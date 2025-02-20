SubwayTakes Uncut: The John C. Reilly Episode

"Servers need to stop saying HOW'S EVERYTHING TASTING?" Kareem and John continue on the train and talk about having a personal connection, good sons, escalators, brushing teeth on camera, being overdressed v. being underdressed including yoga pants, John's new live show Mr. Romantic, not really watching your own movies, what is comedic acting, Steve Brule, leaf blowers and other stuff. Plus, a behind-the-scenes chat with SubwayTakes co-creator Andrew. Host: Kareem Rahma Creators: Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo Camera: John Connor Hammond, Ari Cagan, Tian Sippel Editor: Tyler Christie Mixer: Dale Eisinger Associate Producer: Ramy Shafi Artwork: Andrew Lawandus Theme Music: Tyler McCauley