DISCARDED: Tales From the Threat Research Trenches

The Battle for a Safer Internet: Inside Domain Takedowns and Threat Actor Tactics
Hello to all our Cyber Magicians! Join host Selena Larson and guest host,Tim Kromphardt, as they speak with Hannah Rapetti, the Takedown Services Manager at Proofpoint. Hannah shares her fascinating journey from librarian to cybersecurity expert, detailing her path into the industry through certifications, CTFs (Capture the Flag), and the Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) community.The conversation dives into real-world examples, techniques, and strategies used to identify, track, and eliminate malicious domains.Key Topics Covered:Collaborative Efforts: How teams work together to identify scam websites, gather evidence, and escalate for takedown.Tools and Techniques: Using tools like domain search, backend kits identification, and IP-based connections to uncover related sites.Challenges in Takedowns: Managing lists of hundreds of domains across multiple providers, verifying live activity, and the need for ongoing monitoring.Threat Actor Behavior: How threat actors use multiple registrars or re-register domains to evade detection.Best Practices for Organizations:Preemptively purchasing lookalike domains.Monitoring new domain registrations for suspicious activity.Educating users to identify and avoid malicious domains.Ethical Considerations: Balancing infrastructure disruption with the need for ongoing research, particularly for cyber espionage threats.Favorite Wins: Memorable investigations, such as takedowns during the Super Bowl, fake Olympics ticket scams, and real-time disruption of pig-butchering schemes.The episode highlights the importance of domain takedowns not just for individual companies but for contributing to a safer internet ecosystem. It’s a mix of practical advice, real-life stories, and insights into the ongoing battle against cybercrime.Resources mentioned:Genina Po Discarded Episodehttps://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/threat-insight/pig-butchers-join-gig-economy-cryptocurrency-scammers-target-job-seekers https://www.wicys.org/ https://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/threat-insight/pig-butchers-join-gig-economy-cryptocurrency-scammers-target-job-seekers https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/discarded-tales-from-the-threat-research-trenches/id1612506550?i=1000677061400 https://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/threat-insight/security-brief-scammers-create-fraudulent-olympics-ticketing-websitesFor more information about Proofpoint, check out our website.Subscribe & Follow:Don't miss out on future episodes—subscribe to the Discarded Podcast on your favorite platform.