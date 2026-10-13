For John Borden, dying is the least of his worries.It’s 1989 and John is an unscrupulous waterbed salesman sleeping through life, until he meets Claire, a beautiful psychic, at a tarot party. She draws seven cards and predicts John will suffer seven absurd events over the next seven days, culminating with a death sentence: he will die on the seventh day.

But John doesn’t believe in this “psychic stuff.” That is, until Claire’s predictions start coming true with eerie precision, forcing John to face some hard questions. Can you cheat your fate? Are there worse things than death? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.