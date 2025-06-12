May 22, Invitatory for Thursday of the 5th week of Easter
Lord, open my lips. — And my mouth will proclaim your praise. Ant. The Lord is risen, alleluia. Psalm 67 O God, be gracious and bless us and let your face shed its light upon...
May 22, Office of Readings for Thursday of the 5th week of Easter
Ribbon Placement: Liturgy of the Hours Vol. II: Ordinary: 1045 Proper of Seasons: 847 Psalter: Thursday, Week I, 1158 Office of Readings for Thursday in Week 5 of Easter God, come to my assistance. —...
May 22, Morning Prayer for Thursday of the 5th week of Easter
Ribbon Placement: Liturgy of the Hours Vol. II: Ordinary: 1049 Proper of Seasons: 850 Psalter: Thursday, Week I, 1161 Christian Prayer: Ordinary: 689 Proper of Seasons: 533 Psalter: Thursday, Week I, 748 Morning Prayer for...
May 22, Midmorning Prayer for Thursday of the 5th week of Easter
Ribbon Placement: Liturgy of the Hours Vol. II: Ordinary: 1054 Complementary Psalmody: 1651 (Midmorning) Proper of Seasons: 852 (antiphon, reading, concluding prayer) Midmorning Prayer for Thursday in Week 5 of Easter, using the Complementary Psalmody...
May 22, Midday Prayer for Thursday of the 5th week of Easter
Ribbon Placement: Liturgy of the Hours Vol. II: Ordinary: 1054 Proper of Seasons: 852 Psalter: Thursday, Week I, 1167 Midday Prayer for Thursday in Week 5 of Easter, using the Current Psalmody God, come to...
About Divine Office – Liturgy of the Hours of the Roman Catholic Church (Breviary)
Daily scripture readings, psalms, and prayers that follow in the ancient traditions of the Church. Follow along using the session outlines at DivineOffice.org or by using the Divine Office iPhone, iPod, iPad app or Android app. From ancient times the Church has had the custom of celebrating each day the liturgy of the hours. In this way the Church fulfills the Lord’s precept to pray without ceasing, at once offering praise to God the Father and interceding for the salvation of the world. For this expressed purpose, the recordings of the Hours presented here are intended to expand awareness of this Liturgy, introduce and practice the structure of this prayer, and to assist in the recitation of the Liturgy in small groups, domestic prayer and where common celebration is not possible.