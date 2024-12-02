The World Walk: 7 Years, 28,000 Miles, and 6 Continents On Foot w/ Tom Turcich

After the death of a close friend at seventeen, Tom Turcich resolved to make the most out of life; to travel and be forced into adventure; to experience and understand the world. On April 2nd, 2015, he set out to see it all—one step at a time.The World Walk is the emotional and exhilarating story of the tenth person and first dog to walk around the world. Together, Turcich and his dog, Savannah, covered twenty-eight thousand miles over the course of seven years. Through deserts, jungles, cities, and mountains, Turcich meditated on what’s important in life and took lessons from cultures around the globe.After reading Tom’s book I wanted to have him on the podcast to ask him some of the deeper, personal questions other interviewers might not bring up about what he’s learned from his travels.