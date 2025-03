A financial podcast from the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). Enjoy a new way of getting your ERS financial news and timely resources to help you get...

Send us a textWelcome to a new way of getting your ERS financial news.

Send us a textTalking State of Texas Retirement with ERS Benefits Educator Jennifer ThompsonWe discuss the state pension plan for groups 1, 2 and 3. Learn why your pension is valuable, how it’s calculated, things to consider when life changes and much more.

About ERS Money Talks Podcast

A financial podcast from the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). Enjoy a new way of getting your ERS financial news and timely resources to help you get the most out of your benefits.