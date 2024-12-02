Episode 2240: Kirby Smart shares honest assessment of defensive ‘struggles’ ahead of Texas rematch

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans Beginning of the show: We hear from Kirby Smart, who shares his thoughts on what his defensive needs to do to get ready for Texas and how the Longhorns have improved. Plus, we discuss why, despite UGA having plenty of holes, toughness is not one of their problems. 15-minute mark: We discuss the impact of Julian Humphrey’s apparent transfer 20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview the SEC Championship and discuss the incredible win over Tech. 40-minute mark: We look at the headlines around college football, including Michigan’s shocking win over Ohio State and why Alabama is the most likely team to work its way back into the playoff. 50-minute mark: We discuss why UGA fans should not have left the Tech game early Close: I share some Golden Shoe winners and the Gator Hater Updater.