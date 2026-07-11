Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast

This week, Issa and Prentice dive into S1E7: Real AF, alongside none other than Yvonne Orji. The Emmy-nominated actress and comedian shares her story of meeting Issa in LA for the first time, auditioning for Molly, fighting for tasteful sex scenes, and almost giving up on Hollywood. As they revisit the making of this infamous episode – and Issa’s favorite – the trio reflects on the We Got Y’all fundraiser, weaving in mental health storylines, the explosive unraveling of Molly and Issa Dee’s friendship, and the real-life inspiration Prentice pulled from when writing this episode.

Presented by Gatorade Lower Sugar and sponsored by:

✔️ BetterHelp

New episodes drop every Wednesday on HOORAE’s YouTube Channel. You can also listen wherever you get podcasts. Be sure to follow @HOORAEMedia on YouTube and across all platforms for updates and exclusive content, and to submit questions to be read live on the show.