepers Association to learn about the many benefits of beekeeping and easy things gardeners can do to support bees in our community.Interested in starting your own beekeeping journey? Learn more from SABA and the California Master Beekeeper Program
The Power of Community Farming
This week Kevin meets with Thaddeus Barsotti of Farm Fresh To You a local CSA farm in the Capay Valley that delivers fresh organic produce to families across the nation. Thaddeus shares his story and his vision for a future that celebrates locally grown food. Learn about the food industry, organic farming, regenerative farming, crop rotation, and Kevin's weekly garden tasks.Check out Thaddeus' book: Betting on the Farm: An Heirloom Childhood
Vines That Shine
Hey green thumbs! This week Kevin meets with Kiki to learn all about the twisting and climbing beauty of vines. From evergreen to deciduous, these versatile plants can act as a problem solver in the garden while providing beauty, privacy, vertical growth, and attracting pollinators. Kiki shares her favorite varieties and inspires us all to climb high with vines.Browse the collection of vines at Green Acres Nursery & Supply
