Disrupt Yourself Podcast with Whitney Johnson

392 Orit Gadiesh: The Amazing Longtime Chairman of Bain You May Not Know About

Confidence and curiosity make a powerful tandem. Individually, either could be a positive catalyst or, if misplaced, prove to be a distraction to meaningful progress. But as a combination, they often create a mindset where even failures become learning opportunities and stepping stones along the S Curve. Bain & Company Chairman Orit Gadiesh has these two traits in spades. From her early school days through her almost five decades at Bain, Orit’s curiosity has never waned. Trained to always ask that extra question, she’s a student of the world around her, whether the subject is business-related or religiously reading books from all the countries to which she’s traveled. When Bain faced severe financial hardship in the late 1980s, it was Orit and Mitt Romney who reversed the company’s course and steadied the ship. How? Through extreme confidence, often telling curious competitors, “We’re better than you!” Today, Bain is considered one of the big three management consulting firms in the world. Orit has occupied the chairman’s seat since 1993.