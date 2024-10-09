Powered by RND
Reality Alert : Love Is Blind / Perfect Match / The Ultimatum

Reality Alert
Max and Ben recap reality TV shows like Love Is Blind, Perfect Match, The Ultimatum, Netflix’s The Circle, and more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for...
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 322
  • Love Is Blind Season 8 Episodes 4-6 Recap
    Subscribe to the Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/realityalertJoin Max and Ben LIVE as they recap Episodes 4 - 6 of Love Is Blind Season 8 on Netflix!#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix #Netflix #LoveIsBlind8 #LoveIsBlindSeason8Support the podcast and get more great content: https://www.patreon.com/RealityAlertFollow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityalertpodcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/realityalert_Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityalertpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:18:06
  • Love Is Blind Season 8 Episodes 1-3 Recap
    Subscribe to the Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/realityalertJoin Max and Ben LIVE as they recap Episodes 1-3 of Love Is Blind Season 8 on Netflix!#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix #Netflix #LoveIsBlind8 #LoveIsBlindSeason8Support the podcast and get more great content: https://www.patreon.com/RealityAlertFollow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityalertpodcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/realityalert_Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityalertpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:13:35
  • Love Is Blind Season 8 Cast Assessment
    Subscribe to the Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/realityalertJoin Max and Ben LIVE as they assess the cast of Love Is Blind Season 8 on Netflix! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind8 #LoveIsBlindNetflixSupport the podcast and get more great content: https://www.patreon.com/RealityAlertFollow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityalertpodcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/realityalert_Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityalertpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:20:40
  • Patreon Unlocked! Love Is Blind Germany Episodes 1 & 2 Recap
    Subscribe to the Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/realityalertJoin Max and Ben LIVE as they recap Episodes 1 & 2 of Love Is Blind Germany Season 1 on Netflix! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindGermanySupport the podcast and get more great content: https://www.patreon.com/RealityAlertFollow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityalertpodcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/realityalert_Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityalertpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    54:31
  • The Ultimatum Season 3 Finale & Reunion Recap
    Subscribe to the Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/realityalertJoin Max and Ben LIVE as they recap the Season 3 Finale & Reunion of The Ultimatum on Netflix!#TheUltimatum #UltimatumNetflix #UltimatumReunionSupport the podcast and get more great content: https://www.patreon.com/RealityAlertFollow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realityalertpodcast/Twitter: https://twitter.com/realityalert_Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realityalertpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    57:37

About Reality Alert : Love Is Blind / Perfect Match / The Ultimatum

Max and Ben recap reality TV shows like Love Is Blind, Perfect Match, The Ultimatum, Netflix’s The Circle, and more! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
