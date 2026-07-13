We sound the Rami alarm this week to check the health of the industry after a massive week of game announcements from Summer Game Fest! We go over the Nintendo Direct, pick out some games we're excited about go into the history of 1666: Amsterdam. With the extreme slate of new games on the horizon comes news of Microsoft looking to downsize and possibly sell off the XBOX brand and what that means for everyone else. Then for a little bonus discussion Rami goes into more detail from the development of his own game "Australia Did It!" Games this week: The 7th Guest remake, Path of Exile 2, 007 First Light, Gambonaza and more!



0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Dog owners

3:50 - Beach vacation

4:30 - Rami is here

13:30 - The Nintendo Direct

21:50 - Fable

25:20 - Apples

34:00 - Rami on SGF

36:00 - Guild Wars 3

39:05 - gen Alpha

45:30 - 1666: Amsterdam

50:00 - SGF wrap-up

1:10:00 - Competing

1:21:40 - The AI discussion

1:26:05 - Microsoft ready to chop up XBOX

1:59:00 - Monetary systems

2:11:10 - Final Fantasy VII Remake director on streaming

2:21:00 - Capcom moving away from auteur development

2:28:10 - The 7th Guest remake

2:31:50 - Path of Exile 2

2:33:20 - Gothic 1 remake

2:34:50 - 007 First Light

2:46:40 - Gambonanza

2:48:50 - Joining the end of Destiny 2

2:58:20 - Shoutouts

3:02:00 - BONUS: Australia Did It

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