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489 episodes
- Story 1 - 0:33
Story 2 - 7:54
Story 3 - 16:35
Story 4 - 28:02
Story 5 - 38:19
Story 6 - 47:24
It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation
Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.
Story 1:
AITA for giving the concert ticket I was supposed to use with my best friend to a girl I just started talking to?
https://bit.ly/47Gkgz7
Story 2:
AITA for not wanting to pay a friend back for their drunk purchases on a night out together?
https://bit.ly/4BtLbM4
Story 3:
AITA for refusing to let my fiance invite his ex to our wedding?
https://bit.ly/4ipZoRA
Story 4:
AITA for trying to be honest in a sensitive situation?
https://bit.ly/3WwziVB
Story 5:
AITAH for confronting a drunk mother at a brewery in front of her kids and causing a massive scene?
https://bit.ly/4i9Hfsl
Story 6:
AITA for refusing to have an open bar at my wedding?
https://bit.ly/4suHcut
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join
Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/
All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder
Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc
Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/
Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story
Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder
Edited Jul 10
Swag
www.dusty-thunder.com
Edited Jul 24
AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Story 1 - 2:08
Story 2 - 23:05
Story 3 - 29:15
Story 4 - 44:13
Story 5 - 54:18
It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation
Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.
Story 1:
AITA for not changing my wedding date because my fiancés sister has exams?
https://bit.ly/4BH6pWY
Story 2:
AITAH For not paying for private swim lessons for another kid?
https://bit.ly/4iiX1kL
Story 3:
AITA FOR TELLING MY WIFE SHE'S A FREELOADER AFTER WE GOT INTO A FIGHT OVER THE DISHES.
https://bit.ly/4jVA7B5
Story 4:
https://bit.ly/4kt9sf4
Story 5:
AITAH for refusing to take the kids to the aquarium while on vacation?
https://bit.ly/48iMC2x
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join
Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/
All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder
Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc
Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/
Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story
Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder
Edited Jul 10
Swag
www.dusty-thunder.com
Edited Jul 24
AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
AITAH for not going to my twins birthday party?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Story 1 - 1:14
Story 2 - 9:40
Story 3 - 19:46
Story 4 - 24:38
Story 5 - 43:57
Story 6 - 53:42
Story 7 - 1:00:25
It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation
Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.
Story 1:
AITA for inviting my co-worker to my birthday party?
https://bit.ly/3V6gyvP
Story 2:
I [M23] fucked up and told my gf [F21] of eighteen months that she does the least out of all my exes
https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs
Story 3:
AITA for refusing to pay extra for my friends’ kids on a group vacation?
https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs
Story 4:
My brother in law called me the one who got away in his speech and my husband is very hurt and it is my all fault.
https://bit.ly/4A8V00x
Story 5:
AITA for not wanting my finance to dance with his mother at our wedding
https://bit.ly/4edKOLK
Story 6:
WIBTA if I went to my sister's house for dinner tomorrow and told her straight that my nephew isn't inheriting my business?
https://bit.ly/4zqWnYy
Story 7:
https://bit.ly/4BK2BnW
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join
Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/
All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder
Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc
Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/
Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story
Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder
Edited Jul 10
Swag
www.dusty-thunder.com
Edited Jul 24
AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
My boss annoys me sometimes, so I eat his pink marshmallows.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Story 1 - 0:50
Story 2 - 9:30
Story 3 - 19:31
Story 4 - 27:44
Story 5 - 35:56
Story 6 - 44:31
Lightning Round - 49:34
It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation
Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.
Story 1:
AITA for telling my sister that her tattoo is immature?
https://bit.ly/4yD9pAJ
Story 2:
AITA for telling my friends that my husband isn’t well-read?
https://bit.ly/4yK2hD2
Story 3:
AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend for not accepting my apology?
https://bit.ly/485coan
Story 4:
AITA for refusing to go to my boyfriend's best friend's birthday after what happened last time?
Story 5:
AITAH for not spending Christmas or Thanksgiving with my family?
https://bit.ly/3WF6bzm
Story 6:
I took your shoe, crazy lady
https://bit.ly/4BkbIva
Lightning Round :
My husband winked at a flight attendant and told me to get over it. Am I overreacting?
https://bit.ly/4z1MH6F
AITAH my stepmom is mad I'm using the bag I got
https://bit.ly/4yzvCzW
AITA for skipping a family birthday abroad because the trip would cost almost half my savings?
https://bit.ly/4zLtgPs
AITAH for turning people down excessively because of how they look?
https://bit.ly/4zLGXhh
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join
Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/
All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder
Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc
Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/
Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story
Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder
Edited Jul 10
Swag
www.dusty-thunder.com
Edited Jul 24
AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Story 1 - 3:43
Story 2 - 14:31
Story 3 - 23:12
Story 4 - 26:49
Story 5 - 33:05
Story 6 - 42:25
It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation
Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.
Story 1:
https://bit.ly/4hTNdNS
Story 2:
Is this breakup-worthy?
Story 3:
https://bit.ly/4slqnCn
Story 4:
https://bit.ly/3UgKftN
Story 5:
AITA for telling my SIL to leave the group chat if she can’t handle seeing pictures my kid?
https://bit.ly/4BoyNgm
Story 6:
https://bit.ly/4jutOEo
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join
Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/
All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder
Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc
Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/
Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story
Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder
Edited Jul 10
Swag
www.dusty-thunder.com
Edited Jul 24
AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
www.reddit.com
From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit
My husband 36M poops too much for me 36F to feel comfortable having another baby with himAITA for not changing my flights to arrive a day early for a brunch the couple added last minute?AITA for telling my nanny kids that I was going to be away for Thanksgiving?Boss accused me of doing something wrong when I hadn't; now she has to call/email/mail something to me every year.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dusty Thunder
Dusty Thunder reads stories from r/AITA, follower submissions, and other sources. His reactions offer feedback, suggestions, and even classification into categories of aholery using the ASCON Scale. https://linktr.ee/dustythunder https://www.dusty-thunder.com/ r/AITA #aita #redditstories #aitareddit #reddit reddit aita stories #drama #familydrama #redditreadings #redditreader #storytime #redditsaidit #dustythunder #asconscalePodcast website
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