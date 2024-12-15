GRASP Confidence | Personal Growth for Leaders and High Performers

#73: Rewrite Your Story, Rewrite Your Life: The Art of Joy with Carrie Rowan

Rewrite Your Story, Rewrite Your Life: The Art of Joy with Carrie Rowan In this empowering episode, Carrie Rowan—widely known as the "Professor of Happiness & Joy"—dives deep into the transformative power of storytelling and mindset to help you rewrite the narrative of your life. With her unique blend of artistic expression, scientific insights, and a magnetic presence, Carrie offers actionable strategies to move from negativity to a life filled with confidence, joy, and purpose. Drawing inspiration from her best-selling book, Tell A New Story, Carrie explains how the stories we tell ourselves shape our reality. By changing your internal dialogue, you can shift your perspective, uncover hidden potential, and live a life aligned with your deepest desires. Whether you're feeling stuck or searching for a renewed sense of meaning, this episode offers practical tools to guide you toward a brighter, more joyful future. What You'll Learn in This Episode: The Science Behind Your Story: How your thoughts and beliefs create the framework for your life and how to rewire them for success. The Art of Joy: Carrie's proven techniques for embracing positivity, gratitude, and creative expression as tools for personal transformation. Breaking Free from Negativity: Learn how to identify and overcome limiting beliefs that hold you back from reaching your potential. A Practical Path Forward: Simple, effective steps to rewrite your internal story and create a life filled with happiness and possibility. Carrie also shares personal anecdotes and insights from her journey—leaving a corporate career to follow her passion—and offers tools that have helped her inspire thousands of others as a mindset life coach, award-winning singer/songwriter, and host of the widely acclaimed podcast Look for the Good, which reaches over 200,000 listeners worldwide. Why This Episode is a Must-Listen: If you're ready to break free from negativity, rewrite the script of your life, and embrace joy as your ultimate superpower, this episode is for you. Discover how to shift your mindset, reframe challenges, and move toward the life you've always dreamed of with confidence, clarity, and gratitude. About Carrie Rowan: Carrie Rowan is a celebrated mindset life coach, award-winning singer/songwriter, and best-selling author of Tell A New Story. Known for her unique ability to combine the science of positivity with the art of storytelling, Carrie has empowered thousands to discover their potential and live with joy. Her insights have been featured on CBS, NBC, and more. Through her podcast Look for the Good, she inspires over 200,000 listeners to embrace positivity and purpose. Learn more about Carrie and her work at CarrieRowan.com.