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5 episodes
- Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill!
In their very first episode, Barbara Alyn Woods and Paul Johansson reunite and open the door to a whole new chapter together — with plenty of laughs, memories, honesty and absolutely no idea where the conversation might lead.
Barbara shares the story of how she landed the role of Deb Scott, including the very unexpected message waiting for her when she arrived in Wilmington, while Paul remembers their instant chemistry and what made Barbara the perfect Deb. They look back on their early days on One Tree Hill, life on set, working together as Dan and Deb, and some of the people who made those years so special.
But this isn't just about One Tree Hill. Barbara and Paul get candid about ageing in Hollywood, social media, family, love languages, the highs and lows of life after the show — and why, after all these years, they wanted to sit down together and finally tell some of the stories that were left unsaid.
Oh... and somehow Paul ends up telling Barbara the story of how he lost his virginity. Because apparently that's where we're going in Episode 1.
This is only the beginning.
You can find our Patreon, merch and everything else at notoverthehillpodcast.com
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About (Not) Over the Hill
Welcome to (Not) Over the Hill, with Barbara Alyn Woods and Paul Johansson. You may know us as Deb and Dan Scott from One Tree Hill and here we are to talk about it all and more. We’ll look back on our memories and moments from our time on One Tree Hill, share behind-the-scenes stories you may never have heard before, and talk candidly about the entertainment industry, our lives, careers, friendships, families and everything we’ve learned along the way. Expect plenty of laughter, honest conversations, trips down memory lane, special guests and probably a few stories we’re not entirely sure we should be telling... Most importantly, we want this podcast to feel like a community. A place to reminisce, laugh together, share memories and celebrate the incredible connection that has grown around One Tree Hill, while making plenty of new memories along the way. You can join us on Patreon for lots of bonus features. So grab a drink of choice, get comfortable... It’s time to spill the tea. Always & Forever, Barbara & PaulPodcast website
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(Not) Over the Hill
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