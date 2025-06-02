Powered by RND
Final Round Pinball

Final Round Pinball
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 85: We Know All
    Hosts: Jeff T & Ryan C. – We predict the future of Pinball
    --------  
    1:05:40
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 84: Finally Ryan (?)
    Hosts: Jeff T & Ryan C. It’s a new year, a new theme song…and a new host? Will Ryan C make the cut?! Listen to find out!
    --------  
    1:01:29
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 83: Canadian Round Pinball Podcast
    It’s not Final Round. It’s Canadian Round. Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies joins Jeff to discuss the 2024 pinball year plus a LIVE competition/trash-talking while playing at a cottage in Musoka.
    --------  
    53:58
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 82: Consolation Round Pinball Podcast
    Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 82: Consolation Round Pinball Podcast Hosts: Jeff Teolis & Ryan C. – Where’s Marty? – Haggis – Expo highlights – Metallica Remastered – guess what Jeff played at Expo – Alice In Wonderland – ABBA – homebrew machines – Avatar – Xmen – bye bye Australian WPPR’s – Ryan’s revelation – Ninja Eclipse – and a Big Surprise!
    --------  
    1:19:09
  • Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 81: Wheezy!!!
    Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 81: Wheezy!!! Hosts: Martin Robbins & Jeff Teolis Exaggerated accents? Yeah we’ve got them. Nasty smokers coughs? Oh don’t worry we are ALL ABOUT smokers coughs!! Getting unintended joy from email? Shut up and listen!!!!
    --------  
    1:07:56

About Final Round Pinball

Hosts Jeff, Martin and Ryan talk all things Pinball
