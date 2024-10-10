For the first episode of SEASON SIX, we have the LONGEST Drifter's episode of all time!
...this may have something to do with the fact that Emil gets drunk at the end in a quest to fully articulate his true feelings about one of his favorite underdogs. "Mellow Soldiers" had to be born to explore the dark & often unintentional side of the soft rock we've all grown up with.
...The SOLDIERS at hand for this episode are largely :
*Art Garfunkel - the reigning king of insincerity..
*Rupert Holmes - the nasa scientist that might've guided pop music to entirely new geographies of deeper & subtler content...
*Country - an obscure folk-rock band who's two songwriters came from fascinating chess-piece positions and then suffered two drastically different fates..
*Charles Manson - the reigning king of candlelit, acoustic guitar crooning andddddd murder..
*Christie - the power pop band that nearly united the continents under one banner of sick azzz choruses...
>> HAPPY NEW YEAR & welcome to SEASON SIX✨🔦✨
--------
1:20:46
BONUS EPISODE - "STEPHEN MALKMUS"
Ever since he heard the Trigger Cut 7" in high school, Emil has been a big fan of Stephen Malkmus' contributions to the American underground. Emil stopped by Stephen's house while visiting Portland a few years ago and had a rare conversation about his younger years and early experiences in Pavement.
--------
1:09:51
BONUS EPISODE - "RON GETS FAN MAIL!"
Ron & Emil recently began a ritual of Sunday brunching at the same family restaurant they worked at back in 1992. After a pleasant brunch Ron is granted his customary 'hard cider' and the mics are fired up. Questions were posed by listeners on Patreon and, while Ron is initially shocked that he's gotten fan mail, his storied wisdom comes rolling out just the same. It begins with the unwrapping of some rare 8-track tapes Emil's just added to his collection, which to Ron's astonishment and inevitable arousal, contains the entire Bob Dylan discography. And then when the cider eventually starts hitting, Ron regales the true, unknown story behind his friendship with the, now un-locatable, "Ecstasy Damaged Chef".
--------
52:05
LONER LEGENDS III
"LONER LEGENDS III" is the final episode of Season Five & features::
*an overview of Eden Ahbez & the writing of Nature Boy*
*a difficult dive into the dastardly world of John Phillips*
*an overview of Alan Hull's work with Lindisfarne and his solo LPs*
*a section on Basil Kirchin and his pioneering of 'ambient music'*
Thanks so much for listening
--------
1:14:27
FOUR WALLS
Emil has a mid-life crisis... and records it. This episode is a sequel to "The Outsider", the other purely philosophical episode that anchored Drifter's Sympathy into a hardcore existentialist stance. This cast uses the holy trinity of American Country Music, Taoism and the Twilight Zone to illustrate our fruitless attempt to resolve the perpetually unfinished nature of consciousness itself. In the form of a classic Existentialist thesis, 'Four Walls' puts forward that escapism only erodes what integrity and strength we have... and that the only way forward is straight through the murk & confusion directly. At the very least, you'll never hear the song "Hello Walls" the same again... and at the very best, this cast helps demonstrate why Kurtz's last words in 'Heart of Darkness' are "The horror, The horror."
Emil Amos charts the birth and development of the classic archetype 'The Outsider', telling disturbing and often humiliating stories about growing up in a small town in the 90’s. Every other episode digs into the archaeology of lesser-known music to illuminate the same themes from a more objective, historical perspective.