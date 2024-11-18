Productivity Smarts 075 - Practicing Hospitality with Annie McCune

What if the secret to unlocking your productivity lies not in working harder but in creating meaningful connections? Could something as simple as sharing a meal or taking a moment to chat with a colleague transform your work experience? In our fast-paced lives, these small acts of hospitality can recharge us and lead to significant improvements in our effectiveness. In this thought-provoking episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard welcomes the insightful Annie McCune to explore how hospitality can supercharge productivity. Annie, author of Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers, shares her personal journey of creating a welcoming, inclusive environment and how acts of kindness foster genuine connections that enhance both personal and professional lives. They dive into helpful strategies that can weave hospitality into daily routines and workspaces, showing how simple gestures can reduce stress and build community. Tune in and learn how embracing kindness leads to success in all areas of life. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction to Annie McCune [05:38] The impact of community [07:41] Defining hospitality [10:49] Balancing hospitality and productivity [13:32] Hospitality's role in reducing stress [15:50] Fostering a hospitable workplace [17:55] Correlation between hospitality and organization [19:54] Consequences of a non-hospitable environment [23:39] Connecting with Annie Notable Quotes [02:50] “I grew up in a large, loving family, and our homes were family-friendly, not castles. That sense of safety and openness is something I’ve carried with me all my life.” - Annie McCune [04:39] “Opening our doors to others was never a challenge; it was always a joy. Our four kids got used to making room, and now they do the same with their homes. It’s contagious, and it’s a good thing.” - Annie McCune [12:43] “Productivity is more about prioritizing what you value most. If we value meaningful relationships and making a difference, it requires loving strangers, which can break up your day and have a great impact.” - Gerald J. Leonard [22:12] “We were made for connection. The statistics right now from the Surgeon General are, 1 in 2 Americans are suffering physical or mental effects from isolation and loneliness.” - Annie McCune Our Guest Annie McCune is an advocate for practicing biblical hospitality, emphasizing the joy and grace of opening one’s heart and home to strangers. Rooted in her upbringing and life experiences, she shares how hospitality fosters deeper connections and a richer life. Annie McCune grew up in a large, loud, and loving family in Western New York. She graduated from Dartmouth College where she met her husband Lee who went on to attend medical school there. They have 4 children, and 12 grandchildren. They feel privileged to also have numerous internationals of all ages from Honduras, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan call them family. Her favorite assignment after loving God and family is opening her door to those around her. Annie is the author of Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers, where she chronicles her journey and inspires others to embrace kindness and generosity without expecting anything in return. She is also available for speaking engagements and women's retreats. Annie is a facilitator, teacher, speaker, and organizer of events that have been city-wide, state-wide, and worldwide. She has served on numerous civic and non-profit boards and has a certificate in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. In her free time, she enjoys watching birds in her backyard, long walks and relishing redemptive stories in books and movies. She and Lee currently reside in Atlanta Georgia. Resources Annie McCune Website - https://anniebooks.com/ Book - Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers by Annie McCune LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-mccune-0017ab69/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/anne.mccune/ Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds