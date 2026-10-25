Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Angelus Domini
A nurse named Fabian dies under unnatural circumstances.
Father Olujimi, Father Frederick, and Father Jonas must exorcise the demon. They just aren't sure it's Mary.
Content Warnings: Catholicism, referenced religious bigotry, death, descriptions of gore and self-cannibalism, implied abuse
Written by Motzie Dapul. Edited by Yoyi Halago and Motzie Dapul.
CAST:
Lenval Brown (Disco Elysium) as Father Olujimi
Karim Kronfli (The Magnus Archives) as Father Frederick
Vexinglex as Father Jonas
Anusia Battersby (The Magnus Protocol) as Mary
Motzie Dapul (Hi Nay) as Fides, UNKNOWN
Aud Andrews (The Madness of Chartrulean) as Gordon
Niall Spain (No Quest for the Wicked) as David
Jose-Carlos Medina as Fabian
-
PARTLY FUNDED BY THE TORONTO ARTS COUNCIL
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The Kickstarter to fund the rest of the series can be found here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1066618164/dominus-a-catholic-horror-audio-drama
Dominus is a full cast Catholic horror podcast in which three Catholic priests, trapped in a remote Ontario mansion by a strange blizzard, must find a way to exorcise a demon before it escapes into the world. Unfortunately for them, the demon is a true believer, and therefore inoculated against Catholicism.
Dominus deals with elements of folk religion, queer identity, Catholicism in the global south, religious trauma, and loss of faith.
Episode summary: Father Olu is a beloved and reliable priest who, alongside strict academic Father Frederick and visiting activist priest Father Jonas, is asked to visit former parishioner Mary in secret in a remote estate north of Toronto.
Though they only intend to stay for a day, a sudden blizzard traps them on the grounds, as things slowly get worse in gruesome, unnatural ways.
Content Warnings: Catholic shame and religious elements, animal death, descriptions of gore, references to murder, references to masturbation, references to spousal abuse, implied familial abuse
Written by Motzie Dapul. Edited by Jonette Valenciano and Motzie Dapul.
CAST:
Lenval Brown (Disco Elysium) as Father Olujimi
Karim Kronfli (The Magnus Archives) as Father Frederick
Vexinglex as Father Jonas
Anusia Battersby (The Magnus Protocol) as Mary
David Ault (NoSleep) as Uncle Lenard
Motzie Dapul (Hi Nay) as Fides, UNKNOWN
Aud Andrews (The Madness of Chartrulean) as Gordon
Taylor Michaels (The Grotto), Devin Steffens (Dead West), Josh Burgess (What's In The Rift), Lyssa Jay ([REDACTED]) Fiona Clare (Three Fates), Motzie Dapul (Hi Nay), as The Confessors
PARTLY FUNDED BY THE TORONTO ARTS COUNCIL
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A short teaser for Dominus, a Catholic folk horror audio drama from the Rusty Quill Network featuring voice actors from Disco Elysium, The Magnus Archives & The Magnus Protocol.
Dominus is a full cast Catholic horror podcast in which three Catholic priests, trapped in a remote Ontario mansion by a strange blizzard, must find a way to exorcise a demon before it escapes into the world. Unfortunately for them, the demon is a true believer, and therefore inoculated against Catholicism.
Dominus deals with elements of folk religion, queer identity, Catholicism in the global south, religious trauma, and loss of faith.
This teaser stars David Ault as Uncle Lenard.
The DOMINUS pilot episode premieres March 1, 2026, on the Rusty Quill Network. The Kickstarter to fund the rest of the series can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1066618164/dominus-a-catholic-horror-audio-drama
Hit Notify Me On Launch so you can access the episode once it goes live!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Dominus
Dominus is a full cast Catholic horror podcast in which three Catholic priests, trapped in a remote Ontario mansion by a strange blizzard, must find a way to exorcise a demon before it escapes into the world. Unfortunately for them, the demon is a true believer, and therefore inoculated against Catholicism.Dominus deals with elements of folk religion, queer identity, Catholicism in the global south, religious trauma, and loss of faith. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Dominus, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dominus
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Dominus: Podcasts in Family