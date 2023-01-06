Ghetto CEO is a podcast hosted by Marketing By Monrae that takes a raw, unfiltered look at the realities of being a CEO. From the highs to the lows, this podca...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
Ep.14: How You Market Your Business Is Everything! | Ft. Mia Ray
You might just know her from social media, seeing her head turning bags everywhere but we actually got the chance to sit down with THE Mia Ray, the CEO of Galmaholics during the Season Finale of the Ghetto CEO Podcast.She is a master of creativity when it comes to her marketing & campaigns, proving that strategy trumps budget in delivering impactful results.One of the standout aspects of Mia's vision is her unwavering commitment to her brand. She knows exactly where she wants to take it and is dedicated to making her vision a reality because she understands how marketing your business is everything!_______________________________________________________________________________Book Your Free Content Audit Here: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widge...Connect with Monrae:Instagram: instagram.com/marketingbymonraeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marketingbymo... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingbym... Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketingmonraeYouTube: https://marketingbymonrae.com/Website:https://mobuniversity.org/Connect with Mia: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glamaholiclifestyle/?hl=enWebsite: https://glamaholiclifestyle.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ghettoceo/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
6/28/2023
45:54
Ep.13- Why I Had To Pivot Even When I Was Making Money
Hey, y'all! Get ready for an incredible episode of the Ghetto CEO Podcast because we have the fabulous Nathalie Nicole in the house! She's not just your average CEO; she's the powerhouse behind Women Who Boss Network and NNBODY.But even with the success Nathalie talks about having to Pivot even when she was making money in her business.So, grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and tune in to the Ghetto CEO Podcast as we dive deep into Nathalie Nicole's inspiring story.___________________________________________________________Book Your Free Content AuditHere: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widge...Connect with Monrae:Instagram: instagram.com/marketingbymonraeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marketingbymo...Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingbym...Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketingmonraeYouTube: https://marketingbymonrae.com/Website:https://mobuniversity.org/Connect with Nathalie:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nathalienicole/?hl=enWebsite: https://linktr.ee/booknathalienicoleSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ghettoceo/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
6/22/2023
37:47
Ep.12- How She Got Rid Of 6 Figure Student Loans | Ft: Sonia Lewis
She's breaking down doors as the first black and woman-owned student loan repayment company! 🔥Join us this week for an all-new episode of the Ghetto CEO podcast as Sonia Lewis spills the tea on what it's really like relieving 6 figure debt cause she's providing student loan relief like nobody else!From knowing how to pay your team, lessons she's learned & prioritizing her health as a CEO, don't miss out on this lit conversation with the queen of student loan relief, only on the Ghetto CEO Podcast!___________________________________________________________Book Your Free Content Audit Here: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widge...Connect with Monrae:Instagram: instagram.com/marketingbymonraeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marketingbymo...Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingbym...Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketingmonraeYouTube: / @marketingbymonrae1 Website: https://marketingbymonrae.com/Connect with Sonia:Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/thestudentloandoctor/Website:https://linktr.ee/thestudentloandoctorSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ghettoceo/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
6/15/2023
40:18
Ep.11- The Secret To Overcoming Obstacles| Ft. Tish Taylor- Searcy
Grab your blanket, your cup of coffee & get cozy for this one! Tish Taylor-Searcy The CEO of Brand Fetish & Bossy Coffee has joined the Ghetto CEO podcast giving us the real of her journey as an entrepreneur from radio to fourteen 500's as well as dishing on the secret to overcoming obstacles.Catch this episode to learn how she did it and make sure to leave us a review with your feedback!___________________________________________________________Book Your Free Content Audit Here: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widget/bookings/contentauditConnect with MonraeInstagram: instagram.com/marketingbymonraeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marketingbymonrae?lang=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingbymonraeTwitter: https://twitter.com/marketingmonraeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuwT1OLVVB5poFJoE6Gf2xQWebsite: https://marketingbymonrae.com/Connect with TishInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/mrstishtaylor/Website:https://linktr.ee/TishTaylorSearcySupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ghettoceo/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
6/8/2023
47:43
Ep.10- How Commitment Leads To Success| Ft. Her500
She's ten toes down and keeps it all the way 500!This week we are joined by THE Entrepreneu-HER, Turquoise Barney. Aside from being the owner of Recession Proof Tax & Co, Turquoise is a businesswoman, wife, mother, philanthropist, author, and just all the things of the things.Stay locked into this episode cause she's here to let you know, that soft life? You gotta work for that sis!___________________________________________________________Book Your Free Content Audit Here: https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widget/bookings/contentauditConnect with MonraeInstagram: instagram.com/marketingbymonraeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marketingbymonrae?lang=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketingbymonraeTwitter: https://twitter.com/marketingmonraeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuwT1OLVVB5poFJoE6Gf2xQWebsite: https://marketingbymonrae.com/Connect with Turquoise Barney (Her500)Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/her500_/Websitehttps://www.eyluniversity.com/communitySupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/ghettoceo/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Ghetto CEO is a podcast hosted by Marketing By Monrae that takes a raw, unfiltered look at the realities of being a CEO. From the highs to the lows, this podcast explores the true weight of running a business and being at the helm of a company. Monrae and her guests share their personal stories, both good and bad, about the challenges and triumphs of being a CEO. Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting out, Ghetto CEO provides an honest, relatable look at the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.