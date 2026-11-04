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Bake On

Travis and Teresa McElroy
After ShowsComedy
Bake On
Latest episode

64 episodes

  • Bake On

    Bake On 17x05: Desserts

    11/04/2026 | 45 mins.
    Hey! This was a pretty good episode! The challenges felt... normal? COULD IT BE?!?! (Also, sorry for the delay folks! We had a few technical challenges (get it?!) and did our best!)
  • Bake On

    Bake On 17x04: Bread

    10/27/2026 | 53 mins.
    Well, huh... that sure was an episode? Pretty wild. Probably won't surprise you but we have A LOT to say about this one!
  • Bake On

    Bake On 17x03: Audience Choice

    10/15/2026 | 1h
    It's the first ever Audience Choice week! And we hope that you (audience) will choose (choice) to join us in discussing it!
  • Bake On

    Bake On 17x02: Biscuits

    10/09/2026 | 47 mins.
    Join us as we discuss Biscuit Week! Who will crumble? Who will... be crispy? Tune in and find out!
  • Bake On

    Bake On 17x01: Cake

    10/01/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    We're back! A brand new series with brand new bakes and a brand new host! There is so much to talk about! Join us, won't you?
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About Bake On
Join Teresa and Travis McElroy as they watch and discuss the new season of Great British Bake Off!
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After ShowsComedySociety & CultureTV & Film

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