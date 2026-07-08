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Evil Genius with Russell Kane

BBC Radio 4
ComedyHistory
Evil Genius with Russell Kane
Latest episode

170 episodes

  • Evil Genius with Russell Kane

    Evil Animals, Series 3: Wasps

    07/08/2026 | 35 mins.
    Comedian Russell Kane dishes the dirt on Wasps. Are Wasps malicious menaces or misunderstood marvels?
    Helping Russell decide whether Wasps are evil or genius are Professor of Behavioural Ecology at UCL, Seirian Sumner and comedian Lindsey Santoro.
    Written by: Eve Delaney & Ruth Huskisson
    Additional material by: Catherine Beazley & Angela Channell
    Researcher: Catherine Beazley
    Sound Recordist: Gareth Wood
    Digital Editor: Jerry Peal
    Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy
    Executive Producer: Paul Smith
    Producer: Simon Nicholls
    Evil Animals with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds.
  • Evil Genius with Russell Kane

    Evil Animals, Series 3: Koalas

    07/01/2026 | 31 mins.
    Russell Kane is back with the feral sibling of Evil Genius. We're spilling the beans on Koalas. Are they Adorable Aussie icons or shit-eating nightmares?
    Helping Russell decide whether Koalas are evil or genius are comedian Felicity Ward and zoologist Lucy Cooke.
    Written by: Eve Delaney & Ruth Huskisson
    Additional material by: Angela Channell & Catherine Beazley
    Researcher: Catherine Beazley
    Sound Recordist: Gareth Wood
    Digital Editor: Jerry Peal
    Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy
    Executive Producer: Paul Smith
    Producer: Simon Nicholls
    Evil Animals with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds.
  • Evil Genius with Russell Kane

    Series 12: Ronnie Biggs

    06/17/2026 | 38 mins.
    He’s one of the most famous criminals in British history, but was railway enthusiast Ronnie Biggs really just a petty crook who fell on his feet? From his 36 years on the run, to his brief stint as a punk icon, Louise Young, Limahl Germain and Peter Rethinasamy must decide whether the man who put the ‘Great’ into ‘Great Train Robbery’ was evil, or genius.
    Additional material: Miriam O’Byrne, Angela Channell and Katie Sayer
    Researcher: Miriam O’Byrne
    Recording Engineer: Dom Boucher
    Sound Editor: Kate Mac
    Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy
    Executive Producer: Paul Smith
    The producer was Katie Sayer. Evil Genius with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds.
  • Evil Genius with Russell Kane

    Series 12: Joan of Arc

    06/10/2026 | 38 mins.
    A teenage nerd with anger management issues, Joan of Arc has been immortalised as a figure of resistance across the generations. But was the Maid of Orleans really just a pick-me girl with a dodgy haircut? Ola Labib, Edd Hedges and Lily Phillips must decide whether Joan of Arc was a virgin martyr, or a virgin loser.
    Additional material: Christina Riggs, Angela Channell and Katie Sayer
    Researcher: Christina Riggs
    Recording Engineer: Gareth Wood
    Sound Editor: Kate Mac
    Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy
    Executive Producer: Paul Smith
    The producer was Katie Sayer. Evil Genius with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds.
  • Evil Genius with Russell Kane

    Series 12: Mozart

    06/03/2026 | 37 mins.
    He’s the most famous composer there’s ever been; a child prodigy who produced more than 600 works in his short life. But was the ‘miracle of Vienna’ really anything more than just a manchild with a scat fetish? Kate Cheka, Stephen Bailey and Steve Bugeja must decide whether the ‘boy genius’ was actually more ‘boy evil’, via water sports and magic flutes.
    Additional material: Miriam O’Byrne and Katie Sayer
    Researcher: Miriam O’Byrne
    Recording Engineer: Dom Boucher
    Sound Editor: Kate Mac
    Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy
    Executive Producer: Paul Smith
    The producer was Katie Sayer. Evil Genius with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios Production for BBC Sounds.
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About Evil Genius with Russell Kane
It’s good, bad, ugly - and very very funny. Changing the way we see heroes and villains in history.
Podcast website
ComedyHistory

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