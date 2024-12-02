When it comes to being successful in the business of managing musicians, there is one piece of advice that trumps them all: do your best to keep them on the straight and narrow. So it's no surprise that Brandon Reid, whose clients include The National, Big Red Machine, Broken Social Scene, Georgia Harmer and Aaron Dessner (co-author of Folklore by Taylor Swift, for all the Swifties out there) chose the name Straight x Narrow Management for his business. Whether that's actually the impetus for the name of his company or not, I don't know. But it sounds like a good story. And this conversation is full of good stories. Like the one off the top about Ed Sheeran, Aaron Dessner and a giant stuffed animal. Enjoy the conversation.
--------
1:43:05
Dr. Jared Pelo: An Honest Conversation About Longevity
Dr. Jared Pelo is the Chief Medical Officer at Bionic Health, a pioneering health startup that integrates biomarker testing, AI, and advanced technology to deliver personalized, precision, and preventative medical care. With a background as an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Pelo has also co-founded and led successful health tech startups, bringing a blend of clinical expertise and entrepreneurial innovation to the medical field. Known for his thoughtful and balanced approach, Dr. Pelo focuses on making advanced healthcare accessible and promoting well-being through holistic, evidence-based strategies.00:00:00 - Intro: Ronan shares the podcast’s evolving focus and introduces Dr. Jared Pelo.00:01:10 - Journey into Medicine: Dr. Pelo’s path to medicine and early life experiences.00:02:42 - Medical Training Challenges: The tough realities of medical school and their personal impacts.00:04:18 - Therapy and Self-Reflection: Seeking therapy and learning self-forgiveness.00:07:09 - Psychedelic Therapy: First experiences with ketamine therapy and its subtle benefits.00:10:22 - Struggles with Self-Worth: Discussing self-worth, upbringing, and societal pressures.00:13:07 - Impact of Therapy: How ketamine therapy helped dissolve self-loathing.00:18:25 - Entrepreneurial Shift: Transitioning from ER doctor to startup founder.00:25:39 - Mind-Body Connection: Ronan’s personal story on stress and IBS.00:27:07 - Bionic Health Overview: Dr. Pelo explains Bionic Health’s mission in precision medicine.00:33:09 - AI in Healthcare: Role and future of AI in personalized patient care.00:43:08 - Longevity Considerations: Spiritual and emotional implications of living longer.00:50:20 - Community and Connection: Importance of combating loneliness for better health.00:53:29 - Challenges in Modern Medicine: Addressing late-stage treatment and systemic issues.01:01:50 - Supplement Recommendations: Dr. Pelo’s take on supplements for health.01:07:54 - Cancer Screening Tips: Early detection strategies and full-body MRI insights.01:12:31 - Closing Thoughts: Ronan’s thanks and reflections on the conversation.
--------
1:13:09
Making Something Out of Nothing: A New Podcast
After my efforts to convince Scott Galloway to start a podcast with me failed, I decided to go for the next best thing and started a podcast with Ben "Doc" Askins. And so we'd like to introduce you to The Know Nothing Podcast, a podcast dedicated to nothing. Think of it as Seinfeld meets The Big Lebowski for the podcast generation by two below average talent podcast hosts. If you like what you hear, or just want to take pity on us, please subscribe to The Know Nothing Podcast on Apple or Spotify.
--------
53:58
Chip Conley: How to be Useful
After disrupting the hospitality industry twice, first as the founder of Joie de Vivre Hospitality, the second-largest operator of boutique hotels in the U.S., and then as Airbnb’s Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy, leading a worldwide revolution in travel, Chip Conley co-founded MEA (Modern Elder Academy) in January 2018.Inspired by his experience of intergenerational mentoring as a ‘modern elder’ at Airbnb, where his guidance was instrumental to the company’s extraordinary transformation from a fast-growing start-up to the world’s most valuable hospitality brand, MEA is the world's first ‘midlife wisdom school.’ A New York Times bestselling author, Conley's 7th book “Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age” is about rebranding midlife to help people understand the upside of this often-misunderstood life stage.In this conversation we talk about identity, purpose, wisdom, life and death and more. It's a good one. To learn more about Chip, visit chipconley.com and to learn more about The Modern Elder Academcy, visit meawisdom.com.
--------
51:15
The World Walk: 7 Years, 28,000 Miles, and 6 Continents On Foot w/ Tom Turcich
After the death of a close friend at seventeen, Tom Turcich resolved to make the most out of life; to travel and be forced into adventure; to experience and understand the world. On April 2nd, 2015, he set out to see it all—one step at a time.The World Walk is the emotional and exhilarating story of the tenth person and first dog to walk around the world. Together, Turcich and his dog, Savannah, covered twenty-eight thousand miles over the course of seven years. Through deserts, jungles, cities, and mountains, Turcich meditated on what’s important in life and took lessons from cultures around the globe.After reading Tom’s book I wanted to have him on the podcast to ask him some of the deeper, personal questions other interviewers might not bring up about what he’s learned from his travels.
My name is Ronan and I’ve got something to tell you.
You’re not going to like it. But I’m going to tell you anyway. And it’s this.
Contrary to what you may have been taught, money, success and fame don’t make you happy, won’t make you healthy and can’t give you peace inside.
Trust me after years of chasing all 3 and multiple 7 figure exits, I learned that the hard way.
And that’s why I started the Ronan Levy Podcast. To help people like you and me start to rewrite the rules of happiness, redefine success and rediscover what’s meaningful.