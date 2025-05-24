Disrupt Yourself Podcast with Whitney Johnson

392 Orit Gadiesh: The Amazing Longtime Chairman of Bain You May Not Know About
Confidence and curiosity make a powerful tandem. Individually, either could be a positive catalyst or, if misplaced, prove to be a distraction to meaningful progress. But as a combination, they often create a mindset where even failures become learning opportunities and stepping stones along the S Curve. Bain & Company Chairman Orit Gadiesh has these two traits in spades. From her early school days through her almost five decades at Bain, Orit’s curiosity has never waned. Trained to always ask that extra question, she’s a student of the world around her, whether the subject is business-related or religiously reading books from all the countries to which she’s traveled. When Bain faced severe financial hardship in the late 1980s, it was Orit and Mitt Romney who reversed the company’s course and steadied the ship. How? Through extreme confidence, often telling curious competitors, “We’re better than you!” Today, Bain is considered one of the big three management consulting firms in the world. Orit has occupied the chairman’s seat since 1993.
Asheesh Advani isn’t just the CEO of Junior Achievement Worldwide—he was also a participant. The program changed his life when he experienced it in middle school, and as CEO, he has guided the global NGO into more than 115 countries, involving more than 3,500 employees and 500,000 volunteers worldwide. Incredibly, JA annually serves more than 15 million young people. JA’s disruptive ripple of entrepreneurship is staggering—certainly one reason why the organization has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for three straight years. Asheesh believes that those nominations have allowed JA to bring attention to the connection between the economic empowerment of youth and the overall peace and prosperity of their communities. Listen in as he shares the philosophy behind JA’s fixed, flexible and freestyle framework and why embracing your naive audacity at the beginning of a new S Curve can be the way to go.
Imposter syndrome is something to which most of us can relate. The idea of doubting our own skills and abilities, even in the face of myriad accomplishments. It’s a common human experience. It’s easier to have faith in others than buy into ourselves. When Tina Vatanka Murphy was called into a meeting with her company’s CEO and HR director to talk about filling the role of president for Global Healthcare Exchange’s (GHX) European enterprise, she didn’t realize they were asking her to take on that role. She had never envisioned herself in that type of leadership position. What’s interesting and surprising and delightful is that –– while it’s true that she hadn’t seen herself in that role –– once she came to grips with this unexpected proposal, there wasn’t imposter syndrome, her first thought was refreshing. Of course I can do this! “I’m going to go kill it.”
It’s often fascinating to pinpoint when someone received the first inkling of what their eventual career would be. For many, of course—thinking of all the kids who grew up wanting to be professional athletes, movie stars, astronauts, or firemen—their idealized career path often follows a long and winding road of self-discovery, full of detours and roadblocks that transport them to an eventual destination that was not on their original radar. But what if you could date your dream? Get some firsthand experience in your supposed career of choice? Would you remain totally enamored with the opportunity and steadily move toward further engagement? Or, would you, like Seinfeld’s neurotic George Costanza, break things off with a nonchalant, “It’s not you, it’s me”? Today’s guest, Jeanette Bennett, CEO and founding editor of Utah Valley Magazine and Bennett Communications, had that revelatory experience while working as a camera operator at an Idaho TV station when she was in high school. It turned out to trigger the first of many career reframes for this talented entrepreneur and storyteller.
There’s a reason we call it a mental rut – this deep groove in the mud. It’s a pattern of behavior that we’ve dug into our brains, and when we go down this road, it’s where our mental wheels get stuck. When have you been stuck in a rut? Maybe it’s coming back day after day to a job you hate. Maybe it’s something small, like knowing you should eat lunch at home but finding yourself in line at the Sweetgreen every morning. Getting stuck is human. But so is shoving the wagon out of the rut and cutting a new path. On today’s episode, we’re here to talk about what that really looks like. Our guest is Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. If you’re a small or medium sized business, you’re probably already familiar with HubSpot’s value – helping entrepreneurs track customers, make sales and follow up on those relationships. But the real focus here is Yamini’s journey to the top, from studying engineering in India, to taking her first step into the world of sales, and eventually – the C Suite. It’s been a journey of rewiring herself, learning how to build new mental roads while staying true to her authentic self.
