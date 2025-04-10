Four cadets enter the Hive, and begin their training to become Eyes of the Beast. They bond themselves to beastly companions, and settle into their new lives. Important Notice: Mature Content Verra's world contains mature themes that may not be suitable for all listeners. Listener discretion is advised. Content Warnings / Trigger Warnings: Violence: Physical, Magical, Blade/Sword, Acid, Animal Combat Mental Health: Depression Auditory Triggers: Loud Noises (Explosions, Animal Sounds, Deep Water Environmental Sounds) Phobias: Thalassophobia [Action in deep open water) Language: Strong Language

The Cadets near the end of their training. Tensions rise as they compete for top marks, and some cadets grow desperate for success. Important Notice: Mature Content Vera's world contains mature themes that may not be suitable for all listeners. Listener discretion is advised. Content Warnings / Trigger Warnings: Violence: Physical, Magical, Blade/Sword, Acid, Animal Combat Auditory Triggers: Loud Noises (Explosions, Animal Sounds, Deep Water Environmental Sounds) Phobias: Thalassophobia (Action in deep open water), Trypanophobia (Use of needles for magical purposes) Psychological Triggers: Gaslighting/Manipulation Language: Offensive Language

Having finished their training, the new Zolan Eyes take on their first missions. Important Notice: Mature Content Vera's world contains mature themes that may not be suitable for all listeners. Listener discretion is advised. Content Warnings / Trigger Warnings: Violence: Physical, Magical, Blade/Sword, Acid, Animal Combat, Gore Auditory Triggers: Loud Noises (Explosions, Animal Sounds, Deep Water Environmental Sounds, Flames/Fire), Minor Body Horror (joint dislocation), Ambient Flames/Fire Phobias: Thalassophobia (Action in deep open water), Trypanophobia (Use of needles for magical purposes), Necrophobia Psychological Triggers: Death, Grief, Animal Death Language: Offensive Language

A year has passed since our Zolan Eyes first missions. The time has come for their lives to collide once again. Important Notice: Mature Content Vera's world contains mature themes that may not be suitable for all listeners. Listener discretion is advised. Content Warnings / Trigger Warnings: Violence: Physical, Magical, Blade/Sword, Acid, Animal Combat, Gore, Torture Auditory Triggers: Loud Noises (Explosions, Animal Sounds, Deep Water Environmental Sounds, Flames/Fire) Phobias: Thalassophobia (Action in deep open water), Trypanophobia (Use of needles for magical purposes), Necrophobia, Pyrophobia/Encavmaphobia Psychological Triggers: Death, Grief, Animal Death, Suffering, Torture, Abandonment Language: Offensive Language

About Disciples of Deceit

Disciples of Deceit is a New Fantasy Anthology Series. Inspired by D&D and Theatre. What originally started a couple of friends around the table has evolved into an action packed, exploratory dramatic series. Each story seeks to bend genre, creating an expansive world, full of diverse characters. Explore the world of Verra in our first story, the Allbright. A harrowing drama about the cadets of the Zolan Military and their clashing ambitions.