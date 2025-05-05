"becauseOne" is an online platform that connects people's passions with the needs of those served by non-profit organizations. This remarkable initiative sprang from the collaborative vision of sisters Stephany Dolan and Stacia Jones and was driven by their family's desire to strengthen community and make it easier to help others. We look at how to use becauseOne to get involved with organizations that match your specific areas of interest. And, as part of our discussion about the enthusiasm and challenges around developing their idea, Stephany and Stacia explain how elevating the good being done in the world is a key part of their vision. I’m excited to bring you this discussion because the platform is transforming how we give while also serving as an antidote to online negativity. With becauseOne, anyone can embrace philanthropy, spread positivity, and witness the direct impact of their contributions. Thank you for listening! Buy my NEW book Wrestling a Walrus, HERE! RESOURCES becauseOne website: https://becauseone.com/ Call: 463-444-8301 Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087037890605 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becauseone_community/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/becauseone/ ++++++++++++++++++ Journaling can be a life-changing tool. Grab a pen and put your thoughts on paper—you might be amazed by how much it helps. But, if you’re having trouble getting started or sorting out your thoughts, consider getting a copy of the Treasured Journal. The Treasured Journal includes questions, prompts, and sentence stems to help you make sense of what you’re feeling. You can get the journal and its companion meditation guide at the link below. THE TREASURED JOURNAL - https://danielleireland.com/journal Please feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or experiences you want to share. I would love to hear from you! If you liked this episode, please rate, review, and subscribe. Your feedback helps me increase the value of this program and makes it easier for others to find us. CONNECT WITH DANIELLE Website: danielleireland.com Instagram: @danielleireland_LCSW Facebook: @danielleireland_LCSW