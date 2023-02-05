Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
WKMG and Graham Media Group
Government
Florida’s Fourth Estate looks at everything from swampy politics to a fragile environment and even the crazy headlines that make Florida the craziest state in t... More

  • Florida teacher wins Netflix survival show
    Nick Radner went from teaching at a Pinellas County high school to competing on the Netflix show "Outlast." He was also the wrestling coach and said he was used to cutting weight but didn't expect to lose a whopping 48 pounds during taping. Radner joined Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on Florida's Fourth Estate to talk more about his experience on the reality show.
    5/15/2023
    22:41
  • DeSantis’ feud with Disney could go to US Supreme Court. A political expert explains why
    The battle between Governor Ron Desantis and The Walt Disney Company continues to heat up. University of Central Florida History Professor and News 6 Political Analyst Dr. Jim Clark said it may not end until it gets to the Supreme Court. Clark recently joined Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on Florida's Fourth Estate to talk about the governor's ongoing battle to strip Disney of some of its self-governing abilities.
    5/12/2023
    22:20
  • Florida’s top 5 roadside attractions
    As you plan your summer vacation Florida's Fourth Estate is helping you go beyond the theme parks and beaches. Hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden are breaking down their top five roadside attractions in the sunshine state.
    5/8/2023
    22:10
  • Florida student considering AI career after Twitter suspension for tracking Elon Musk
    University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney recently sat down for an interview with Florida's Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden. He said he didn't mean to start a battle with one of the most powerful men in tech, but that's exactly where he has found himself. Sweeney said it all started when he was just a child. His dad worked in the airline industry, so he would track planes to make sure his dad would be home on time. "And then I had an interest in Elon Musk, and where he was, what he was doing. And then I figured that he had a private jet. And that I could track it myself. But nobody was really doing it. So I started doing it during my free time during COVID," he said. But when Sweeney posted that info to Twitter he said Musk didn't like it. "So he hit me up in the Twitter DMs and it was like 1 a.m. here in Florida time," he said. "He's like, 'Hey, can you take this down?' And then he was asking how it worked. He didn't have really any idea of how it worked. And I was like, 'You know, I've put a lot of work into this (to) just take it down.' You know, I didn't really want to." Sweeney said the conversation continued for about a month, with the two exchanging a couple of messages a week. Eventually, Sweeney said Musk offered him $5,000, but, he turned that down and asked for more. The two were not able to come to an agreement and after Elon Musk bought Twitter the tech company suspended Sweeney's account. Sweeney still has a tracking account on Facebook and other platforms. Despite all of the controversy surrounding his introduction to the tech industry, Sweeney said he would like to continue working in the industry professionally. "I think in the future I might want to do (something) with AI and GPT, stuff like that, it's very interesting," Sweeney said. Software programming is also on his radar as are planes. "I'm still interested in doing something with aviation and aircraft," the UCF student said.
    5/5/2023
    22:09
  • Florida company offers new affordable approach to road trips
    There is a new affordable approach to taking a vacation in Florida and it allows you to bring the comforts of home with you. The owners of Florida Van Life renovate vans and turn them into a vacation on wheels. Lebelo Mosehle said he and Estelle Bain wanted to make travel more affordable. Instead of buying a brand-new RV which could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars, Moshele told Florida's Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden the most they have ever charged for one of their renovated vans is $45,000. Others have gone for under $25,000. "The way we determine our price is by how much you put in, the time it takes us, and also the year of the vehicle, but mostly a lot of people who buy our vans they're hippies so they don't really care about 'Oh, yeah, I want it to be so perfect, like 2023 whatever.' As long as it is a van it's got that retro look, and it feels like you're back in like the 70s. That's what our people are going for," Moshele said. While Mosehle focuses on sales, Bain focuses on design. She said she incorporates the things that she likes into each of her custom creations. One of her vehicles is a redesigned U-Haul truck. Bain took Austin and Gadsden inside to show off the skylight she created. She said it really allows you to feel like "you're sleeping underneath the trees, but you're still protected." She said, as a single woman, she was always concerned about safety and has designed her vehicles with that in mind. Bain admits some of the re-imagined vans can get warm in the summer, but said a fan can help with that and that it is still much more comfortable than a tent. It also includes a cooktop, bed, shower and toilet.
    5/2/2023
    33:39

About Florida’s Fourth Estate

Florida’s Fourth Estate looks at everything from swampy politics to a fragile environment and even the crazy headlines that make Florida the craziest state in the Union. Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin use decades of experience as journalists to dissect the headlines that impact Florida. Each week they have a guest host who helps give an irreverent look at the issues impacting the Sunshine State. Big influencers like Attorney John Morgan, renowned Florida journalists and the scientists protecting Florida’s ecosystem can often be found as guests. Look for new episodes every week, and visit ClickOrlando.com for the latest WKMG News 6 coverage of Orlando and beyond.
