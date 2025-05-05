From Toxicity to Triumph: Sara Al Madani Uncovers The Power of Your Brain
Dr. Sara Al Madani is back on Dream, Girl and she's more powerful than ever. In this raw and soul-shaking episode, we talk about letting go of toxic love, standing in your worth, ego healing, and trusting your spiritual instincts. If you've ever doubted yourself—this one's for you.Sara's new book is out now! Go grab "Dear Narcissist: F*ck You"— a bold, direct, and unfiltered guide to understanding narcissists in real life—from how to spot them in seconds to how to heal the parts of yourself that kept letting them in.Get it here: https://www.amazon.com/Dear-Narcissist-Spotting-Escaping-Narcissistic/dp/B0F54NB6LPTopics:The Power of Belief in ManifestationEmbracing Self-Worth and Standing Up for YourselfLetting Go of ToxicityTrusting Your Intuition and Spiritual DiscernmentUnderstanding and Managing Ego TriggersThe Importance of Cutting Ties with an Ex
From Broke to Millionaire at 26 | Money Mindsets with Afnan Khalifa
In this powerful episode, Afnan Khalifa shares her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming a symbol of confidence, faith, and financial freedom. She opens up about lessons from her early jobs, how she embraced her voice, and the mindset shifts that transformed her life. Whether you're building your brand or navigating love and money, this one is full of real talk and raw gems.This episode is brought to you by Pepperstone, which provides trading on global markets through contracts for difference, enabling you to capitalise on price movements without buying the underlying instrument. If you want tight spreads, fast execution and dedicated local support, check out Pepperstone today by clicking down here:https://bit.ly/sheen-gurrib-cta-youtubeDisclaimer:CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
The Truth About Crypto No One Tells Women | Dubai's Crypto Girl Maria Frackowiak
Welcome back to another episode from our Building Wealth for Women series brought to you by Pepperstone. From kiteboarding 150 days a year to building wealth through crypto — Maria has one of the most unexpected and inspiring journeys into the world of digital finance.In this episode, we talk about: 💸 How she made the leap from water sports to crypto🌍 Why she moved to Dubai to scale her wealth🚀 The most common myths about women and investing📉 Her biggest financial mistakes — and what they taught herPepperstone provides trading on global markets through contracts for difference, enabling you to capitalise on price movements without buying the underlying instrument. If you want tight spreads, fast execution and dedicated local support, check out Pepperstone today by clicking down here: https://bit.ly/sheen-gurrib-cta-youtubeDisclaimer:CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
This Will Change How You Think About Wealth Forever | Sahil Bloom
This episode is part of our Building Wealth series with Pepperstone — but not in the way you might think.Sahil Bloom joins us to explore true wealth: the kind that goes beyond money. From redefining success and overcoming imposter syndrome to designing a meaningful life and embracing emotional resilience, this conversation uncovers the deeper dimensions of wealth — purpose, mindset, relationships, and identity.If you're building more than just financial wealth — purpose, mindset, and freedom — this one's for you.Pepperstone provides trading on global markets through contracts for difference, enabling you to capitalise on price movements without buying the underlying instrument. If you want tight spreads, fast execution and dedicated local support, check out Pepperstone today by clicking down here:https://bit.ly/sheen-gurrib-cta-youtubeDisclaimer:CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Money Habits Keeping You Poor & How To Build Wealth | Silvia Eldawi Ex-Director Real Estate
Welcome back to Building Wealth for Women series brought to you by Pepperstone with a powerhouse guest—Silvia Eldawi. From leaving corporate life as a Managing Director in Real Estate to building her own empire, Silvia has navigated career shifts, moved countries, and mastered the money mindset needed to create wealth on her own terms and she is a fellow podcaster!In this episode we explored: retirement plans, crypto vs real estate and we deep dived into investment strategies especially for real estate. We also touched on financial equality in relationships and what does 50:50 mean. Pepperstone provides trading on global markets through contracts for difference, enabling you to capitalise on price movements without buying the underlying instrument. If you want tight spreads, fast execution and dedicated local support, check out Pepperstone today by clicking down here:https://bit.ly/sheen-gurrib-cta-youtubeDisclaimer:CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
