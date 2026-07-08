He’s one of the most famous criminals in British history, but was railway enthusiast Ronnie Biggs really just a petty crook who fell on his feet? From his 36 years on the run, to his brief stint as a punk icon, Louise Young, Limahl Germain and Peter Rethinasamy must decide whether the man who put the ‘Great’ into ‘Great Train Robbery’ was evil, or genius.

Additional material: Miriam O’Byrne, Angela Channell and Katie Sayer

Researcher: Miriam O’Byrne

Recording Engineer: Dom Boucher

Sound Editor: Kate Mac

Production Coordinator: Liz Tuohy

Executive Producer: Paul Smith

The producer was Katie Sayer. Evil Genius with Russell Kane is a BBC Studios production for BBC Sounds.