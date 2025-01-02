This Is Woman's Work with Nicole Kalil

How To Breathe: Breathwork, Intuition and Flow State with Francesca Sipma | 267
Breathing—something we do every moment of every day—sounds simple, doesn’t it? Yet, the way we breathe can shape our mood, energy, focus, and even our sense of purpose.
In today’s episode, we explore the transformative power of conscious, intentional breathing with Francesca Sipma, founder of Mastry and creator of HypnoBreathwork®, a revolutionary approach to accessing flow state and unlocking potential. Francesca is also the author of Unblock Your Purpose: Breathwork, Intuition, and Flow State.
Francesca has worked with top-level executives, celebrities, and athletes, helping them uncover their purpose, break through mental blocks, and tap into the flow. Now, she’s bringing her expertise straight to your earbuds.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
The surprising science behind breathwork and why it’s more than just “inhale, exhale.”
How intentional breathing can help you access your intuition and flow state.
Practical tips and exercises you can use to shift your mood, increase clarity, and unlock creativity.
Why so many of us hold our breath—literally and figuratively—and how to release that tension.
The secret to life may very well be right under our noses. So let’s breathe.
Together, we're redefining what it means, looks and feels like, to be doing "woman's work" in the world today. With confidence and the occasional rant.
From boardrooms to studios, kitchens to coding dens, we explore the multifaceted experiences of today's woman, confirming that the new definition of "woman's work" is whatever feels authentic, true, and right for you.
We're shedding expectations, setting aside the "shoulds", giving our finger to the "supposed tos". We're torching the old playbook and writing our own rules.
Who runs the world? You decide.
Learn more at nicolekalil.com
How To Know When It’s Time to Quit with Goli Kalkhoran | 266
Have you been thinking about quitting something—or someone—but can’t decide if it’s the right time? In this episode, Nicole Kalil is joined by Goli Kalkhoran, Master Certified Life Coach and host of the Lessons from a Quitter podcast, to break down the stigma around quitting and show how it can be a path to clarity and fulfillment.
Quitting isn’t about giving up; it’s about recognizing when it’s time to stop pouring energy into things that no longer serve you. Goli shares tools and inspiration to pivot toward something intentional, aligned, and meaningful.
In this episode, we explore:
How to tell if it’s time to quit or push harder.
Why quitting isn’t the opposite of perseverance but the companion to clarity.
Practical steps for trusting yourself in career and life pivots.
The power of choosing to stop, reset, and realign with what truly matters.
💡 Takeaways:
Quitting is brave—it’s not about failure but about prioritizing your time, energy, and happiness. Trust yourself enough to pivot toward the life, career, and relationships you truly deserve.
Solo Adventures: A Guide for Women Travelers with Megan Grant | 265
Travel can be transformational—especially when you do it solo. In this episode, we’re joined by Megan Grant, Founder & Chief Memory Creator for Cherish Tours, to explore the joys, challenges, and empowerment of solo travel for women. With experience spanning 40 countries, including over 10 solo adventures, Megan’s mission is to inspire women to embrace travel as a tool for personal growth and transformation.
Solo travel isn’t just about the destinations—it’s about giving yourself permission to be with YOU. From choosing where to eat (without sharing your fries!) to experiencing the world on your terms, it’s an adventure worth taking.
In this episode, we explore:
The benefits and transformative power of solo travel for women.
Tips for planning solo adventures and staying safe on the road.
Megan’s insights on sustainable tourism and supporting global women’s businesses.
Why you don’t need permission or a travel buddy to explore the world.
💡 Takeaways:
Solo travel is your chance to connect with yourself, embrace your independence, and experience the world on your terms. The world is waiting—plan your next adventure today!
Website: www.gocherishtours.com ($100 off promo code using TIWWTRAVEL)
The Best of 2024: Must-Listen Episodes That Inspired Us All | 264
I’m beyond excited to bring you the BEST of 2024—a roundup of our most listened-to, loved, and impactful episodes of the year! This might just be my favorite episode to record each year because it’s a chance to reflect on the amazing content, incredible guests, and powerful lessons we’ve shared.
For those of you who are new to This Is Woman’s Work, this episode is the perfect starting point, highlighting the episodes that resonated the most with our community. And for our longtime listeners, it’s a fun trip down memory lane and a great reminder to revisit the conversations that made the biggest impact.
Podcast Board Of Directors Alert! 📣 Join PodBOD to help shape the future of This Is Woman’s Work and share in its exciting growth.
Top 5 Most Downloaded Episodes of 2024 - Click the links to listen to the full episodes highlighted here today:
🔗 #5 - Be A Likeable Badass with Alison Fragale | 230
🔗 #4 - Holler At Your Dreams with Judi Holler | 211
🔗 #3 - Abundance: Secrets to Prosperity and Ease with Cathy Heller | 260
🔗 #2 - 7 Keys To Unlock Your Dynamic Drive with Molly Fletcher | 229
🔗 #1 - The Resilience Myth with Soraya Chemaly | 249
🌟 Bonus Links:
Team Favorite: The Small And The Mighty with Sharon McMahon | 247 – A can’t-miss pick from the TIWW team.
Editors Pick: How To Feel Good Naked with Chardét Ryel | 212 - means a lot coming from someone who has listened to every episode, multiple times.
Nicole’s Highlight: How To Live A Fulfilling Life with Dr. Edith Eger | 251 - The episode that lit me up the most this year.
Most Outreach Episode – Why & How I’m Considering Ozempic | 213 - The one people couldn’t stop talking about.
Thank you for being part of this amazing journey. I hope these episodes inspire you as we wrap up 2024 and step boldly into 2025. My love, gratitude, and confidence to you during the holidays and in the new year!
Learn more about the This Is Woman's Work podcast Board of Directors: https://nicolekalil.myflodesk.com/podbod
