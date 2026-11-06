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1335 episodes
- The 2026 midterms have changed Washington. But what happens next? Will America continue protecting Israel? Could the Iran conflict change? What about Europe, global governance, and Bible prophecy? Today we are examining five important questions following the elections on today's Endtime Show. Let’s talk about it.
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- Could a set of ancient religious laws become the foundation for a worldwide religious movement? The Seven Noahide Laws are being promoted internationally, and an organization known as Noahide Nations teaches that Gentiles can be righteous before God without accepting Jesus Christ. But here's the question: What happens when a religious system rejects the deity of Jesus Christ, and what if governments begin enforcing religious laws? Revelation 13 warns of a coming world government and religious system that will demand worship and persecute those who refuse. Could the Noahide movement play a role, or does Bible prophecy point us toward something much bigger? Today on The Endtime Show, we're examining the Noahide Laws, the Jerusalem Council in Acts 15, and what the Bible reveals about the coming world religious system. You don't want to miss this!
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🚰: Sentry H2O: You prepare for everything else. Why not your water? Use code ENDTIME for 10% OFF at https://www.sentryh2o.com/endtime
📱: It’s never been easier to understand. Stream Only Source Network and access exclusive content: https://watch.osn.tv/browse
📚: Check out Jerusalem Prophecy College Online for less than $60 per course: https://jerusalemprophecycollege.com
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- Globalists have long used the nuclear threat as a psychological weapon: defend yourself only until the enemy threatens bombs—then surrender. The aftermath they have already scripted is a federal world government—monopoly on force, new currency, arms confiscated, sovereignty gone. The Bible points to the Euphrates. We’ll break it down on this edition of the Endtime Show!
🦅🇺🇸: Discover America's destiny in The Wings of a Great Eagle and reserve your America 250 Heritage Collection today: https://store.endtime.com/products/the-wings-of-a-great-eagle-pre-order-collection
⭐️: True Gold Republic: Get The Endtime Show special on precious metals at https://www.endtimegold.com
🚰: Sentry H2O: You prepare for everything else. Why not your water? Use code ENDTIME for 10% OFF at https://www.sentryh2o.com/endtime
📱: It’s never been easier to understand. Stream Only Source Network and access exclusive content: https://watch.osn.tv/browse
📚: Check out Jerusalem Prophecy College Online for less than $60 per course: https://jerusalemprophecycollege.com
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- The seven Spirits before the throne. Israel’s post-election deadlock. Tomorrow’s midterms and the red/green surge. Three decisions that could open World War III. Hegseth’s FORTRESS hardening of American bases. Assisi’s interfaith gathering, the Pope-King confrater titles, a 40-foot Nebuchadnezzar statue, more Debanking exposed and America’s exit from the New World Order. Welcome to The Endtime Show.
🦅🇺🇸: Discover America's destiny in The Wings of a Great Eagle and reserve your America 250 Heritage Collection today: https://store.endtime.com/products/the-wings-of-a-great-eagle-pre-order-collection
⭐️: True Gold Republic: Get The Endtime Show special on precious metals at https://www.endtimegold.com
🚰: Sentry H2O: You prepare for everything else. Why not your water? Use code ENDTIME for 10% OFF at https://www.sentryh2o.com/endtime
📱: It’s never been easier to understand. Stream Only Source Network and access exclusive content: https://watch.osn.tv/browse
📚: Check out Jerusalem Prophecy College Online for less than $60 per course: https://jerusalemprophecycollege.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Assisi’s interfaith meeting. Pope Leo and King Charles exchange titles. A 40-foot Nebuchadnezzar statue in Washington. Israel’s election deadlock. Hegseth’s FORTRESS plan and WWIII on the horizon. Welcome to another open-line edition of The Endtime Show.
🦅🇺🇸: Discover America's destiny in The Wings of a Great Eagle and reserve your America 250 Heritage Collection today: https://store.endtime.com/products/the-wings-of-a-great-eagle-pre-order-collection
⭐️: True Gold Republic: Get The Endtime Show special on precious metals at https://www.endtimegold.com
🚰: Sentry H2O: You prepare for everything else. Why not your water? Use code ENDTIME for 10% OFF at https://www.sentryh2o.com/endtime
📱: It’s never been easier to understand. Stream Only Source Network and access exclusive content: https://watch.osn.tv/browse
📚: Check out Jerusalem Prophecy College Online for less than $60 per course: https://jerusalemprophecycollege.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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