Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill, we are so excited that you're here. You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com

Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill! In their very first episode, Barbara Alyn Woods and Paul Johansson reunite and open the door to a whole new chapter together — with plenty of laughs, memories, honesty and absolutely no idea where the conversation might lead. Barbara shares the story of how she landed the role of Deb Scott, including the very unexpected message waiting for her when she arrived in Wilmington, while Paul remembers their instant chemistry and what made Barbara the perfect Deb. They look back on their early days on One Tree Hill, life on set, working together as Dan and Deb, and some of the people who made those years so special. But this isn't just about One Tree Hill. Barbara and Paul get candid about ageing in Hollywood, social media, family, love languages, the highs and lows of life after the show — and why, after all these years, they wanted to sit down together and finally tell some of the stories that were left unsaid. Oh... and somehow Paul ends up telling Barbara the story of how he lost his virginity. Because apparently that's where we're going in Episode 1. This is only the beginning. You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com

Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill, we are so excited that you're here. You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com

Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill, we are so excited that you're here. You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com

Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill, we are so excited that you're here. You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com

About (Not) Over the Hill

About (Not) Over the Hill

About (Not) Over the Hill