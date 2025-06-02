Hosts: Jeff T & Ryan C.
– We predict the future of Pinball
--------
1:05:40
Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 84: Finally Ryan (?)
Hosts: Jeff T & Ryan C.
It’s a new year, a new theme song…and a new host? Will Ryan C make the cut?! Listen to find out!
--------
1:01:29
Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 83: Canadian Round Pinball Podcast
It’s not Final Round. It’s Canadian Round.
Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies joins Jeff to discuss the 2024 pinball year plus a LIVE competition/trash-talking while playing at a cottage in Musoka.
--------
53:58
Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 82: Consolation Round Pinball Podcast
Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 82: Consolation Round Pinball Podcast
Hosts: Jeff Teolis & Ryan C.
– Where’s Marty?
– Haggis
– Expo highlights
– Metallica Remastered
– guess what Jeff played at Expo
– Alice In Wonderland
– ABBA
– homebrew machines
– Avatar
– Xmen
– bye bye Australian WPPR’s
– Ryan’s revelation
– Ninja Eclipse
– and a Big Surprise!
--------
1:19:09
Final Round Pinball Podcast Ep 81: Wheezy!!!
Final Round Pinball Podcast Episode 81: Wheezy!!!
Hosts: Martin Robbins & Jeff Teolis
Exaggerated accents? Yeah we’ve got them. Nasty smokers coughs? Oh don’t worry we are ALL ABOUT smokers coughs!! Getting unintended joy from email? Shut up and listen!!!!