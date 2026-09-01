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174 episodes
- What happens when two veteran comedy writers start questioning everything they were taught about writing?
Jay sits down with Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, the longtime writing partners behind shows including 3rd Rock from the Sun, In Living Color, Grounded for Life, and The Neighborhood, for a funny and candid conversation about what makes comedy work — and why some of the oldest writing advice might be worth ignoring.
They talk about the decline of the traditional sitcom, why younger audiences will binge hundreds of old episodes but struggle to connect with new comedies, surviving the chaos of In Living Color, taking over The Neighborhood, navigating changing writers' rooms, working with stars like Cedric the Entertainer and John Lithgow, and the strange pressure on writers to constantly “write their truth.”
After decades of writing together, Bill and Mike also explain how their creative partnership survived every argument imaginable — and why sometimes the best thing a writer can do is stop writing what they know.
It’s a conversation about comedy, friendship, changing television, and figuring out how to stay funny when the business around you keeps changing.
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Website: https://www.dontbealonewjk.com/
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- Michael J. Weithorn knows a thing or two about making television work — and about what happens when it doesn’t.
The creator of The King of Queens joins Jay Kogen to talk about the years of trial, error, difficult actors, canceled shows, and hard-earned lessons that eventually led to one of television’s most successful sitcoms.
Michael shares how Jerry Stiller initially turned down The King of Queens, what it was like having Charlie Kaufman in the Ned and Stacey writers’ room, recognizing Bryan Cranston’s talent long before Breaking Bad, and what he learned about running a television show from Family Ties creator Gary David Goldberg.
They also get into the strange reality of creative success: after you finally make the hit show, are you allowed to stop trying? Jay and Michael compare The Simpsons and The King of Queens, talk about why writers keep creating long after they have something to rest their laurels on, and wonder whether any of it ever actually feels like enough.
Plus, Michael discusses directing Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in his new film The Best You Can, the disappearing world of old-school TV writers’ rooms, and why comedy writers may simply be incapable of leaving a perfectly good dramatic moment alone.
Michael J. Weithorn is an award-winning writer, producer, director, and creator of The King of Queens, with credits including Family Ties, Cheers, Ned and Stacey, True Colors, and The Wonder Years.
Bio: Michael J. Weithorn is an award-winning writer, producer, and director with over four decades of experience in Hollywood television and film. He is best known as the creator and executive producer of The King of Queens, the beloved CBS sitcom that ran for nine seasons and 207 episodes, and has brought numerous other series to life across major networks, including Ned and Stacey, True Colors, and Weird Loners. Earlier in his career, he honed his craft as a producer and story editor on Family Ties and earned a WGA Award for his Cheers script and an Emmy nomination for The Wonder Years. His feature work includes A Little Help (2011) and the upcoming The Best You Can (2025), starring Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Judd Hirsch, and Ray Romano. Beyond his creative work, Weithorn is a dedicated educator, teaching screenwriting as an adjunct professor at Columbia University's MFA program and UC Santa Barbara, while also leading comedy writing workshops for organizations including the Ghetto Film School and Inside Out Writers, an L.A.-based anti-recidivism program.
Subscribe to Don't Be Alone with Jay Kogen for more conversations with writers, comedians, actors, creators, and thought leaders exploring life, creativity, politics, and the human experience.
Website: https://www.dontbealonewjk.com/
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- Comedy historian and author Kliph Nesteroff joins Jay to answer one of life's great mysteries: Why are Canadians so damn funny?
From Jim Carrey and Norm Macdonald to Kids in the Hall, Nathan Fielder, SCTV, Michael J. Fox, and countless others, Canada has produced an absurd amount of comedy talent. Kliph has a theory about why — and it might have something to do with being an outsider looking in on America.
Kliph also tells Jay about growing up in rural Canada, obsessing over comedy and The Simpsons, becoming “California sober” before ever moving to California, and the legendary high school election where he roasted his teachers in front of the entire school, won the presidency 398–2… and promptly got kicked out.
They also dig into the strange history of Canadian television, why some brilliant Canadian comedians never become famous in America, what actually makes something funny, and why Southern California apparently doesn't count as moving to the United States.
Kliph's new book, Sorry, We're Funny: How Canada Became a Comedy Powerhouse, explores how a country once dismissed as humorless became responsible for some of the funniest people in entertainment.
And after nearly an hour of discussing what makes Canadians funny, absolutely no progress is made toward explaining Jay.
Bio: Kliph Nesteroff is the author of four books about comedy: The Comedians, We Had a Little Real Estate Problem, Outrageous and the forthcoming Sorry, We're Funny: How Canada Became a Comedy Powerhouse. He often appears in his capacity as comedy historian on CNN, HBO and Vice and has worked on projects with Judd Apatow, Albert Brooks and the late Rob Reiner. Born in Castlegar, British Columbia, he grew up watching Wayne and Shuster and the Kids in the Hall on CBC.
Subscribe to Don't Be Alone with Jay Kogen for more conversations with writers, comedians, actors, creators, and thought leaders exploring life, creativity, politics, and the human experience.
Website: https://www.dontbealonewjk.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dontbealonewithjaykogen/
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Does Nerve Run in the Family? Comedy Siblings Allan & Phyllis Katz on Risk & Spit Takes08/18/2026 | 55 mins.Can comedy run in the family?
M*A*S*H and Laugh-In writer/producer Allan Katz and Groundlings pioneer Phyllis Katz join Jay Kogen to compare the wildly different paths that took two siblings from the same Chicago household into legendary careers in comedy.
Allan's story sounds almost made up. While working in advertising, his work on Screaming Yellow Zonkers caught the attention of Laugh-In producer George Schlatter — who tracked him down and offered him a job. Allan, having no idea who was calling, hung up on him. More than once.
Phyllis's career began with an equally unlikely encounter. After walking into Second City and asking Joe Flaherty if they bought song parodies, he handed her a flyer for their workshops. As Phyllis remembers it: "My life changed forever."
From growing up with a former vaudeville hoofer for a father, to Laugh-In, M*A*S*H, Second City and The Groundlings, Allan and Phyllis talk about where funny actually comes from, surviving rejection, taking creative risks, finding your way into "the zone," and why sometimes an entire career can turn on one completely unexpected moment.
And beneath all the comedy is something even more personal: the strange bond between siblings who share a lifetime of memories, inside jokes, and a language nobody else quite understands.
So... is comedy genetic?
Jay tries to find out.Subscribe to Don't Be Alone with Jay Kogen for more conversations with writers, comedians, actors, creators, and thought leaders exploring life, creativity, politics, and the human experience.
Website: https://www.dontbealonewjk.com/
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When Should You Push? When Should You Back Off? | Christian Duguay (Valley Heat)08/11/2026 | 56 mins.When does pushing for what you want become pushing too far?
Jay sits down with comedian, writer, performer, and Valley Heat creator Christian Duguay for a conversation about boundaries, bad decisions, creative confidence, and knowing when to make the call and when to leave something alone.
At the center of Valley Heat is Doug Duguay, a fictional character who keeps finding himself in increasingly ridiculous situations. He suspects his pool guy is dealing drugs. He worries about his wife's yoga instructor. He obsesses over a mysterious car parked outside his house. And somehow, almost every questionable decision Doug makes seems perfectly reasonable…at least to Doug.
Christian admits there's more of himself in Doug than you might expect.
That leads Jay and Christian into a bigger question: How do you know when you're being persistent and when you're just being pushy?
Jay has always believed in making the phone call, asking for the opportunity, and fighting for what you want—even if that occasionally means annoying someone. Christian has traditionally been more cautious. He didn't even show Valley Heat to his manager until he'd made ten episodes and knew he believed in it.
But by the end of their conversation, the two find some common ground: sometimes the phone call you're afraid to make is exactly the one you should make. As Christian puts it, most of us have needed someone to give us advice, open a door, or push us in the right direction—and sometimes getting what you want requires having the nerve to ask.
They also talk about Christian's years at The Groundlings, abandoning stand-up, struggling with creative confidence, making music, building the bizarre world of Valley Heat, and why sometimes the best thing a creative person can do is make something they like and put it into the world.
So where's the line?
When should you push and when should you back off?
Follow Christian Duguay:
Socials: https://www.instagram.com/csduguay/
Podcast: https://valleyheatpodcast.com/
Subscribe to Don't Be Alone with Jay Kogen for more conversations with writers, comedians, actors, creators, and thought leaders exploring life, creativity, politics, and the human experience.
Website: https://www.dontbealonewjk.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dontbealonewithjaykogen/
https://www.instagram.com/jaykogen/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dont.be.alone.wit
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About Don't Be Alone with Jay Kogen
Don’t Be Alone with Jay Kogen is a comedy/advice podcast trying to fight the isolation of modern life. Each episode, Award winning TV writer/comedian/philosopher Jay Kogen has a conversation with a friend about how to solve the problems on Jay’s mind. These friends happen to be famous comics, musicians, actors, artists, writers, and sometimes even his family. It’s an entertaining, fun, and thoughtful show meant to bond us through humor, experience, and empathy.From Straw Hut MediaPodcast website
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