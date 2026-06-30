Escaping FROM: The Recap and Breakdown Aftershow for the MGM+ series "FROM"

In this episode, we break down the Season 4 Finale of From, going through Episode 10 and everything that happened.

We dive into the biggest moments of the finale, discuss major reveals, key character decisions, and what this episode tells us about the larger mystery that has been building all season.

This is where many of the questions either get answered or evolve into something even bigger. We talk through what stood out most, what surprised us, and what the ending might mean for the future of the story.

If you’ve been following From and trying to piece everything together, this is a full finale breakdown with reactions, analysis, and theory discussion.