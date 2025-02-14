The History of the Enneagram: Model, Myth or Method for Change?

This podcast episode delves into the rich and complex history of the Enneagram, highlighting its origins and the various schools of thought that have shaped its understanding today. The conversation explores how the Enneagram serves as both a tool for personal growth and a map for navigating human experiences, emphasizing the importance of historical context in shaping contemporary interpretations. Key figures such as Oscar Ichazo, Claudio Naranjo, and the founders of the Riso Hudson Institute are discussed, illustrating their contributions to the Enneagram's development as a personality model. The hosts and guests reflect on the significance of integrating historical narratives with personal experiences, urging listeners to recognize the fluidity and evolving nature of this ancient wisdom. With insights from various experts, this episode encourages a deeper understanding of how historical perspectives inform present practices in the Enneagram community and our daily lives.—ResourcesPodcast Episodes:Milo Rossi & Flint Dibble - Bridges Podcast (The Importance of Accurate History)The Art of the Unknown - Hidden Brain (History is super complex)The Enneagram in the Narrative Tradition - “Spotlights on Helen Palmer”Where Did the Enneagram Come From Pt 1 - Mario SikoraWhere Did the Enneagram Come From Pt 2 - Mario SikoraThe Dawn of the Enneagram with Russ Hudson - Totem PodcastArticles:The Six EnneadsEvagrius Ponticus George GurdjieffSarmoung BrotherhoodOscar IchazoClaudio NaranjoThe origin of the Enneagram - Claudio Naranjo speaks - June 2010Letter to the Transpersonal Community - by Claudio NaranjoHidden in Plain Sight - Helen PalmerMythmaking and the...