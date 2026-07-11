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9: Issa & Prentice Talk Toxic Friendships, HBO Sex Scenes & Becoming Molly with Yvonne Orji | S1E7 Rewatch
8: Issa & Prentice Talk Mt. Rushmore of Black TV, Y2K Reality Shows & First TV Crushes
7: Issa & Prentice Talk Debbie Allen, Jared’s Sexuality & Guilty Flashbacks | Insecure S1E6 Rewatch
6: Issa & Prentice Talk Cheaters, Checklists & Circling the Block | Insecure S1E5 Rewatch
5: Issa & Prentice Talk ABG Lore, Messy Molly & Building the Insecure Writers' Room with Amy Aniobi | EVERGREEN #1
Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast