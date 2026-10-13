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3 episodes
- Now that Claire’s first prediction has come true, an unnerved John asks wanna-be-psychic Mary to help him find Claire. When Claire proves she can authentically see the future, John reveals his fate to Bradley, who offers some unexpected advice. Schmidt makes another unwelcome visit, looking for his pound of flesh.
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- John meets Claire, a beautiful psychic, at his sister Mary’s Tarot party. She gives a disbelieving John seven absurd predictions. The next day, John meets Bradley, a retail intern, and receives two unwelcome visits. The first from Doctor Schmidt, who has come looking for his share of profits from their health insurance scam. The second is from another sinister tormentor that John first saw at Claire’s Tarot reading.
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- For John Borden, dying is the least of his worries.
It’s 1989 and John is an unscrupulous waterbed salesman sleeping through life, until he meets Claire, a beautiful psychic, at a tarot party. She draws seven cards and predicts John will suffer seven absurd events over the next seven days, culminating with a death sentence: he will die on the seventh day.
But John doesn’t believe in this “psychic stuff.” That is, until Claire’s predictions start coming true with eerie precision, forcing John to face some hard questions. Can you cheat your fate? Are there worse things than death?
New episodes every Tuesday.
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Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Dying On Tuesday
For John Borden, dying is the least of his worries.It’s 1989 and John is an unscrupulous waterbed salesman sleeping through life, until he meets Claire, a beautiful psychic, at a tarot party. She draws seven cards and predicts John will suffer seven absurd events over the next seven days, culminating with a death sentence: he will die on the seventh day. But John doesn’t believe in this “psychic stuff.” That is, until Claire’s predictions start coming true with eerie precision, forcing John to face some hard questions. Can you cheat your fate? Are there worse things than death? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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