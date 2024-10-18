The Defender's Advantage Podcast

Mandiant Senior Consultant Alishia Hui joins host Luke McNamara to discuss all things tabletop exercise related. Alishia walks through the elements of a tabletop exercise, important preparatory steps, the success factors for a good exercise, and how organizations can implement lessons learned. https://cloud.google.com/transform/the-empty-chair-guess-whos-missing-from-your-cybersecurity-tabletop-exercisehttps://www.mandiant.com/sites/default/files/2021-09/ds-tabletop-exercise-000005-2.pdf
Using LLMs to Analyze Windows Binaries
Vicente Diaz, Threat Intelligence Strategist at VirusTotal, joins host Luke McNamara to discuss his research into using LLMs to analyze malware. Vicente covers how he used Gemini to analyze various windows binaries, the use cases this could help address for security operations, technical challenges with de-obfuscation, and more.For more on this topic: https://blog.virustotal.com/2023/04/introducing-virustotal-code-insight.htmlhttps://blog.virustotal.com/2024/04/analyzing-malware-in-binaries-and.html
How Threat Actors Bypass Multi-Factor Authentication
Josh Fleischer, Principal Security Analyst with Mandiant's Managed Defense organization sits down with host Luke McNamara to discuss trends in MFA bypass and how threat actors are conducting adversary in the middle (AiTM) attacks to gain access to targeted organizations. Josh walks through a case study of MFA bypass, how token theft occurs, the increasing amount of AiTM activity with more features being added to phishing kits, and more.
TAG's Work Tracking Commercial Surveillance Vendors
Host Luke McNamara is joined by Clement Lecigne, security researcher at Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) to discuss his work tracking commercial surveillance vendors (CSVs). Clement dives into the history and evolution of the CSV industry, how these entities carry out operations against platforms like mobile, and the nexus of this problem into the increasing rise of zero-day exploitation. For more on TAG's work on CSVs:https://blog.google/threat-analysis-group/state-backed-attackers-and-commercial-surveillance-vendors-repeatedly-use-the-same-exploits/https://blog.google/threat-analysis-group/commercial-surveillance-vendors-google-tag-report/https://blog.google/threat-analysis-group/googles-efforts-to-identify-and-counter-spyware/
What Iranian Threat Actors Have Been Up To This Year
Mandiant APT Researcher Ofir Rozmann joins host Luke McNamara to discuss some notable Iranian cyber espionage actors and what they have been up to in 2024. Ofir covers campaigns from suspected IRGC-nexus actors such as APT42 and APT35-related clusters, as well as activity from TEMP.Zagros. For more on this topic, please see: https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/tool-of-first-resort-israel-hamas-war-in-cyber/https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/untangling-iran-apt42-operations?e=48754805https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/suspected-iranian-unc1549-targets-israel-middle-east?e=48754805
