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Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

Phil TheIssuesGuy
TV & Film
Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

    Escaping FROM: Season 4 Episode 10 Finale Reaction & Breakdown

    06/29/2026 | 3h 34 mins.
    In this episode, we break down the Season 4 Finale of From, going through Episode 10 and everything that happened.
    We dive into the biggest moments of the finale, discuss major reveals, key character decisions, and what this episode tells us about the larger mystery that has been building all season.
    This is where many of the questions either get answered or evolve into something even bigger. We talk through what stood out most, what surprised us, and what the ending might mean for the future of the story.
    If you’ve been following From and trying to piece everything together, this is a full finale breakdown with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.
  • Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

    Escaping FROM: Season 4 Episode 9 Reaction & Breakdown

    06/22/2026 | 3h 2 mins.
    In this episode, we break down From Season 4 Episode 9 and go through everything that happened as the season heads into its final chapter.
    We talk through the biggest moments of the episode, key character decisions, and what new clues might be telling us about the overall mystery. With the finale right around the corner, this episode feels like a major setup for what’s coming next.
    We discuss what stood out most, what surprised us, and what this could all mean going into the final episode of the season.
    If you’ve been following From and trying to piece everything together, this is a full breakdown of Episode 9 with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.
    Tony's youtube
    Phil's youtube
  • Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

    Escaping FROM: Season 4 Episode 8 Reaction & Breakdown

    06/15/2026 | 2h 59 mins.
    In this episode, we break down From Season 4 Episode 8 and go through everything that happened.
    We talk through the biggest moments of the episode, key character decisions, and what new clues might be revealing about the larger mystery. As the season moves closer to its conclusion, this episode feels like an important piece of the puzzle.
    We discuss what stood out most, what surprised us, and what this could all mean going forward as the story continues to build.
    If you’ve been following From and trying to figure out what’s really happening, this is a full breakdown of Episode 8 with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.
    We are joined by Miscellaneous Gab again for this episode breakdown!
  • Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

    Escaping FROM: Season 4 Episode 7 Reaction & Breakdown

    06/08/2026 | 3h 8 mins.
    In this episode, we break down From Season 4 Episode 7 and dive into everything that happened.
    We go through the biggest moments of the episode, discuss key character decisions, and explore new theories about what might really be going on in the town.
    As the mystery continues to deepen, this episode gives us more questions, more clues, and potentially a few important pieces of the puzzle. We talk through what stood out most, what surprised us, and what it could all mean going forward.
    If you’ve been following From and trying to figure out what’s really happening, this is a full breakdown of Episode 7 with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.
  • Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

    Escaping FROM Season 4 Episode 6 Reaction & Breakdown

    06/01/2026 | 2h 45 mins.
    Breaking down From Season 4 Episode 6.
    Tony and Phil react to the episode, go through the biggest moments, and discuss theories,take calls,talk clues, and what might be coming next. This episode split people. Some hated it and some loved it. What did you think season 4 episode 6?
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About Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"
Each week hosts Tony Teflon (Teflon TV) and Phil TheIssuesGuy (TheIssuesGuy) recap & breakdown what happened on the MGM+ series "FROM" They are often joined by members of the cast of the series to discuss the episode To get your voice in the show call in 24 hours a day seven days a week at 781 990 8509 or you can Email Voice Clips or written questions to theissuesguy@gmail.com and leave your questions or comments for the cast members and the hosts! To Watch LIVE (Every Sunday During The Season Around 10pm EST) and to see the video version head over to https://www.youtube.com/@TeflonTv
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TV & Film

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