Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

In this episode, we break down From Season 4 Episode 7 and dive into everything that happened.
We go through the biggest moments of the episode, discuss key character decisions, and explore new theories about what might really be going on in the town.
As the mystery continues to deepen, this episode gives us more questions, more clues, and potentially a few important pieces of the puzzle. We talk through what stood out most, what surprised us, and what it could all mean going forward.
If you’ve been following From and trying to figure out what’s really happening, this is a full breakdown of Episode 7 with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.