Could a set of ancient religious laws become the foundation for a worldwide religious movement? The Seven Noahide Laws are being promoted internationally, and an organization known as Noahide Nations teaches that Gentiles can be righteous before God without accepting Jesus Christ. But here's the question: What happens when a religious system rejects the deity of Jesus Christ, and what if governments begin enforcing religious laws? Revelation 13 warns of a coming world government and religious system that will demand worship and persecute those who refuse. Could the Noahide movement play a role, or does Bible prophecy point us toward something much bigger? Today on The Endtime Show, we're examining the Noahide Laws, the Jerusalem Council in Acts 15, and what the Bible reveals about the coming world religious system. You don't want to miss this!



🦅🇺🇸: Discover America's destiny in The Wings of a Great Eagle and reserve your America 250 Heritage Collection today: https://store.endtime.com/products/the-wings-of-a-great-eagle-pre-order-collection



⭐️: True Gold Republic: Get The Endtime Show special on precious metals at https://www.endtimegold.com



🚰: Sentry H2O: You prepare for everything else. Why not your water? Use code ENDTIME for 10% OFF at https://www.sentryh2o.com/endtime



📱: It’s never been easier to understand. Stream Only Source Network and access exclusive content: https://watch.osn.tv/browse



📚: Check out Jerusalem Prophecy College Online for less than $60 per course: https://jerusalemprophecycollege.com

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices