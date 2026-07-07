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After the Edit with Daryn Carp

Cash Money Media
After ShowsSociety & Culture
After the Edit with Daryn Carp
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • After the Edit with Daryn Carp

    Ep. 11 | The Resilient Rancher and How the McBee Family Overcomes Adversity

    07/07/2026 | 37 mins.
    On this episode of After the Edit, host Daryn Carp sits down with Cole and Kacie for an exclusive, unfiltered look behind the reality TV curtain. The McBees have captured America's attention with their cowboy charm, but life under the lens isn't always glitz and glamour.

    Cole and Kacie are diving deep into what happens when the cameras keep rolling through the ultimate family storm. They’re addressing the elephant in the room: the massive legal drama surrounding Cole's father, Steve McBee Sr., and his federal crop insurance case. How do you keep a family empire together while the patriarch faces a courtroom? Cole gets incredibly vulnerable about stepping up, growing up, and becoming a better man in the face of adversity.

    About the Guests
    Cole McBee & Kacie Adkison are the ultimate power couple holding down the fort in the McBee dynasty. Known for their rugged cowboy roots and high-stakes Missouri heartland drama, these reality TV favorites are keeping it 100% real.

    Cole—a proud, self-proclaimed "girl dad"—and his fierce fiancée, Kacie, aren't holding anything back. From chaotic parenting and wedding planning to the grueling demands of the family empire, they are letting the cameras capture every single high and low.

    Follow the couple:
    @colemcbee
    @kacie_adkison

    Follow After the Edit:

    Subscribe on YouTube
    Follow @aftertheeditpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and X
    Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
    Follow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryn.carp.com

    A Cash Money Media Production.

    #AfterTheEdit #Missouri #McBeeFamilyDrama #McBeeFamily #RealityTV
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • After the Edit with Daryn Carp

    Ep. 10 | From Party Guy to Entrepreneur: Joe Bradley on Love, Loyalty & Charleston Ambitions

    06/30/2026 | 46 mins.
    Get ready for the ultimate Lowcountry tea. On this episode of After the Edit, host Daryn Carp sits down with Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley — and Joe's holding nothing back.

    From Charleston's favorite party boy to the reality star fans are genuinely rooting for, Joe gets candid about navigating a very public romance with co-star Maddi Reese, the rumors that followed, and what it actually takes to protect a relationship when the cameras never stop rolling. He also opens up about his wake-up call from boss Leva Bonaparte, his pivot into hospitality management, and the business dreams he's building on King Street.

    About the Guest

    Joe Bradley is the breakout star of Bravo's Southern Hospitality — equal parts Charleston charm and lovable chaos. After years of being the life of every party (and every season), Joe is channeling that energy into something bigger: a concierge travel company, a future bar on King Street, and a relationship with DJ Maddi Reese that survived the full Bravo treatment. He's not just a fan favorite anymore — he's building something.

    Follow Joe: @joecbradley

    Follow After the Edit:
    Subscribe on YouTube
    Follow @aftertheeditpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and X
    Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
    Follow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryn.carp.com
    For more ATE, visit aftertheedit.com

    A Cash Money Media Production

    #SouthernHospitality #JoeBradleyAndMaddiReese #RealityTV
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • After the Edit with Daryn Carp

    Ep. 09 | Below Deck’s Aesha Scott Exposes the Wild Chaos of Yacht Life

    06/23/2026 | 44 mins.
    Get ready to dive deep into the high seas and high drama!

    In this episode of After the Edit, host Daryn Carp sits down with fan-favorite reality star and Chief Stew Aesha Scott. Fresh off saying "I do," Aesha opens up about married life, the great name-change debate, and what it’s really like working alongside Captain Sandy on Below Deck Mediterranean.

    Plus, we're unpacking all the latest Below Deck Med drama. Aesha shares her unfiltered thoughts on boat romances, managing interior chaos, and navigating the challenges that come with life at sea. With her signature humor, infectious energy, and refreshing honesty, Aesha reminds us exactly why she has become one of the most beloved personalities in the Below Deck universe.

    About the Guest
    Aesha Scott is a reality television personality, entrepreneur, and Chief Stew best known for her roles on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. A fan favorite across the global Below Deck franchise, Aesha is celebrated for her quick wit, authenticity, and ability to lead under pressure aboard luxury yachts.

    Outside of television, Aesha recently competed alongside her husband Scott in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition and is the founder of Drop, an alcoholic coconut water beverage available across Australia. Originally from Tauranga, New Zealand, she is also a proud ambassador for the Peace of Mind Foundation, supporting brain cancer patients and their families.

    Follow Aesha on socials: @aesha_jean

    Follow After the Edit:
    Subscribe on YouTube
    Follow @aftertheeditpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and X
    Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
    Follow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryn.carp.com
    For more After the Edit visit aftertheedit.com

    A Cash Money Media Network Production.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • After the Edit with Daryn Carp

    Ep.08 | Janet Caperna on The Valley Drama, Internet Hate & Feeling Vindicated

    06/16/2026 | 50 mins.
    Get ready for the real tea, because in this episode of After the Edit, host Daryn Carp is sitting down with the one and only Janet Caperna—one of the most talked-about stars of Bravo's The Valley, who isn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers.

    Janet is getting 100% candid about what it’s really like to be the cast member everyone’s talking about. From dealing with instant viewer backlash to using therapy to survive the reality TV pressure cooker, she’s lifting the veil on what happens when the cameras start rolling and the internet starts typing.

    About the Guest
    Janet Caperna is a Reality TV Personality & Content Creator best known for her role on Bravo's The Valley. Known for her candid personality and willingness to speak her mind, Janet has become one of the show's most talked-about cast members.

    Before joining reality television, Janet built a career working with high-profile brands and executives. Through her work both on and off screen, she has cultivated a loyal audience by sharing her experiences with honesty, humor, and authenticity.

    Follow After the Edit:
    Subscribe on YouTube
    Follow @aftertheeditpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and X
    Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
    Follow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryn.carp.com
    For more ATE, visit aftertheedit.com

    A Cash Money Media Network Production.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • After the Edit with Daryn Carp

    Ep.07 | Shamea Morton Spills the Peach Tea on RHOA

    06/09/2026 | 28 mins.
    From “friend of the show” to officially holding a peach, Shamea Morton is stepping into the spotlight and holding absolutely nothing back. This week, she’s sitting down with Daryn to dish on all the chaos, accusations, and shifting dynamics of the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

    Shamea breaks down exactly how her world changed once she transitioned into a full-time cast member, giving us an unfiltered look at how she navigates the non-stop drama while keeping her personal and professional life intact. She gets real about her long-standing relationship with Porsha Williams, delivers her honest thoughts on new additions Pinky Cole and K. Michelle, and explains why staying authentic is the only way to survive the reality TV circus.

    About Shamea:
    Shamea Morton is an accomplished television personality known for her vibrant presence on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. What started as a friend of the show has evolved into a full-time Housewife era, and Shamea has made every moment count.

    Beyond the peach, she's a savvy entrepreneur in her pivot era, building her brand and launching her own rum company. The self-proclaimed triple threat is stepping fully into business while navigating the chaos of Housewife life, lingering tensions and ongoing clashes keep the drama simmering. But through it all, Shamea stays focused on one thing: building her empire and doing what makes her happy.

    Follow @shameamorton on her socials

    Follow After the Edit:
    Subscribe on YouTube @aftertheeditpod
    Follow @aftertheeditpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and X
    Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
    Follow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryn.carp.com
    For more, visit www.aftertheedit.com

    A Cash Money Media Network Production.

    #AfterTheEdit #RHOA #BravoTV #RealityTV
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About After the Edit with Daryn Carp
The cameras stopped rolling, but the conversation is just getting started. After the Edit with Daryn Carp is a weekly podcast breaking down reality TV's biggest moments, wildest storylines, and the drama no one else is covering. Daryn brings the insider access, the sharp commentary, and the guests you actually want to hear from. Whether it's Bravo, Netflix, Peacock, or wherever the mess is being made, this is your new home for all things reality.New episodes every Tuesday.Follow the show: @aftertheeditpodcast on IG, TikTok | @aftertheeditpod on X/TwitterFollow Daryn: @carpedaryn | daryncarp.com Watch full video episodes on YouTubeA Cash Money Media Network Production. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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