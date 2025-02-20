Powered by RND
SubwayTakes but longer. Also, it's podcasts. A co-creation of Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo. In partnership with Talkhouse Network.
  • SubwayTakes Uncut: The John C. Reilly Episode
    "Servers need to stop saying HOW'S EVERYTHING TASTING?" Kareem and John continue on the train and talk about having a personal connection, good sons, escalators, brushing teeth on camera, being overdressed v. being underdressed including yoga pants, John's new live show Mr. Romantic, not really watching your own movies, what is comedic acting, Steve Brule, leaf blowers and other stuff. Plus, a behind-the-scenes chat with SubwayTakes co-creator Andrew. Host: Kareem Rahma Creators: Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo Camera: John Connor Hammond, Ari Cagan, Tian Sippel Editor: Tyler Christie Mixer: Dale Eisinger Associate Producer: Ramy Shafi Artwork: Andrew Lawandus Theme Music: Tyler McCauley Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    44:32
  • SubwayTakes Uncut: The A$AP Ferg Episode
    We need more BLACK MOVIES." Kareem and Ferg continue on the train and talk about music videos, cowboy boots, Ferg's dog Crash, animals generally, feeling lost, the group chat, Kareem's suit, glizzys, Kareem's rock n roll music and other stuff. Plus, a behind-the-scenes chat with Andrew. Host: Kareem Rahma Creators: Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo Camera: Anthony Di Mieri and Willem Holzer Editor: Tyler Christie Mixer: Dale Eisinger Associate Producer: Ramy Shafi Artwork: Andrew Lawandus Theme Music: Tyler McCauley Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    44:26
  • SubwayTakes Uncut: The Hasan Minhaj Episode
    "Restaurants GOTTA STOP singing happy birthday to ADULTS" Kareem and Hasan continue on the train and talk about Hasan's hair routine, Kareem's hairless cats, djinns and other stuff. Host: Kareem Rahma Creators: Kareem Rahma and Andrew Kuo Camera: Willem Holzer and Tian Sippel Editor: Tyler Christie Mixer: Dale Eisinger Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    34:44
  • Coming Soon: SubwayTakes
    SubwayTakes is doing podcasts now. This is a trailer.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:49

