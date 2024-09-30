Oren Cass - Why FREE TRADE Is Actually HURTING American Workers & The Case For Tariffs
Oren Cass is one of America's preeminent critics of international Free trade, and in favour of tariffs.Cass, an economist and political advisor joined Winston at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London to discuss the shift in America's trade policies under Trump, emphasizing the benefits of tariffs for American workers. He argues that free trade, particularly with China, has led to job loss and economic decline in the U.S. Cass highlights the historical context of protectionism and the failure of free trade to deliver on its promises, particularly in terms of job creation and economic growth. Oren and Winston explore the broader social and cultural impacts, such as the opioid epidemic, linked to deindustrialization. #MAGA #trump #canada #mexico #politics #china

Chapters
0:00 Introduction
05:15 Economic and Social Impact of Free Trade
08:39 Trump's Tariffs and Economic Strategy
16:33 Historical Context and Psychological Reactions 
30:53 Trump's Motivations and Negotiating Tactics 
35:40 Future of U.S. Trade Policy 
54:15 Final Thoughts
James Lindsay - The Truth About Trump’s Unlikely Coalition and Uncovering The Woke Right
What is the TRUTH about the Woke Right?Author and commentator James Lindsay comes back on to the Winston Marshall Show to explore the different factions of President Donald Trump's coalition.The Woke Right, the postmodernist right, the post-liberals, the tech-right and the populist MAGA right. How did we get from post-war neoconservatives and paleo-conservatives to this situation in 2025? What does this wobbly alliance have in common?As they each exert their dominance, all vying for control of the narrative we try and pick apart whats really going. We look at key players such as Tucker Carlson and JD Vance and much more… #trump #jdvance #politics

Chapters 
0:00 Introduction 
02:04 Trump's Administration and the Post-Modernist Right 
05:03 The Theory of the Unbound Executive and Carl Schmitt 
07:54 The Post-Liberal Right and Free Speech 
17:07 The Post-Modernist Right and Local Narratives 
23:17 The Post-Christian Moment and Western Civilization 
35:10 The Woke Right 
54:56 The Neo-Reactionary Right and Paleo-Conservatism 
01:02:00 The Dissident Right and Its Factions
01:04:48 Final Conclusion
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman - Why Democrats are SILENT On USAID Fraud, Censorship and Human Tr*fficking
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman discusses the significance of Elon Musk's DOGE and the secrets of USAID, including its sponsorship of BLM and Antifa. In this broad scope interview she explains to Winston how she thinks Mark Zuckerberg rigged the 2020 election. She tells of her introducing the Censorship Accountability Act, her political journey, including her defeat of Liz Cheney in Wyoming and the border security situation between the US and Mexico.Is Harriet Hageman even more MAGA than President Donald Trump?All this and much more, recorded at the second Alliance For Responsible Citizenship conference in London. #USAID #Trump #poltics

Chapters
00:00 Introduction
01:52 Harriet Hageman's Family and Career
02:47 Liz Cheney's Actions and Hageman's Decision to Run
07:59 Theories on 2020 Election Rigging and Mark Zuckerberg's Influence
16:03 Censorship and the Censorship Accountability Act
29:34 Biden's Pardons and USAID's Global Influence
42:29 January 6th and Equal Justice
49:51 USAID Funding and Soros' Influence
52:55 Biden's Impact on Immigration and Border Security
1:01:41 Global Comparisons and Free Speech
1:04:40 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Michael Shellenberger - Uncovering The DARK Secret About USAID and The Deep State
Michael Shellenberger, journalist, author and founder of PUBLIC discusses his investigative reports on the USAID's role in censorship and political interference.He reveals how USAID refused Elon Musk's access, leading to its shutdown.Shellenberger highlighted USAID's counter-populism efforts, including funding investigative journalism through OCCRP to undermine President Donald Trump.He also explains the Panama Papers and the Hunter Biden laptop controversy and how the deep state funded the Russia Hoax.We look into the broader implications of USAID's actions, including the erosion of free speech. #USAID #Trump #elonmusk

Chapters 
00:00 USAID and the Censorship Industrial Complex
02:15 USAID's Role in Counter-Populism and Regime Change
04:39 USAID and the Impeachment of Trump
07:49 OCCRP and USAID's Funding of Fake Journalism
11:04 USAID's Involvement in Russiagate
20:11 USAID's Broader Influence and Criticisms
25:14 The Role of Free Speech in Civilization
43:04 The Evolution of Mark Zuckerberg's Stance on Free Speech
52:01 The Future of Free Speech and Civilization
Katharine Birbalsingh - Marxist Takeover Of Schools, The Demise Of The West & Removal Of Freedom
Katherine Birbalsingh has hit the headlines again after her adversarial exchange with Labour Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Philipson.The country's "strictest headteacher" and founder of the famous and outstanding Michaela School, comes in for a tell all.We discuss what really happened in those meetings, how Labour's policy is ruining schools, and more importantly why? - what is the motivation behind the drastic policies.We also look at how Marxism has infiltrated the education system and the deliberate indoctrination of our children which she argues is the underlaying reason for the increasing social disunity in Britain.We look at what conservatives have also got wrong, and more importantly - what can be done about it…All this and much more.

Chapters 
0:00 Introduction 
3:27 The Meeting with Bridget Phillipson
5:26 Katharine's Approach and Questions to Bridget Phillipson
9:51 Specific Issues with Bridget Phillipson's Reforms
20:15 Impact on School Freedoms and Recruitment 
32:02 Katharine's Perspective on School Leadership and Teacher Support 
40:33 Historical Context and Political Implications
43:17 Katharine's Vision for Education and School Culture 
58:17 Challenges and Criticisms of Current Education Policies 
59:00 Closing Thoughts and Call to Action