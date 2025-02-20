"Servers need to stop saying HOW'S EVERYTHING TASTING?" Kareem and John continue on the train and talk about having a personal connection, good sons, escalators, brushing teeth on camera, being overdressed v. being underdressed including yoga pants, John's new live show Mr. Romantic, not really watching your own movies, what is comedic acting, Steve Brule, leaf blowers and other stuff. Plus, a behind-the-scenes chat with SubwayTakes co-creator Andrew.
Host: Kareem Rahma
Creators: Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo
Camera: John Connor Hammond, Ari Cagan, Tian Sippel
Editor: Tyler Christie
Mixer: Dale Eisinger
Associate Producer: Ramy Shafi
Artwork: Andrew Lawandus
Theme Music: Tyler McCauley
--------
44:32
SubwayTakes Uncut: The A$AP Ferg Episode
We need more BLACK MOVIES." Kareem and Ferg continue on the train and talk about music videos, cowboy boots, Ferg's dog Crash, animals generally, feeling lost, the group chat, Kareem's suit, glizzys, Kareem's rock n roll music and other stuff. Plus, a behind-the-scenes chat with Andrew.
--------
44:26
SubwayTakes Uncut: The Hasan Minhaj Episode
"Restaurants GOTTA STOP singing happy birthday to ADULTS" Kareem and Hasan continue on the train and talk about Hasan's hair routine, Kareem's hairless cats, djinns and other stuff.
--------
34:44
Coming Soon: SubwayTakes
SubwayTakes is doing podcasts now. This is a trailer.
