The Kickstarter to fund the rest of the series can be found here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1066618164/dominus-a-catholic-horror-audio-drama



Dominus is a full cast Catholic horror podcast in which three Catholic priests, trapped in a remote Ontario mansion by a strange blizzard, must find a way to exorcise a demon before it escapes into the world. Unfortunately for them, the demon is a true believer, and therefore inoculated against Catholicism.



Dominus deals with elements of folk religion, queer identity, Catholicism in the global south, religious trauma, and loss of faith.



Episode summary: Father Olu is a beloved and reliable priest who, alongside strict academic Father Frederick and visiting activist priest Father Jonas, is asked to visit former parishioner Mary in secret in a remote estate north of Toronto.



Though they only intend to stay for a day, a sudden blizzard traps them on the grounds, as things slowly get worse in gruesome, unnatural ways.



Content Warnings: Catholic shame and religious elements, animal death, descriptions of gore, references to murder, references to masturbation, references to spousal abuse, implied familial abuse



Written by Motzie Dapul. Edited by Jonette Valenciano and Motzie Dapul.



CAST:

Lenval Brown (Disco Elysium) as Father Olujimi

Karim Kronfli (The Magnus Archives) as Father Frederick

Vexinglex as Father Jonas

Anusia Battersby (The Magnus Protocol) as Mary

David Ault (NoSleep) as Uncle Lenard

Motzie Dapul (Hi Nay) as Fides, UNKNOWN

Aud Andrews (The Madness of Chartrulean) as Gordon

Taylor Michaels (The Grotto), Devin Steffens (Dead West), Josh Burgess (What's In The Rift), Lyssa Jay ([REDACTED]) Fiona Clare (Three Fates), Motzie Dapul (Hi Nay), as The Confessors



PARTLY FUNDED BY THE TORONTO ARTS COUNCIL

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.