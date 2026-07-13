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Dropped Frames

itmeJP
LeisureNews
Dropped Frames
Latest episode

484 episodes

  • Dropped Frames

    Dropped Frames Episode 472

    07/12/2026 | 2h 34 mins.
    Everything is a mess in the House of X this week as studios under XBOX scramble to restructure after prolific studios Obsidian and Id Software get cut in half. Not all news is devastating this week as TennoCon announces what's next for Warframe, Palworld launches into 1.0 to mass praise. Cohh and Zeke try not to kill each other in Fears to Fathom, Assassin's Creed Blackflag makes us wonder why Ubisoft has never made another pirate game and more!
    0:00 - Intro
    1:00 - Right in to Microsoft layoffs
    13:00 - Ubisoft :(
    20:00 - TennoCon 2026
    32:00 - Fears to Fathom: Scratch Creek
    48:20 - DOOM: The Dark Ages Expansion
    53:00 - Palworld 1.0
    1:39:30 - 007 First Light
    1:53:30 - Hunger
    1:57:00 - RuneScape Dragonwilds
    2:01:00 - MOLE
    2:04:40 - Assassin's Creed Blackflag
    2:10:00 - OUTBRK
    2:18:00 - Anime games
    2:23:00 - They Left Us Here
    2:31:20 - Shoutouts
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Dropped Frames

    Dropped Frames Episode 471

    07/05/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Even more horrible news this week as Sony announces their discontinuing disc production in 2028, ushering in the digital future where nothing is owned and prices continue to skyrocket, fun! Marvel Rivals nerfs some girth, Tokon blocked in 132 countries, the ESA doesn't understand private servers in Minecraft and much more! Including MOLE, Dimhaven, a ton of Fears to Fathom games, Scroll of Taiwu!

    0:00 - Intro
    1:00 - Fireworks
    5:10 - The Great Coffee Spill of 2026
    7:20 - Sony and Microsoft's race to the bottom
    8:30 - Nerfed girth
    32:50 - Marvel Tokon blocked in 132 countries
    38:00 - Meccha Chameleon sells 15 million copies
    47:10 - ESA calls Minecraft servers are illegal
    1:00:20 - Thick as Thieves devs hit with layoffs
    1:05:10 - X4 Foundations
    1:08:00 - Unhinged
    1:13:50 - Dimhaven
    1:27:00 - RuneScape: Dragonwilds
    1:45:00 - MOLE
    1:45:30 - Fears to Fathom
    1:47:40 - Scroll of Taiwu
    1:52:20 - Shoutouts
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Dropped Frames

    Dropped Frames Episode 470

    06/28/2026 | 2h 57 mins.
    We go through the deluge of horrible news this week with the price of the Steam Machine being north of $1000, Sony cutting Bungie in half (and more), XBOX going on a rampage against its dev studios, RAM prices expected to double and never come down, and the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been revealed! Then we brave the deeps in The Last Caretaker, SAND, and Runescape: Dragonwilds. Show our creativity in Meccha Chameleon and dive head first into the Steam Next Fest!

    0:00 - Intro
    2:20 - Depression
    2:50 - Steam Machine
    5:00 - GTA6 pre-orders
    12:20 - Sony cuts 50% of Bungie
    14:00 - XBOX destruction
    21:20 - RAM prices never going down
    31:00 - Sony still wants to invest in live service
    33:50 - League of Legends Classic
    36:10 - Wildgate ending development
    54:30 - PlayStation removing bought movies from PSN libraries
    55:10 - The Last Caretaker
    58:00 - Stellar Blade
    1:07:40 - SAND
    1:20:20 - RuneScape: Dragonwilds
    1:29:00 - Meccha Chameleon
    1:39:00 - X4 Foundation
    1:57:20 - Steam Next Fest Demos (A lot of them)
    2:34:00 - MOLE
    2:38:00 - Fears to Fathom: Scratch Creek
    2:42:40 - Gothic 1 Remake
    2:43:10 - Dave the Diver - Into the Jungle
    2:44:10 - Dimhaven
    2:51:35 - Shoutouts
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Dropped Frames

    Dropped Frames Episode 469

    06/14/2026 | 3h 12 mins.
    We sound the Rami alarm this week to check the health of the industry after a massive week of game announcements from Summer Game Fest! We go over the Nintendo Direct, pick out some games we're excited about go into the history of 1666: Amsterdam. With the extreme slate of new games on the horizon comes news of Microsoft looking to downsize and possibly sell off the XBOX brand and what that means for everyone else. Then for a little bonus discussion Rami goes into more detail from the development of his own game "Australia Did It!" Games this week: The 7th Guest remake, Path of Exile 2, 007 First Light, Gambonaza and more!

    0:00 - Intro
    1:00 - Dog owners
    3:50 - Beach vacation
    4:30 - Rami is here
    13:30 - The Nintendo Direct
    21:50 - Fable
    25:20 - Apples
    34:00 - Rami on SGF
    36:00 - Guild Wars 3
    39:05 - gen Alpha
    45:30 - 1666: Amsterdam
    50:00 - SGF wrap-up
    1:10:00 - Competing
    1:21:40 - The AI discussion
    1:26:05 - Microsoft ready to chop up XBOX
    1:59:00 - Monetary systems
    2:11:10 - Final Fantasy VII Remake director on streaming
    2:21:00 - Capcom moving away from auteur development
    2:28:10 - The 7th Guest remake
    2:31:50 - Path of Exile 2
    2:33:20 - Gothic 1 remake
    2:34:50 - 007 First Light
    2:46:40 - Gambonanza
    2:48:50 - Joining the end of Destiny 2
    2:58:20 - Shoutouts
    3:02:00 - BONUS: Australia Did It
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Dropped Frames

    Dropped Frames Episode 468

    05/31/2026 | 3h 1 mins.
    We're joined by Rebecca Ford, creative director of Warframe, this week to chat about having an existential crisis, before heading into group therapy. But then we get into the games! We talk Deadlock, Slay the SPire 2, 007 First Light, Path of Exile 2, and more!
    Make sure to check out our Summer of Games Showcase this week starting with the Playstation State of Play happening on June 2!
    0:00 - Intro
    1:00 - Rebb Ford is here!
    5:00 - What's XBOX showing?
    12:10 - Warframe/Soulframe
    30:00 - Existential Crisis/viewbotting
    36:00 - Warframe in 2026
    45:40 - Destiny 2
    58:00 - Marketing around GTA6
    1:08:00 - The normies
    1:14:30 - Deadlock
    1:16:50 - Slay the Spire 2
    1:23:00 - Boardgame commercials
    1:27:00 - FFXIV: Evercold
    1:29:30 - TwitchCon EU
    1:36:50 - GIFs coming to Twitch Chat
    1:44:30 - Viewership caps
    1:57:20 - Props
    1:58:00 - New expansion for The Witcher 3
    2:04:00 - Steam Deck price change
    2:16:40 - Grim Dawn/ Dragon Quest XII
    2:17:50 - 007: First Light
    2:28:50 - LEGO Batman
    2:40:20 - Path of Exile 2
    2:57:00 - Shoutouts

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Dropped Frames
Dropped Frames is a weekly podcast featuring hosts itmeJP, Ezekiel_III and CohhCarnage where they discuss the on goings of being a full-time streamer and of course video games!
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