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- This week we’re excited to present a conversation from the 64th New York Film Festival with You Can See Everything directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, moderated by NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim.
An NYFF64 Spotlight selection, You Can See Everything is now in theaters, courtesy of A24.
In this astounding new high-wire act of self-reflexivity from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, created in secret, convicted Silicon Valley fraudster Elizabeth Holmes becomes an entirely different kind of camera subject.
The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.
- Welcome to the final daily 64th New York Film Festival podcast. On today’s edition, we present a special two-part conversation in celebration of Ken Russell’s restored, uncensored cut of The Devils playing on 35mm for one week only starting this Friday at Film at Lincoln Center.
Russell’s infamous adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s novel, about the apparent possession of a group of nuns after one accuses a priest of collaborating with the devil, is at long last available in its full, uncensored splendor.
In 2010, a year prior to his passing, Film at Lincoln Center welcomed Russell for our retrospective Russellmania!, which featured a post-screening conversation on The Devils between the director and Vanessa Redgrave, now available to listen to for the first time.
Then, at the 64th New York Film Festival, Mark Kermode joined NYFF Programmer Dan Sullivan to discuss the restoration, the film’s legacy, and how it continues to be embraced by new generations.
The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.
- At the 64th New York Film Festival, Ava DuVernay, Ambassador Jeff Flake, editor/producer Spencer Averick, producers Tammy Garnes and Paul Garnes, and Sherrilyn Ifill, founding director of the 14th Amendment Center for Law and Democracy, join NYFF programmer Florence Almozini at a press conference to discuss this year’s Closing Night selection 14th.
DuVernay follows her epochal 2016 documentary 13th with a thrillingly expansive sequel of sorts, which passionately and persuasively details how the tenets of the 14th Amendment, ratified post–Civil War, are now under systematic attack.
The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.
- At the 64th New York Film Festival, Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Bernadette Peters, and Eldar Isgandarov join NYFF Programmer Madeline Whittle to discuss The Debut.
In Eisenberg’s theater-world comedy, Moore flings herself with delicious abandon into the role of a middle-aged New Jersey housewife who gets a part in a local stage musical despite having zero experience.
The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.
- Welcome to the daily 64th New York Film Festival podcast. On today’s edition, Pedro Almodóvar and Milena Smit join NYFF programmer Florence Almozini to discuss Bitter Christmas. Special thanks to Carla Marcantonio for interpretation.
The incomparable Almodóvar explores the artist’s tenuous relationship with fiction and reality in this film about an actress writing a script inspired by the lives of those around her—which is itself the invention of an Almodóvar-like filmmaker. Bitter Christmas will open on November 13 at Film at Lincoln Center with tickets on sale now.
The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.
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About Film at Lincoln Center Podcast
The Film at Lincoln Center Podcast is a weekly podcast that features in-depth conversations with filmmakers, actors, critics, and more.Podcast website
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