Instincts, Instinctual Biases and Subtypes: A Primer
The core focus of this episode revolves around the intricate dynamics of the instincts, or instinctual biases within the Enneagram framework, specifically addressing the distinctions between the various schools of thought on this subject. We examine the varying perspectives offered by our esteemed teachers, highlighting how these biases or drives can influence behavior and interpersonal relations, while also considering their implications for personal development. As we engage in this multifaceted conversation, we invite listeners to reflect on their own experiences and observations regarding these instinctual drives, as they are essential in shaping our interactions and self-perceptions. Ultimately, we aim to illuminate the complexities and provide clarity on how the instincts can be harnessed for greater self-awareness and growth.Resources:The Narrative Tradition - https://www.narrativeenneagram.org/programs/instincts-subtypes-3/The Enneagram Institute - https://www.enneagraminstitute.com/how-the-enneagram-system-works/#h-the-three-instinctsAwareness to Action - https://awarenesstoaction.com/our-instinctual-biases-three-patterns-of-attention-and-values-and-how-they-shape-the-way-we-work/IEA Pod: Exploring the Instincts & Subtypes pt 1 IEA Pod: Exploring the Instincts & Subtypes pt 2 IEA Pod: Exploring the Instincts & Subtypes pt 3Cognitive Bias Resources - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_biasLogical Fallacies - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fallacies Science Books"Behave" by Robert Sapolsky"Social Chemistry" by Marissa King7 ½ Lessons About the Brain" by Lisa Feldman Barrett"The Selfish Gene" by Richard Dawkins"Basic Instinct: The Genesis of Behavior" by Mark S. Blumberg"A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century" by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein
The History of the Enneagram: Model, Myth or Method for Change?
This podcast episode delves into the rich and complex history of the Enneagram, highlighting its origins and the various schools of thought that have shaped its understanding today. The conversation explores how the Enneagram serves as both a tool for personal growth and a map for navigating human experiences, emphasizing the importance of historical context in shaping contemporary interpretations. Key figures such as Oscar Ichazo, Claudio Naranjo, and the founders of the Riso Hudson Institute are discussed, illustrating their contributions to the Enneagram's development as a personality model. The hosts and guests reflect on the significance of integrating historical narratives with personal experiences, urging listeners to recognize the fluidity and evolving nature of this ancient wisdom. With insights from various experts, this episode encourages a deeper understanding of how historical perspectives inform present practices in the Enneagram community and our daily lives.—ResourcesPodcast Episodes:Milo Rossi & Flint Dibble - Bridges Podcast (The Importance of Accurate History)The Art of the Unknown - Hidden Brain (History is super complex)The Enneagram in the Narrative Tradition - "Spotlights on Helen Palmer"Where Did the Enneagram Come From Pt 1 - Mario SikoraWhere Did the Enneagram Come From Pt 2 - Mario SikoraThe Dawn of the Enneagram with Russ Hudson - Totem PodcastArticles:The Six EnneadsEvagrius Ponticus George GurdjieffSarmoung BrotherhoodOscar IchazoClaudio NaranjoThe origin of the Enneagram - Claudio Naranjo speaks - June 2010Letter to the Transpersonal Community - by Claudio NaranjoHidden in Plain Sight - Helen PalmerMythmaking and the...
Introduction | The Evolution of the Enneagram
Season five of the podcast marks an exciting new chapter as the hosts dive deep into the Enneagram, exploring its nuances through the lens of three primary schools of thought: the Riso Hudson School, the Narrative Enneagram, and the Awareness to Action approach. This season aims to clarify the often-confusing landscape of Enneagram teachings, offering listeners a resource that distinguishes between various interpretations and encourages critical thinking. The hosts, including Creek, Lindsey, and Abram, share personal insights and updates about their lives, emphasizing the importance of curiosity and openness in understanding the complexities of human behavior. Listeners can expect longer, biweekly episodes filled with engaging conversations and opportunities for interaction. With a focus on creating a clear and accessible framework, this season promises to enrich both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike in their Enneagram journey.
Trailer | Season 5: The Evolution of the Enneagram
Join us January 16th for our biggest season yet! In true Fathoms form, we'll be diving into EVERYTHING Enneagram! This will be the first and only stop for everyone trying to get a taste of all things Enneagram, from the history, types, and the most important growth! You'll get to hear from legendary teachers, from different schools, your fellow nerds of all walks of life and of course, plenty of cackling and practical content from your hosts, Abram, Lindsey and Creek! Check below for links to stay connected and support so the content can reach as many people as possible!Thanks to Christian McClain for his use of his incredible song "Older"Check out his new EP here!
How To Say Goodbye with Drew Moser
Drew's departure from the Fathoms podcast marks a significant transition for everyone involved, as they reflect on the challenges and growth that come with saying goodbye. Throughout the conversation, Drew shares his journey of reinventing himself after losing his job and the emotional complexities that accompany such a change. The team discusses the importance of acknowledging loss and the value of maintaining connections, even when circumstances evolve. They explore how transitions can lead to personal growth and a deeper understanding of one's identity beyond professional roles. As they reminisce about their shared experiences, the group emphasizes gratitude for the influence and camaraderie they've built over the years, affirming that while goodbyes can be painful, they also pave the way for new beginnings.One of Drew's Favorite Episodes: Conversation | Grief, Hope, & Kindness with Leslie Hershberger
