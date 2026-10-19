Welcome to the final daily 64th New York Film Festival podcast. On today’s edition, we present a special two-part conversation in celebration of Ken Russell’s restored, uncensored cut of The Devils playing on 35mm for one week only starting this Friday at Film at Lincoln Center.



Russell’s infamous adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s novel, about the apparent possession of a group of nuns after one accuses a priest of collaborating with the devil, is at long last available in its full, uncensored splendor.



In 2010, a year prior to his passing, Film at Lincoln Center welcomed Russell for our retrospective Russellmania!, which featured a post-screening conversation on The Devils between the director and Vanessa Redgrave, now available to listen to for the first time.



Then, at the 64th New York Film Festival, Mark Kermode joined NYFF Programmer Dan Sullivan to discuss the restoration, the film’s legacy, and how it continues to be embraced by new generations.



The 64th New York Film Festival is presented in partnership with Rolex.