GRASP Confidence | Personal Growth for Leaders and High Performers

#74: Healing the Healers: Innovating Mental Health and Leadership in Healthcare with Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD
Healing the Healers: Innovating Mental Health and Leadership in Healthcare with Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD On this episode of the GRASP Confidence Podcast, Tara LaFon Gooch welcomes Dr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD—a trailblazing psychiatrist, neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and thought leader in healthcare innovation. Dr. Byrne brings a wealth of experience as a clinical advisor, entrepreneur, and author to the conversation. She is currently advising groundbreaking companies such as LunaJoy Health, PsychNow, and NewCo at Healthcare Foundry, all of which are revolutionizing mental healthcare delivery through technology, data, and collaboration. As the Co-Founder of Belong Health, a purpose-driven healthcare company serving vulnerable populations, Dr. Byrne has a proven track record in designing and leading innovative clinical programs. Her expertise stems from a dual background as an MD/PhD in neuroscience and her work as a practicing psychiatrist specializing in physician mental health, including conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, burnout, and moral injury. Dr. Byrne's best-selling book, Work Smart, provides actionable insights into leveraging brain and behavior science for professional success, while her second book, Moral Injury: Healing the Healers, addresses the clinician crisis in today's healthcare system. What You'll Learn in This Episode: How mental health technology is reshaping the delivery of care. The concept of moral injury and how it impacts clinicians and the healthcare system. Dr. Byrne's insights on leadership in healthcare innovation and how to align teams with purpose. Practical strategies for overcoming burnout and building resilience in high-pressure environments. Join Tara and Dr. Byrne as they explore the intersection of healthcare innovation, mental health, and leadership, offering inspiring lessons for professionals and leaders alike. 📚 Learn more about Dr. Jennie Byrne at drjenniebyrne.com, or connect with her on LinkedIn. 📖 Check out Dr. Jennie Byrne's book Moral Injury: Healing the Healers on Amazon.
#73: Rewrite Your Story, Rewrite Your Life: The Art of Joy with Carrie Rowan
Rewrite Your Story, Rewrite Your Life: The Art of Joy with Carrie Rowan In this empowering episode, Carrie Rowan—widely known as the "Professor of Happiness & Joy"—dives deep into the transformative power of storytelling and mindset to help you rewrite the narrative of your life. With her unique blend of artistic expression, scientific insights, and a magnetic presence, Carrie offers actionable strategies to move from negativity to a life filled with confidence, joy, and purpose. Drawing inspiration from her best-selling book, Tell A New Story, Carrie explains how the stories we tell ourselves shape our reality. By changing your internal dialogue, you can shift your perspective, uncover hidden potential, and live a life aligned with your deepest desires. Whether you're feeling stuck or searching for a renewed sense of meaning, this episode offers practical tools to guide you toward a brighter, more joyful future. What You'll Learn in This Episode: The Science Behind Your Story: How your thoughts and beliefs create the framework for your life and how to rewire them for success. The Art of Joy: Carrie's proven techniques for embracing positivity, gratitude, and creative expression as tools for personal transformation. Breaking Free from Negativity: Learn how to identify and overcome limiting beliefs that hold you back from reaching your potential. A Practical Path Forward: Simple, effective steps to rewrite your internal story and create a life filled with happiness and possibility. Carrie also shares personal anecdotes and insights from her journey—leaving a corporate career to follow her passion—and offers tools that have helped her inspire thousands of others as a mindset life coach, award-winning singer/songwriter, and host of the widely acclaimed podcast Look for the Good, which reaches over 200,000 listeners worldwide. Why This Episode is a Must-Listen: If you're ready to break free from negativity, rewrite the script of your life, and embrace joy as your ultimate superpower, this episode is for you. Discover how to shift your mindset, reframe challenges, and move toward the life you've always dreamed of with confidence, clarity, and gratitude. About Carrie Rowan: Carrie Rowan is a celebrated mindset life coach, award-winning singer/songwriter, and best-selling author of Tell A New Story. Known for her unique ability to combine the science of positivity with the art of storytelling, Carrie has empowered thousands to discover their potential and live with joy. Her insights have been featured on CBS, NBC, and more. Through her podcast Look for the Good, she inspires over 200,000 listeners to embrace positivity and purpose. Learn more about Carrie and her work at CarrieRowan.com.
#72: Leading with Confidence Through Radical Humility: The Overlooked Leadership Superpower With Dr. Urs Koenig
Leading with Confidence Through Radical Humility: The Overlooked Leadership Superpower In a world of relentless change, cutthroat competition, and an evolving workforce, the secret weapon for extraordinary leadership isn't a new technology or strategy—it's a long-overlooked human trait: Radical Humility. Through a remarkable 35-year journey as a UN peacekeeper, bestselling author, keynote speaker, professor, ultra-endurance champion, and veteran executive coach, Urs has honed a leadership philosophy that transforms how leaders tackle today's most pressing challenges. By placing Radical Humility at the heart of leadership, Urs emphasizes the power of self-awareness, psychological safety, and fostering a sense of belonging, while driving exceptional business results. Radical Humility isn't about weakness; it's about strength through self-reflection, empathy, and an unrelenting commitment to growth. As Urs has shown across four continents, this approach not only adapts to our rapidly changing world but also creates teams and organizations that thrive in it. Key Takeaways: Radical Humility in Leadership: Urs emphasizes that embracing humility is essential for effective leadership in today's rapidly evolving business environment. This approach fosters self-awareness, psychological safety, and a sense of belonging within teams, leading to exceptional business outcomes. Diverse Expertise: With over 35 years of experience as a UN peacekeeper, bestselling author, keynote speaker, professor, ultra-endurance champion, and executive coach, Urs brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to leadership development. Adaptation to Change: Urs advocates for leaders to adapt to the fast-paced changes in the world by cultivating a growth mindset and engaging diverse teams effectively. Contact Information: Email: [email protected] LinkedIn Website: www.urskoenig.com For inquiries or to explore speaking engagements, you can reach out to Urs directly via email or phone. Additional information about his work and services is available on his website.
#71: Mastering Real Estate Sales with Confidence – Insights from Michael Pallin, President of Floyd Wickman Team
Mastering Real Estate Sales with Confidence – Insights from Michael Pallin, President of Floyd Wickman Team In this episode of the GRASP Confidence podcast, we sit down with Michael Pallin, a powerhouse in real estate training and the President of the Floyd Wickman Team. With decades of experience as a Master Trainer, Coach, and Creative Director, Mike has been instrumental in shaping the sales strategies of real estate professionals nationwide. He shares proven techniques for selling real estate with confidence, drawn from his extensive work with the renowned Floyd Wickman Program and his book, Rethink Everything You "Know" About Selling Real Estate. Throughout his career, Mike has helped thousands of real estate professionals find new approaches to success, creating programs that challenge conventional wisdom and empower agents to overcome common sales hurdles. His approach centers on building confidence and mastering practical strategies that enable realtors to thrive in a competitive market. Key Takeaways for Listeners: Discover how to boost your sales confidence with techniques from a seasoned real estate expert. Learn powerful sales strategies that go beyond the basics to deliver real results. Gain insights into rethinking traditional methods to unlock new growth in your real estate career. Be inspired by Mike's experience and passion for helping real estate professionals achieve lasting success. Connect with Michael Pallin: Email: [email protected] Phone: (734) 637-4030
#70: Embracing Change and Discovering Your “Nxt” with Cindy Carrillo, Bestselling Author
Embracing Change and Discovering Your "Nxt" with Cindy Carrillo, Bestselling Author In this episode of GRASP Confidence podcast, we sit down with Cindy Carrillo, MSW—a trailblazer who transformed her life from a successful corporate career to a fulfilling new chapter as a rancher and life coach in rural Colorado. With over 45 years of business and non-profit leadership, Cindy's story exemplifies the power of embracing change and redefining success. After founding and leading her nationwide company for over two decades, Cindy made the bold decision to sell her business and explore the unknown. This journey led her from the boardroom to the wide-open spaces of a 35-acre ranch, where she traded high heels for boots and discovered the life-changing lessons that would shape her next chapter. In her book, Finding Your Nxt, Cindy shares insights and reflections on navigating major life transitions, empowering others to discover their own path forward. Cindy's passion for guiding leaders through personal transformation doesn't stop with her writing. She also offers a unique, immersive two-and-a-half-day coaching experience at her ranch, designed to help individuals unlock their potential and move confidently into their "Nxt." Drawing on her Master's Degree in Social Work and extensive coaching expertise, Cindy brings a compassionate, results-driven approach to her work. Key Takeaways for Listeners: Learn how to navigate life's biggest changes and turn them into opportunities for growth. Gain actionable strategies for stepping into new phases of life with resilience and purpose. Be inspired by Cindy's personal transformation and discover how to design a life that aligns with your passions and values. Insights on building a balanced life filled with purpose, connection, and joy—whether you're in the boardroom or the barnyard. Connect with Cindy Carrillo: Website: Finding Your Nxt Instagram: @ccblueridgway Facebook: Finding Your Nxt LinkedIn: Cindy Kram Carrillo YouTube Testimonials: Cindy's Channel Book: Finding Your Nxt Workbook: Official Workbook Audiobook: Finding Your Nxt on Audible Tune in for an inspiring conversation that will encourage you to find your own "Nxt" and embrace life's journey with confidence and courage.
About GRASP Confidence | Personal Growth for Leaders and High Performers
Welcome to GRASP Confidence, the podcast inspired by the international bestselling book "How To GRASP Confidence & Own Your Power" by Tara LaFon Gooch. This show empowers you to embrace the five core ingredients of confidence: Gratitude, Responsibility, Action, Sight, and Purpose—the foundation for building a confident, fulfilled, and successful life. Hosted by Tara—CEO of a 7-figure branding and marketing agency, 2X bestselling author, international TEDx speaker, and award-winning corporate trainer—the podcast delivers weekly inspiration and actionable advice to help you reach your full potential.
Once struggling with her own confidence and a deep fear of public speaking, Tara transformed her mindset to become a world-renowned speaker. Her TEDx talk, "Gratitude: The Foundation of Confidence", ranked #1 globally in the month of its release, achieving over 410K views and 500+ comments in just 30 days. Now, she shares the same principles that helped her build unshakable confidence through the GRASP Method™:
- Gratitude: Cultivate appreciation to fuel positivity and resilience.
- Responsibility: Take ownership of your actions and decisions to empower growth.
- Action: Move past fear and hesitation to achieve real change.
- Sight: Envision your goals clearly and maintain focus on your purpose.
- Purpose: Align your actions with your deeper calling to live a fulfilling life.
Each week, Tara interviews global leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders to discuss how these five pillars can transform your confidence and life. Whether you’re a corporate leader, entrepreneur, or professional seeking personal growth, GRASP Confidence offers you actionable steps toward success.
In every episode, you’ll learn how to:
- Overcome fear of public speaking and other personal challenges with proven strategies.
- Silence self-doubt and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.
- Develop a resilient mindset to bounce back from setbacks stronger than ever.
- Embrace authenticity to create meaningful connections and lead with confidence.
- Harness the power of gratitude to fuel personal and professional transformation.
Whether you're looking to advance in your career, achieve more success, strengthen your leadership skills, or improve personal relationships, GRASP Confidence equips you with the insights and tools you need. With new episodes every week, Tara delivers practical advice and real-life stories from experts worldwide who have mastered confidence, leadership, and mental resilience.
Subscribe now and start your journey toward a more confident, resilient, and fulfilling life.
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
If you’ve enjoyed the show, please leave a review to let us know how we’ve helped you on your confidence journey!