James Lindsay - The Truth About Trump’s Unlikely Coalition and Uncovering The Woke Right

What is the TRUTH about the Woke Right?Author and commentator James Lindsay comes back on to the Winston Marshall Show to explore the different factions of President Donald Trump's coalition.The Woke Right, the postmodernist right, the post-liberals, the tech-right and the populist MAGA right. How did we get from post-war neoconservatives and paleo-conservatives to this situation in 2025? What does this wobbly alliance have in common?As they each exert their dominance, all vying for control of the narrative we try and pick apart whats really going. We look at key players such as Tucker Carlson and JD Vance and much more… #trump #jdvance #politics

Chapters 0:00 Introduction 02:04 Trump's Administration and the Post-Modernist Right 05:03 The Theory of the Unbound Executive and Carl Schmitt 07:54 The Post-Liberal Right and Free Speech 17:07 The Post-Modernist Right and Local Narratives 23:17 The Post-Christian Moment and Western Civilization 35:10 The Woke Right 54:56 The Neo-Reactionary Right and Paleo-Conservatism 01:02:00 The Dissident Right and Its Factions01:04:48 Final Conclusion