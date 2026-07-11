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Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

HOORAE & Audioboom Studios
After ShowsComedy
Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

    9: Issa & Prentice Talk Toxic Friendships, HBO Sex Scenes & Becoming Molly with Yvonne Orji | S1E7 Rewatch

    07/08/2026 | 1h
    This week, Issa and Prentice dive into S1E7: Real AF, alongside none other than Yvonne Orji. The Emmy-nominated actress and comedian shares her story of meeting Issa in LA for the first time, auditioning for Molly, fighting for tasteful sex scenes, and almost giving up on Hollywood. As they revisit the making of this infamous episode – and Issa’s favorite – the trio reflects on the We Got Y’all fundraiser, weaving in mental health storylines, the explosive unraveling of Molly and Issa Dee’s friendship, and the real-life inspiration Prentice pulled from when writing this episode.
    Presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar and sponsored by:
    ✔️ BetterHelp
    New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
  • Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

    8: Issa & Prentice Talk Mt. Rushmore of Black TV, Y2K Reality Shows & First TV Crushes

    07/01/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week, Issa and Prentice go inside the Black TV canon that shaped their personal lives – and the first season of Insecure. The two talk about childhood crushes on Kim Fields and Kadeem Hardison, paying homage to Black writing trees, Moesha’s influence on the Insecure writers’ room, the Flavor of Flav episode that birthed Issa’s villain origin story, and developing memorable main character energy. From The Jeffersons to Martin to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Issa and Prentice celebrate the shows that paved the way for Insecure and a new generation of Black television.
    This episode is presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar.
    New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
  • Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

    7: Issa & Prentice Talk Debbie Allen, Jared’s Sexuality & Guilty Flashbacks | Insecure S1E6 Rewatch

    06/24/2026 | 1h
    This week, Issa & Prentice dive into S1E6: Guilty AF, also known as “The Jared Episode.” They share the makings of Issa & Molly’s regrets, writing Black masculinity and sexuality with nuance, and reflect on what they learned working with the legendary choreographer and director Debbie Allen. Issa & Prentice also get real about indicting their main character, paying tithes to the writers’ room, and the one line they regret including in this episode.
    Presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar and sponsored by:
    ✔️BetterHelp
    New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
  • Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

    6: Issa & Prentice Talk Cheaters, Checklists & Circling the Block | Insecure S1E5 Rewatch

    06/17/2026 | 55 mins.
    This week, Issa & Prentice dive into S1E5: Shady AF – also known as the “cheating episode.” They break down the episode’s major tonal shift, portraying cheating women and scheming men, spiderwebbing storylines, and the do’s and don’ts of situationships. Issa also shares the scene that made her fall in love with Tasha’s character, the moment she filmed her first sex scene, and why she couldn’t wait for audiences to watch this episode.
    This episode is presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar.
    New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
  • Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

    5: Issa & Prentice Talk ABG Lore, Messy Molly & Building the Insecure Writers' Room with Amy Aniobi | EVERGREEN #1

    06/10/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week, Issa and Prentice go inside Insecure’s season one writers' room with co-executive producer Amy Aniobi. The acclaimed writer (The Michael J. Fox Show, Happy Endings, Survival of the Thickest) talks about her journey from Awkward Black Girl to pulling Issa Dee “out of the ashes.” Amy shares why she’s protective of Molly, the ingredients for a great writers’ room, the episode that led to her and Prentice’s biggest fight, what she’s learned from hustling laterally, and so much more.
    Presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar and sponsored by:
    ✔️ Shopify
    ✔️ Blissy - Wake up with clearer skin, smoother hair, and cooler sleep. Use code INSECURE for an extra 30% off.
    ✔️ BetterHelp
    New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
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About Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast
It’s been 10 years since season one of Insecure first aired – and we’re having a Blocc Party to celebrate! Join creator Issa Rae and series showrunner Prentice Penny for a weekly rewatch of the Emmy-nominated series. From the writer’s room to the group chat, Issa and Prentice reminisce on the many untold stories of making Insecure, invite beloved members of the cast and crew, and answer questions from you – the viewer. New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.
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