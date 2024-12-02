Episode 2240: Kirby Smart shares honest assessment of defensive ‘struggles’ ahead of Texas rematch
DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans
Beginning of the show: We hear from Kirby Smart, who shares his thoughts on what his defensive needs to do to get ready for Texas and how the Longhorns have improved. Plus, we discuss why, despite UGA having plenty of holes, toughness is not one of their problems.
15-minute mark: We discuss the impact of Julian Humphrey’s apparent transfer
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview the SEC Championship and discuss the incredible win over Tech.
40-minute mark: We look at the headlines around college football, including Michigan’s shocking win over Ohio State and why Alabama is the most likely team to work its way back into the playoff.
50-minute mark: We discuss why UGA fans should not have left the Tech game early
Close: I share some Golden Shoe winners and the Gator Hater Updater.
--------
1:11:01
Episode 2239: UGA RB celebrates UGA’s history ahead of rivalry game with Georgia Tech
DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans
Beginning of the show: A look at a recent post from Nate Frazier that paid tribute to UGA’s ‘RBU’ history and a discussion about why Frazier could be set for a big game tonight.
15-minute mark: I share a clip from Kirby Smart and UGA center Jared Wilson that helps explain why the Bulldogs are properly focused for tonight’s rivalry game.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on some of the weekend’s top games.
50-minute mark: I share a funny comparison between what Smart said this week about the role emotion plays in games such as tonight’s with Georgia Tech and some of his fiery rants from the past.
Close: I share some Golden Shoe winners and the Gator Hater Updater.
--------
1:03:29
Episode 2238: Kirby Smart makes blunt statement about 'street fight' vs. Georgia Tech
DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans
Beginning of the show: A look at some strong comments from Kirby Smart about why he expects Friday's game with Georgia Tech to be a "street fight."
15-minute mark: I share more troubling comments from CFP committee chairman Warde Manuel that make it seem like UGA simply isn't getting credit for playing the nation's toughest schedule so far this year.
20-minute mark: DawgNation's Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what last night's top 25 means for the Playoff hopes for some of the league's three-loss teams such as Alabama and South Carolina.
45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.
--------
1:05:35
Episode 2237: Kirby Smart issues challenge to UGA fans ahead of Georgia Tech game
DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans
Beginning of the show: I take a look at why Georgia coach Kirby Smart is challenging UGA fans to be at their best Friday night and explain why them doing so would prove Lane Kiffin correct after the Ole Miss coach recently gave Bulldogs fans a big compliment.
15-minute mark: I discuss new details in the legal situation involving UGA wide receiver Colbie Young.
20-minute mark: DawgNation's Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which will be released again tonight.
45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.