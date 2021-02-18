Down the Middle: A Political Podcast

Now the largest moderate political podcast in the nation! Join two best friends, Rob, a liberal (against leftism), and Justin, a conservative (don't call him a...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 48
Episode 33: "The DTM Biannual Post Election and State of the Union Soireè" Part I
After 1 year, and 8 months apart, Justin and Rob come together for a post election analysis and state of the union discussion the likes of which you will never forget....even if you really want to.
Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe
Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle
12/30/2022
2:34:57
Bonus: War Primer
We're baaaaaaaaack with not even an episode.....this is just a primer!!! Listen to your two favorite moderate, political best friends say hello to each other and then kick back as Justin gives you a primer for everything you need to know about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe
Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle
3/11/2022
31:05
Episode 32: "I heard Justin and Rob work for the CIA now!", The Conspiracy Theory Episode
Redacted.
Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe
Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle
4/28/2021
2:58:41
Episode 31: "Rush to Judgement"
On Episode 31 of the pod, Justin finally gets a question, we go through the various political problems facing several prominent politicians; talk about the power grid in Texas, revist the Disney v. Gina Carano issue, and we discuss Rush Limbaugh and the rise of alternative media.
Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe
Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle
2/26/2021
2:00:39
Episode 30: "How to Reduce Crime without going Nuclear"
This week on the pod, we answer some user questions aimed at Rob, as per usual; discuss the impeachment, or lack thereof and its implications; you finally get to see us spar about cancel culture and conservative discrimination, and we wrap up our discussion with Editor-in-Chief, Clay Cogman about the decriminalization of drugs.
Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe
Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle Special Guest: Clay Cogman.
Now the largest moderate political podcast in the nation! Join two best friends, Rob, a liberal (against leftism), and Justin, a conservative (don't call him a Trumper), as they engage in some calm and less calm, but always civil, discourse. DTM is a show about politics and current events through the lens of moderation, measuredness, common ground, understanding, and compassion. Indoctrinate yourself into moderate values, and join the Moderation Revolution!