The Defender's Advantage Podcast

What Iranian Threat Actors Have Been Up To This Year

Mandiant APT Researcher Ofir Rozmann joins host Luke McNamara to discuss some notable Iranian cyber espionage actors and what they have been up to in 2024. Ofir covers campaigns from suspected IRGC-nexus actors such as APT42 and APT35-related clusters, as well as activity from TEMP.Zagros. For more on this topic, please see: https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/tool-of-first-resort-israel-hamas-war-in-cyber/https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/untangling-iran-apt42-operations?e=48754805https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/suspected-iranian-unc1549-targets-israel-middle-east?e=48754805