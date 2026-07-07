Get ready to dive deep into the high seas and high drama!
In this episode of After the Edit, host Daryn Carp sits down with fan-favorite reality star and Chief Stew Aesha Scott. Fresh off saying "I do," Aesha opens up about married life, the great name-change debate, and what it’s really like working alongside Captain Sandy on Below Deck Mediterranean.
Plus, we're unpacking all the latest Below Deck Med drama. Aesha shares her unfiltered thoughts on boat romances, managing interior chaos, and navigating the challenges that come with life at sea. With her signature humor, infectious energy, and refreshing honesty, Aesha reminds us exactly why she has become one of the most beloved personalities in the Below Deck universe.
About the Guest
Aesha Scott is a reality television personality, entrepreneur, and Chief Stew best known for her roles on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. A fan favorite across the global Below Deck franchise, Aesha is celebrated for her quick wit, authenticity, and ability to lead under pressure aboard luxury yachts.
Outside of television, Aesha recently competed alongside her husband Scott in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition and is the founder of Drop, an alcoholic coconut water beverage available across Australia. Originally from Tauranga, New Zealand, she is also a proud ambassador for the Peace of Mind Foundation, supporting brain cancer patients and their families.
Follow Aesha on socials: @aesha_jean
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