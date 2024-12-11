This episode of the Stronger Marriage Podcast Josh McPherson and his wife Sharon McPherson tackle a variety of difficult questions surrounding In-Laws, Holidays, and Relatives. - How do I become a good gift giver?- What do I do if I receive a bad gift at Christmas?- How do I navigate conversations with people who don't share my political beliefs?- What do I do when my aunt wears "Smash the Patriarchy" shirt at a holiday gathering?- How do I avoid projecting my past of bad holiday dysfunction onto my current family?- How do I spread the gospel during conversations around the holidays with my family?- What are the worst Christmas songs?Support the showThanks for listening! Go to www.StrongerManNation.com for more resources.
--------
50:15
What to Do at Dysfunctional Holiday Gatherings?
Pastor Josh McPherson and his wife Sharon discuss all things family dysfunction in this podcast. - How should newlyweds setup boundaries with dysfunctional extended families?- Should I attend holiday gatherings with relatives who are openly living in sin?- What do I do if my relatives still haven't asked for forgiveness and act like nothing has happened?- What boundaries should be set up during Christmas with our In-laws?All this and more as Josh and Sharon ask the question to the listener...- Is your extended family dysfunctional, or is your marriage the dysfunctional party?Go to https://www.strongermannation.com/fruitful-marriage for our free resource to bless and strengthen your marriage!
--------
51:10
Navigating Family Disfunction During the Holidays
How do you set healthy boundaries with family during the holidays?What is the role of in-laws in supporting young couples starting new traditions?What are some practical tips for gift-giving and communication with extended family?Pastor Josh McPherson talks with his mom, Candy, and his wife, Sharon McPherson, as they discuss all things holidays and traditions. They unpack the joys and challenges of merging families during the holidays, offering practical advice on creating traditions, managing in-law relationships, and avoiding common pitfalls that can add unnecessary stress.
--------
46:52
What Next? How to Have Bold Faith in a Hostile Nation
In this concluding sermon of a 49-week series on the Book of Acts, Pastor Josh McPherson emphasizes the transformative power of studying the Bible with a focus on Jesus Christ. Highlighting the literary device of inclusio, the sermon underscores that both the beginning and end of Acts revolve around preaching the Kingdom of God empowered by the Holy Spirit. Pastor Josh warns against "missional drift," where church needs overshadow the primary mission of building God's Kingdom, and stresses the importance of maintaining theological purity, especially amidst modern societal pressures like the LGBTQ+ debate. Through personal anecdotes of church growth and unwavering faith, Pastor Josh calls us to to boldness in our mission, encouraging us to prioritize Jesus in all aspects of church life and anticipate a significant move of God in the coming year.
--------
55:49
Stop Asking "Why Me?" in Hardship
In Acts 28, Pastor Josh McPherson reminds us that following Jesus is a call to a Kingdom-minded life, marked by a consuming passion for God's mission. This life often involves a paradoxical blend of suffering and joy, as well as experiencing victory through apparent setbacks. The Christian journey can be likened to a train moving forward on parallel tracks of blessing and hardship. When our plans unravel and confusion takes over, we are encouraged to ask, "What's next?", instead of, "Why me?", to see every crisis as an opportunity, and to hold onto the truths revealed to us in times of clarity. We must resist compromise, choose integrity, and remain steadfast, understanding that every trial is a chance to persevere and grow.