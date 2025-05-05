This Will Change How You Think About Wealth Forever | Sahil Bloom

This episode is part of our Building Wealth series with Pepperstone — but not in the way you might think.Sahil Bloom joins us to explore true wealth: the kind that goes beyond money. From redefining success and overcoming imposter syndrome to designing a meaningful life and embracing emotional resilience, this conversation uncovers the deeper dimensions of wealth — purpose, mindset, relationships, and identity.If you're building more than just financial wealth — purpose, mindset, and freedom — this one's for you.

Who am I:I am Dr. Sheen Gurrib and I want to play my part in supporting the next generation of empowered women. I am an entrepreneur, ex-strategy consultant, adjunct lecturer and content creator and the first Mauritian girl to have gone to both Oxford and Cambridge universities.