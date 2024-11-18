Productivity Smarts 078 - 1MAGIC WORD with Dr. Nicole and Michael Sebastian
What if the secret to unlocking your highest productivity was as simple as saying one word? Sounds too easy, right? But what if that magic word—HU—holds the key to focusing your energy, calming your mind, and amplifying your performance? In this episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard dives deep into the fascinating world where science and spirituality meet, alongside Dr. Nicole and Michael Sebastian, aka the Dream Team. They explore how the practice of Hu—a simple yet powerful vocal exercise—can transform your productivity, reduce stress, and help you lead a more balanced life. Dr. Nicole and Michael open up about their journey, which began with a literal dream that brought them together as life coaches and spiritual guides. They discuss their groundbreaking book, 1-Step Therapy: Just Say Hu: The Universal Panacea for All That Ails You, offering insights into how this one simple word can create harmony in your life. Whether you’re looking to clear mental clutter, enhance focus, or relieve stress, Hu is the key to unlocking a higher level of well-being and productivity. By the end of this inspiring conversation, you’ll walk away with practical tools to integrate both science and spirituality into your daily routine. Tune in and discover how Hu can work for you. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction of the Dream Team [06:49] The importance of dreams [09:11] Understanding the concept of Hu [14:01] Personal transformation through practices [22:08] Quantum physics and personal discovery [24:08] Client success story [28:06] Quantum connection [31:12] Final insights and encouragement Notable Quotes [06:49] “Pay attention to your dreams, because your life is going to change. It's going to take a 180-degree turn and go a different direction.” - Michael Sebastian [12:59] “It took my focus and my game to another level. There's the proof, and it's so quick, so fast, and it's simply a toning vibration that literally takes us to another level.” - Michael Sebastian [28:18] “When you Hu, suddenly all the stuff starts immediately getting better, and that’s because it’s all connected already. The Hu at a quantum level just does that—it fills in all the gaps and brings the very best version of yourself to the surface.” - Michael Sebastian Our Guests Nicole and Michael Sebastian, aka “The Dream Dudes,” are Modern-Day Oracles, Expert Decision Coaches, and authors of Trust Yourself: Master Your Dreams, Master Your Destiny. With expertise in dreams, signs, intuition, fitness, addiction therapy, and sociology, they guide individuals in decoding dreams and signs to navigate life’s challenges and take control of their destiny. Creators of the Trust Yourself System, they teach others how to trust their gut, interpret dreams, and use intuition for success. Featured on A&E, E! Entertainment, Coast to Coast, and more, they offer workshops and private consultations from Hollywood Hills. Resources Dr. Nic and Mike (Dream Team) Sebastian Website - https://www.1steptherapy.com/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-nic-and-mike-sebastian-4a339924 Divine Guidance Institute- https://www.guidestar.org/profile/27-4666146 Book- 1- Step Therapy Just Say Hu: The Universal Panacea for All That Ails You Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds
Productivity Smarts 077 - A Life of Purpose with Tina Tehranchian
Have you ever reviewed your finances and felt a wave of anxiety? When financial matters are disorganized, the impact can reach every part of life—affecting mood, productivity, and even relationships. In this episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard speaks with Tina Tehranchian, an award-winning financial advisor at Assante Capital Management, about how financial planning is not merely about wealth accumulation. Rather, it’s a path to creating stability that enhances productivity and overall well-being. Tina emphasizes that financial stress can greatly impair focus and performance, both personally and professionally. The discussion also touches on those who may be starting over later in life due to circumstances such as divorce or bankruptcy. Tina offers reassurance that it’s possible to rebuild and highlights the importance of openness with financial advisors during these transitions. Gerald highlights the value of long-standing relationships between clients and advisors, with Tina reflecting on her pride in working with clients for decades. The episode emphasizes that effective financial planning is key to reducing stress and enhancing life satisfaction. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction to Tina Tehranchian [06:03] Keys to success [08:04] Importance of a financial plan [09:54] Starting financial planning [14:04] Client success story [16:08] The role of financial advisors [17:52] Impact of financial planning on productivity [20:28] Risks in wealth building [22:45] Advice on financial well-being [23:38] Starting over financially Notable Quotes [00:03:14] “When your financial life is not together, it can create a lot of stress in people's lives. But when you have an inkling of how to start and how to budget, it brings a lot of relief and fluidity in your life.” - Gerald J. Leonard [00:10:23] “Removing that stress can definitely help with improving productivity. Many people get overwhelmed when they think about their financial planning, but you have to take the first step and do it in small steps.” - Tina Tehranchian [00:14:04] “A good example that comes to mind is one of my clients who's been a client for over 30 years. When I met him, he was up to his neck in debt, but we started tackling the debt, and now he's retired with enough wealth to be concerned about taxes.” - Tina Tehranchian [00:24:02] “It's perfectly all right to start all over again. Things happen in life. Don't be ashamed of your situation, whatever it is.” - Tina Tehranchian Our Guest Tina is a distinguished Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management with over 30 years of experience. She has received numerous awards, including being the first Canadian and woman to earn the Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year title from the International Association of Top Professionals in 2020. In 2021, she was named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade and Empowered Woman of the Year. Recently, Tina was recognized as one of Wealth Professionals Canada’s *Top 50 Leading Women in Wealth* for 2023 and a Five-Star Advisor in Ontario in 2024. Resources Tina Tehranchian Website - https://tinatehranchian.com/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tinatehranchian/ Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds
Productivity Smarts 076 - The Voiceless Soul with Kelly Tallaksen PhD
Does it ever feel like stress quietly drains your energy and clouds your mind just when you need to focus? Imagine if, instead of feeling overwhelmed, you could access a state of calm that actually fuels productivity. Far from being a mysterious trick, hypnosis is a powerful tool for reducing stress and enhancing mental clarity—helping you think and work at your best. In this episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard sits down with Kelly Tallaksen, founder of Hearts in Harmony Hypnosis, to explore her path from paralegal to hypnotist and the profound impact of emotional healing on the mind. Kelly explains how early experiences shape adult behaviors and discusses why tackling emotional stress is key to breaking free from feelings of unworthiness and enhancing productivity. They dive into concepts like pre-birth consciousness, the influence of self-awareness, and the importance of emotional maturity in overcoming personal barriers. By the end, Kelly offers practical steps for using self-awareness and hypnosis to foster growth and reach your potential. Ready to explore how hypnosis can reshape your mind and boost your productivity? Tune into this episode, and start unlocking the true power of your subconscious today. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction to Kelly Tallaksen [04:41] The power of hypnosis [05:53] Analogy of team dynamics [07:20] Kelly's musical influences [09:48] Overview of Kelly's book [15:12] Internal battles [22:12] The importance of deep inner work [25:48] Compassion and higher consciousness [33:40] Techniques for emotional healing [37:03] Conclusion and resources Notable Quotes [02:33] “The stress was not only outside of me; it was really coming from inside of me, from not healing those parts of me that felt unworthy.” -Kelly Tallaksen [18:53] “If we knew who we really are, we would love ourselves. We are so magnetic, so divine, so beautiful. Our souls are so pure.” -Kelly Tallaksen [20:28] “Once you have all of these thoughts in your mind, then the emotions are, 'Oh my goodness, no one could ever love me. I'm unlovable, I'm unworthy.'” - Kelly Tallaksen [25:48] “When we're in that higher consciousness, we don't judge ourselves or others anymore. We have compassion for those that are suffering.” - Kelly Tallaksen [36:15] “Tell me how you feel, and I'm going to help you process through it. Then bring in your mind to that child's feelings and help them understand the value in them, the spirit in them, the beauty of them.” - Kelly Tallaksen Our Guest Kelly Tallaksen is a board-certified hypnotist and the founder of Hearts in Harmony Hypnosis, specializing in transformative healing through hypnosis. With a deep understanding of the mind-body-spirit connection, she guides clients in overcoming limiting beliefs and emotional wounds, empowering them to live fulfilling lives. Kelly utilizes various modalities, including past life regression and the Simpson Protocol, to facilitate profound self-discovery and healing. Recognized for her expertise, she is dedicated to helping individuals harness the power of their minds for personal growth and wellness. For more details, visit Hearts in Harmony Hypnosis. Resources Kelly Tallaksen Website - https://heartsinharmonyhypnosis.com/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-tallaksen-13b4018/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HeartsinHarmonyHypnosis/ Book - The Voiceless Soul: How to Express and Release Deep Fears of Unworthiness Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds
Productivity Smarts 075 - Practicing Hospitality with Annie McCune
What if the secret to unlocking your productivity lies not in working harder but in creating meaningful connections? Could something as simple as sharing a meal or taking a moment to chat with a colleague transform your work experience? In our fast-paced lives, these small acts of hospitality can recharge us and lead to significant improvements in our effectiveness. In this thought-provoking episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard welcomes the insightful Annie McCune to explore how hospitality can supercharge productivity. Annie, author of Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers, shares her personal journey of creating a welcoming, inclusive environment and how acts of kindness foster genuine connections that enhance both personal and professional lives. They dive into helpful strategies that can weave hospitality into daily routines and workspaces, showing how simple gestures can reduce stress and build community. Tune in and learn how embracing kindness leads to success in all areas of life. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction to Annie McCune [05:38] The impact of community [07:41] Defining hospitality [10:49] Balancing hospitality and productivity [13:32] Hospitality's role in reducing stress [15:50] Fostering a hospitable workplace [17:55] Correlation between hospitality and organization [19:54] Consequences of a non-hospitable environment [23:39] Connecting with Annie Notable Quotes [02:50] “I grew up in a large, loving family, and our homes were family-friendly, not castles. That sense of safety and openness is something I’ve carried with me all my life.” - Annie McCune [04:39] “Opening our doors to others was never a challenge; it was always a joy. Our four kids got used to making room, and now they do the same with their homes. It’s contagious, and it’s a good thing.” - Annie McCune [12:43] “Productivity is more about prioritizing what you value most. If we value meaningful relationships and making a difference, it requires loving strangers, which can break up your day and have a great impact.” - Gerald J. Leonard [22:12] “We were made for connection. The statistics right now from the Surgeon General are, 1 in 2 Americans are suffering physical or mental effects from isolation and loneliness.” - Annie McCune Our Guest Annie McCune is an advocate for practicing biblical hospitality, emphasizing the joy and grace of opening one’s heart and home to strangers. Rooted in her upbringing and life experiences, she shares how hospitality fosters deeper connections and a richer life. Annie McCune grew up in a large, loud, and loving family in Western New York. She graduated from Dartmouth College where she met her husband Lee who went on to attend medical school there. They have 4 children, and 12 grandchildren. They feel privileged to also have numerous internationals of all ages from Honduras, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan call them family. Her favorite assignment after loving God and family is opening her door to those around her. Annie is the author of Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers, where she chronicles her journey and inspires others to embrace kindness and generosity without expecting anything in return. She is also available for speaking engagements and women's retreats. Annie is a facilitator, teacher, speaker, and organizer of events that have been city-wide, state-wide, and worldwide. She has served on numerous civic and non-profit boards and has a certificate in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. In her free time, she enjoys watching birds in her backyard, long walks and relishing redemptive stories in books and movies. She and Lee currently reside in Atlanta Georgia. Resources Annie McCune Website - https://anniebooks.com/ Book - Practicing Hospitality: The Joy and Grace of Loving Strangers by Annie McCune LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-mccune-0017ab69/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/anne.mccune/ Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds
Productivity Smarts 074 - Clear Mind With Jeanne Severe
Did you know that 55 million people worldwide live with undiagnosed dementia? In this enlightening episode of the Productivity Smarts podcast, host Gerald J. Leonard sits down with Jeanne Severe, a physician assistant and author of Unlocking the Secrets of a Clear Mind. Jeanne draws from her vast experience in internal medicine and the emergency room to discuss the critical importance of maintaining cognitive health. Together, they dive into practical strategies for achieving mental clarity, covering everything from exercise, meditation, and proper sleep to balanced nutrition. Jeanne also emphasizes the power of vitamins, lifelong learning, and how setting clear intentions can help manage stress. They further explore the value of community support in fostering mental well-being. Tune in and discover how small, intentional steps can sharpen your focus and boost your productivity. What We Discuss [02:01] Introduction to Jeanne Severe [03:22] Jeanne’s transition from music to medicine [05:55] Understanding dementia [06:38] Importance of brain health [08:12] Mental blocks and peak productivity [09:19] Signs of early dementia [14:35] Mental clutter's impact [17:07] Strategies for a clear mind [18:15] Preventive measures for brain health [22:02] Importance of detoxification [25:25] Intention setting importance [27:15] Learning and growth mindset [28:30] Addressing stress in high-pressure environments Notable Quotes [04:35] “When patients come to the emergency room with memory loss or dementia, it touches my heart to see what their families are going through. I decided I needed to do something about it.” - Jeanne Severe [24:06] “Let me do things that would prevent me from getting a disease instead of waiting until the disease happens and then trying to cure it.” - Jeanne Severe [29:14] “If you are sincere with yourself, something will happen.” - Jeanne Severe Resources Jeanne Severe LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanne-severe-08a15a25/ Book - Unlocking the Secrets of a Clear Mind" by Jeanne Severe Productivity Smarts Podcast Website - productivitysmartspodcast.com Gerald J. Leonard Website - geraldjleonard.com Turnberry Premiere website - turnberrypremiere.com Scheduler - vcita.com/v/geraldjleonard Kiva is a loan, not a donation, allowing you to cycle your money and create a personal impact worldwide. https://www.kiva.org/lender/topmindshelpingtopminds
