PodcastsComedyExtremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)
Extremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)
Extremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)

Extremely Accurate Bird Songs
Extremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)
    Tommy Siegel and Billy Libby are two nature-loving musicians on a quest to write a song about *EVERY* bird species on earth (there are only 18,000 species, so it shouldn't be too hard). On each episode, they'll do a deep dive to learn about each species and then play the song for a bird expert, who will decide if the song is EXTREMELY ACCURATE…or not. “America’s #1 Bird Rock Podcast” Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Extremely Accurate Bird Songs (The Podcast)

