This Is Woman's Work with Nicole Kalil

The Best of 2024: Must-Listen Episodes That Inspired Us All | 264

I'm beyond excited to bring you the BEST of 2024—a roundup of our most listened-to, loved, and impactful episodes of the year! This might just be my favorite episode to record each year because it's a chance to reflect on the amazing content, incredible guests, and powerful lessons we've shared. For those of you who are new to This Is Woman's Work, this episode is the perfect starting point, highlighting the episodes that resonated the most with our community. And for our longtime listeners, it's a fun trip down memory lane and a great reminder to revisit the conversations that made the biggest impact. Podcast Board Of Directors Alert! 📣 Join PodBOD to help shape the future of This Is Woman's Work and share in its exciting growth. Top 5 Most Downloaded Episodes of 2024 - Click the links to listen to the full episodes highlighted here today: 🔗 #5 - Be A Likeable Badass with Alison Fragale | 230 🔗 #4 - Holler At Your Dreams with Judi Holler | 211 🔗 #3 - Abundance: Secrets to Prosperity and Ease with Cathy Heller | 260 🔗 #2 - 7 Keys To Unlock Your Dynamic Drive with Molly Fletcher | 229 🔗 #1 - The Resilience Myth with Soraya Chemaly | 249 🌟 Bonus Links: Team Favorite: The Small And The Mighty with Sharon McMahon | 247 – A can't-miss pick from the TIWW team. Editors Pick: How To Feel Good Naked with Chardét Ryel | 212 - means a lot coming from someone who has listened to every episode, multiple times. Nicole's Highlight: How To Live A Fulfilling Life with Dr. Edith Eger | 251 - The episode that lit me up the most this year. Most Outreach Episode – Why & How I'm Considering Ozempic | 213 - The one people couldn't stop talking about. Thank you for being part of this amazing journey. I hope these episodes inspire you as we wrap up 2024 and step boldly into 2025. My love, gratitude, and confidence to you during the holidays and in the new year! Learn more about the This Is Woman's Work podcast Board of Directors: https://nicolekalil.myflodesk.com/podbod