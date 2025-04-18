Extremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)

Teaser

Tommy Siegel and Billy Libby are two nature-loving musicians on a quest to write a song about *EVERY* bird species on earth (there are only 18,000 species, so it shouldn't be too hard). On each episode, they'll do a deep dive to learn about each species and then play the song for a bird expert, who will decide if the song is EXTREMELY ACCURATE…or not. “America’s #1 Bird Rock Podcast” Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.