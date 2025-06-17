Brian and Judson hookup with Jeffrey Seller

Judson visits a childhood friend's new home in upstate New York and exchanges feedback about their lives with one another. Brian hosts an event at his home to get fellow parents in his community thinking about how to talk about sex with their kids. Together, they enjoy a particularly daring Hookup of the Week submitted by a listener. They are then joined by multiple Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Rent, Hamilton and more--and now the author of the new memoir Theater Kid--Jeffrey Seller. The three discuss the relatability of Jeffrey's book, the significance of Jeffrey in Brian's life, Jeffrey's influence on making theatre accessible to all, some of the heartbreak he left out of his book, the importance of Hamilton at this particular moment, and Jeffrey's three most essential qualities of a relationship. Jeffrey also joins Brian and Judson in responding to a Go Ask Your Dad question from a listener concerned about his age becoming an issue as he starts a new chapter as a later-in-life undergrad.