Ep.13- Why I Had To Pivot Even When I Was Making Money

Hey, y'all! Get ready for an incredible episode of the Ghetto CEO Podcast because we have the fabulous Nathalie Nicole in the house! She's not just your average CEO; she's the powerhouse behind Women Who Boss Network and NNBODY.But even with the success Nathalie talks about having to Pivot even when she was making money in her business.So, grab your favorite drink, get cozy, and tune in to the Ghetto CEO Podcast as we dive deep into Nathalie Nicole's inspiring story.