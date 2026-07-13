Even more horrible news this week as Sony announces their discontinuing disc production in 2028, ushering in the digital future where nothing is owned and prices continue to skyrocket, fun! Marvel Rivals nerfs some girth, Tokon blocked in 132 countries, the ESA doesn't understand private servers in Minecraft and much more! Including MOLE, Dimhaven, a ton of Fears to Fathom games, Scroll of Taiwu!
0:00 - Intro
1:00 - Fireworks
5:10 - The Great Coffee Spill of 2026
7:20 - Sony and Microsoft's race to the bottom
8:30 - Nerfed girth
32:50 - Marvel Tokon blocked in 132 countries
38:00 - Meccha Chameleon sells 15 million copies
47:10 - ESA calls Minecraft servers are illegal
1:00:20 - Thick as Thieves devs hit with layoffs
1:05:10 - X4 Foundations
1:08:00 - Unhinged
1:13:50 - Dimhaven
1:27:00 - RuneScape: Dragonwilds
1:45:00 - MOLE
1:45:30 - Fears to Fathom
1:47:40 - Scroll of Taiwu
1:52:20 - Shoutouts
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