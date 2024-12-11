What Next? How to Have Bold Faith in a Hostile Nation

In this concluding sermon of a 49-week series on the Book of Acts, Pastor Josh McPherson emphasizes the transformative power of studying the Bible with a focus on Jesus Christ. Highlighting the literary device of inclusio, the sermon underscores that both the beginning and end of Acts revolve around preaching the Kingdom of God empowered by the Holy Spirit. Pastor Josh warns against "missional drift," where church needs overshadow the primary mission of building God's Kingdom, and stresses the importance of maintaining theological purity, especially amidst modern societal pressures like the LGBTQ+ debate. Through personal anecdotes of church growth and unwavering faith, Pastor Josh calls us to to boldness in our mission, encouraging us to prioritize Jesus in all aspects of church life and anticipate a significant move of God in the coming year.