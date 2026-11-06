Story 1 - 1:14



Story 2 - 9:40



Story 3 - 19:46



Story 4 - 24:38



Story 5 - 43:57



Story 6 - 53:42



Story 7 - 1:00:25



It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation



Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.



Story 1:



AITA for inviting my co-worker to my birthday party?



https://bit.ly/3V6gyvP



Story 2:



I [M23] fucked up and told my gf [F21] of eighteen months that she does the least out of all my exes



https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs



Story 3:



AITA for refusing to pay extra for my friends’ kids on a group vacation?



https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs



Story 4:



My brother in law called me the one who got away in his speech and my husband is very hurt and it is my all fault.



https://bit.ly/4A8V00x



Story 5:



AITA for not wanting my finance to dance with his mother at our wedding



https://bit.ly/4edKOLK



Story 6:



WIBTA if I went to my sister's house for dinner tomorrow and told her straight that my nephew isn't inheriting my business?



https://bit.ly/4zqWnYy



Story 7:



https://bit.ly/4BK2BnW



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Edited Jul 10



Swag



www.dusty-thunder.com



Edited Jul 24



AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole



www.reddit.com



From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit



www.reddit.com



From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit



My boss annoys me sometimes, so I eat his pink marshmallows.



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