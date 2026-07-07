From “friend of the show” to officially holding a peach, Shamea Morton is stepping into the spotlight and holding absolutely nothing back. This week, she’s sitting down with Daryn to dish on all the chaos, accusations, and shifting dynamics of the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.



Shamea breaks down exactly how her world changed once she transitioned into a full-time cast member, giving us an unfiltered look at how she navigates the non-stop drama while keeping her personal and professional life intact. She gets real about her long-standing relationship with Porsha Williams, delivers her honest thoughts on new additions Pinky Cole and K. Michelle, and explains why staying authentic is the only way to survive the reality TV circus.



About Shamea:

Shamea Morton is an accomplished television personality known for her vibrant presence on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. What started as a friend of the show has evolved into a full-time Housewife era, and Shamea has made every moment count.



Beyond the peach, she's a savvy entrepreneur in her pivot era, building her brand and launching her own rum company. The self-proclaimed triple threat is stepping fully into business while navigating the chaos of Housewife life, lingering tensions and ongoing clashes keep the drama simmering. But through it all, Shamea stays focused on one thing: building her empire and doing what makes her happy.



Follow @shameamorton on her socials



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