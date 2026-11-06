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Dusty Thunder

Dusty Thunder
Society & Culture
Dusty Thunder
Latest episode

489 episodes

  • Dusty Thunder

    THIS HALLOWEEN WAS MESSY... | Reading Reddit Stories

    11/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    Story 1 - 0:33

    Story 2 - 7:54

    Story 3 - 16:35

    Story 4 - 28:02

    Story 5 - 38:19

    Story 6 - 47:24

    It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation

    Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.

    Story 1:

    AITA for giving the concert ticket I was supposed to use with my best friend to a girl I just started talking to?

    https://bit.ly/47Gkgz7

    Story 2:

    AITA for not wanting to pay a friend back for their drunk purchases on a night out together?

    https://bit.ly/4BtLbM4

    Story 3:

    AITA for refusing to let my fiance invite his ex to our wedding?

    https://bit.ly/4ipZoRA

    Story 4:

    AITA for trying to be honest in a sensitive situation?

    https://bit.ly/3WwziVB

    Story 5:

    AITAH for confronting a drunk mother at a brewery in front of her kids and causing a massive scene?

    https://bit.ly/4i9Hfsl

    Story 6:

    AITA for refusing to have an open bar at my wedding?

    https://bit.ly/4suHcut

    Join this channel to get access to perks:

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join

    Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/

    All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder

    Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc

    Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/

    Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story

    Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder

    Edited Jul 10

    Swag

    www.dusty-thunder.com

    Edited Jul 24

    AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dusty Thunder

    Dusty Thunder AITA OFFLINE (Vol. 34: WE'RE SO BACK...)

    11/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Story 1 - 2:08

    Story 2 - 23:05

    Story 3 - 29:15

    Story 4 - 44:13

    Story 5 - 54:18

    It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation

    Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.

    Story 1:

    AITA for not changing my wedding date because my fiancés sister has exams?

    https://bit.ly/4BH6pWY

    Story 2:

    AITAH For not paying for private swim lessons for another kid?

    https://bit.ly/4iiX1kL

    Story 3:

    AITA FOR TELLING MY WIFE SHE'S A FREELOADER AFTER WE GOT INTO A FIGHT OVER THE DISHES.

    https://bit.ly/4jVA7B5

    Story 4:

    https://bit.ly/4kt9sf4

    Story 5:

    AITAH for refusing to take the kids to the aquarium while on vacation?

    https://bit.ly/48iMC2x

    Join this channel to get access to perks:

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join

    Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/

    All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder

    Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc

    Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/

    Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story

    Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder

    Edited Jul 10

    Swag

    www.dusty-thunder.com

    Edited Jul 24

    AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    AITAH for not going to my twins birthday party?

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dusty Thunder

    THESE HAVE TO BE RAGEBAIT... | Reading Reddit Stories

    11/02/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Story 1 - 1:14

    Story 2 - 9:40

    Story 3 - 19:46

    Story 4 - 24:38

    Story 5 - 43:57

    Story 6 - 53:42

    Story 7 - 1:00:25

    It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation

    Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.

    Story 1:

    AITA for inviting my co-worker to my birthday party?

    https://bit.ly/3V6gyvP

    Story 2:

    I [M23] fucked up and told my gf [F21] of eighteen months that she does the least out of all my exes

    https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs

    Story 3:

    AITA for refusing to pay extra for my friends’ kids on a group vacation?

    https://bit.ly/3W8zOJs

    Story 4:

    My brother in law called me the one who got away in his speech and my husband is very hurt and it is my all fault.

    https://bit.ly/4A8V00x

    Story 5:

    AITA for not wanting my finance to dance with his mother at our wedding

    https://bit.ly/4edKOLK

    Story 6:

    WIBTA if I went to my sister's house for dinner tomorrow and told her straight that my nephew isn't inheriting my business?

    https://bit.ly/4zqWnYy

    Story 7:

    https://bit.ly/4BK2BnW

    Join this channel to get access to perks:

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join

    Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/

    All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder

    Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc

    Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/

    Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story

    Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder

    Edited Jul 10

    Swag

    www.dusty-thunder.com

    Edited Jul 24

    AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    My boss annoys me sometimes, so I eat his pink marshmallows.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dusty Thunder

    Our Brains ARE BEYOND BROKEN... | Reading Reddit Stories

    10/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Story 1 - 0:50

    Story 2 - 9:30

    Story 3 - 19:31

    Story 4 - 27:44

    Story 5 - 35:56

    Story 6 - 44:31

    Lightning Round - 49:34

    It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation

    Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.

    Story 1:

    AITA for telling my sister that her tattoo is immature?

    https://bit.ly/4yD9pAJ

    Story 2:

    AITA for telling my friends that my husband isn’t well-read?

    https://bit.ly/4yK2hD2

    Story 3:

    AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend for not accepting my apology?

    https://bit.ly/485coan

    Story 4:

    AITA for refusing to go to my boyfriend's best friend's birthday after what happened last time?

    Story 5:

    AITAH for not spending Christmas or Thanksgiving with my family?

    https://bit.ly/3WF6bzm

    Story 6:

    I took your shoe, crazy lady

    https://bit.ly/4BkbIva

    Lightning Round :

    My husband winked at a flight attendant and told me to get over it. Am I overreacting?

    https://bit.ly/4z1MH6F

    AITAH my stepmom is mad I'm using the bag I got

    https://bit.ly/4yzvCzW

    AITA for skipping a family birthday abroad because the trip would cost almost half my savings?

    https://bit.ly/4zLtgPs

    AITAH for turning people down excessively because of how they look?

    https://bit.ly/4zLGXhh

    Join this channel to get access to perks:

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join

    Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/

    All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder

    Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc

    Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/

    Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story

    Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder

    Edited Jul 10

    Swag

    www.dusty-thunder.com

    Edited Jul 24

    AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dusty Thunder

    Reading Crazy Reddit Stories OFFLINE... (AITA OFFLINE Vol. 33)

    10/27/2026 | 51 mins.
    Story 1 - 3:43

    Story 2 - 14:31

    Story 3 - 23:12

    Story 4 - 26:49

    Story 5 - 33:05

    Story 6 - 42:25

    It's the Dusty Thunder AITA Compilation

    Dusty Thunder narrates stories from Reddit, follower submissions, and other sources and provides reactions.

    Story 1:

    https://bit.ly/4hTNdNS

    Story 2:

    Is this breakup-worthy?

    Story 3:

    https://bit.ly/4slqnCn

    Story 4:

    https://bit.ly/3UgKftN

    Story 5:

    AITA for telling my SIL to leave the group chat if she can’t handle seeing pictures my kid?

    https://bit.ly/4BoyNgm

    Story 6:

    https://bit.ly/4jutOEo

    Join this channel to get access to perks:

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCebzx64O3BPtnWwOy2IN8fg/join

    Website - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/

    All the Links - https://linktr.ee/dustythunder

    Swag - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/swag

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7JrhzQrLzRYy66Xb4mYDbc

    Jot Coffee - SAVE 20% with code DUSTY20 - https://jot.co/

    Submit Your Story - https://www.dusty-thunder.com/submit-story

    Dusty's Subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/dustythunder

    Edited Jul 10

    Swag

    www.dusty-thunder.com

    Edited Jul 24

    AITA for leaving my best friend on her birthday? : r/AmItheAsshole

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    www.reddit.com

    From the AmItheAsshole community on Reddit

    My husband 36M poops too much for me 36F to feel comfortable having another baby with himAITA for not changing my flights to arrive a day early for a brunch the couple added last minute?AITA for telling my nanny kids that I was going to be away for Thanksgiving?Boss accused me of doing something wrong when I hadn't; now she has to call/email/mail something to me every year.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dusty Thunder
Dusty Thunder reads stories from r/AITA, follower submissions, and other sources. His reactions offer feedback, suggestions, and even classification into categories of aholery using the ASCON Scale. https://linktr.ee/dustythunder https://www.dusty-thunder.com/ r/AITA #aita #redditstories #aitareddit #reddit reddit aita stories #drama #familydrama #redditreadings #redditreader #storytime #redditsaidit #dustythunder #asconscale
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