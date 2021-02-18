Down the Middle: A Political Podcast

Episode 30: "How to Reduce Crime without going Nuclear"

This week on the pod, we answer some user questions aimed at Rob, as per usual; discuss the impeachment, or lack thereof and its implications; you finally get to see us spar about cancel culture and conservative discrimination, and we wrap up our discussion with Editor-in-Chief, Clay Cogman about the decriminalization of drugs. Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe Here are all our links in one place: https://linktr.ee/downthemiddle Special Guest: Clay Cogman.