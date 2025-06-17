Judson visits a childhood friend’s new home in upstate New York and exchanges feedback about their lives with one another. Brian hosts an event at his home to get fellow parents in his community thinking about how to talk about sex with their kids. Together, they enjoy a particularly daring Hookup of the Week submitted by a listener. They are then joined by multiple Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Rent, Hamilton and more--and now the author of the new memoir Theater Kid--Jeffrey Seller. The three discuss the relatability of Jeffrey’s book, the significance of Jeffrey in Brian’s life, Jeffrey’s influence on making theatre accessible to all, some of the heartbreak he left out of his book, the importance of Hamilton at this particular moment, and Jeffrey’s three most essential qualities of a relationship. Jeffrey also joins Brian and Judson in responding to a Go Ask Your Dad question from a listener concerned about his age becoming an issue as he starts a new chapter as a later-in-life undergrad.
Read Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir by Jeffrey Seller - https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Theater-Kid/Jeffrey-Seller/9781668064184
Find Jeffrey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jseller
Brian and Judson talk Playing in Public
Judson spends a glorious Memorial Day Weekend on his second annual trip to Naked Yoga Camp in Austin, this time with his husband. Brian is redeemed for the hookup gone wrong almost 18 months ago, which led to the birth of this podcast. He also explains the concept of semen to his nine-year-old daughter and receives a perfect review on TheBlowers. Judson and Brian then enjoy a listener-submitted Hookup of the Week before launching into a conversation about Playing in Public. Judson and Brian share their favorite open-air spots and experiences, some of the opportunities gay vacation destinations provide for public sex, and the pros and cons of sex outdoors versus sex at parties. They close the episode by responding to a Go Ask Your Dad question from a listener who isn’t happy when his boyfriend implies he may have his own hookup with someone they’re both attracted to.
Brian and Judson talk Code-Switching as Gay Men
It’s Dads and Daddies’ first anniversary! Judson and Brian reflect on the ups and downs of the past year, and reveal some of the ways they plan to evolve the podcast in what is now Season Two, including the introduction of the new “Hookup of the Week” episode premiering this episode! The two then enter into a conversation about code-switching as gay men, and how each balances the various personas they bring to their home lives, work lives, creative lives, sex lives, friendships, and time alone with their thoughts. They close with a Go Ask Your Dad question from a listener who wants to know how to get out of a hookup when the person doesn’t meet expectations without hurting that person’s feelings.
Brian and Judson hookup with Joel Someone
Judson reports back on the insanity taking place at work and on trying a new experience during a hookup. Brian reflects on the passing of his family’s pet. GayVN award-winning porn actor and adult model Joel Someone then joins them in Brian’s basement. Together, the three talk about Joel’s career and how it was born from his need to get out of his native New Mexico, his path from escort to porn star, losing his virginity to a woman on camera, his parents’ discovery of his line of work, and his relationships with his “porn son” (and former Dads and Daddies guest) Jonah Wheeler and his boyfriend King Dwarf. Joel sticks around to help Judson and Brian respond to a “Go Ask Your Dad” question from a listener in his early 30s who has never felt affection from a man and is on the verge of giving up on the gay community and finding love.
Find Joel Someone on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/joel_someone/
Brian and Judson hookup with Nathan H. Lents
Comparing their week on the apps, Judson laments an aborted mission, and Brian comes up against ageism. Brian shares a glowing review for the Broadway play, “John Proctor is the Villain.” The two then welcome to the podcast Nathan H. Lents, author of The Sexual Evolution: How 500 million years of sex, gender, and mating shape modern relationships. Together, they discuss the difference between sexual and social monogamy, the egalitarian and sex-positive lifestyle of the lesser studied bonobo chimpanzees, how humans look to the animal kingdom to claim justifications (that aren’t there) for their conservative beliefs, how the recent diversity in gender expression is a natural part of evolution, and so much more. Nathan then joins Judson and Brian in responding to a Go Ask Your Dad question from a listener who wants to show more affection to his boyfriend, but doesn’t know how, having been raised in a household where very little affection was shown.
Find Nathan online at linktr.ee/nathanlents
Dads and Daddies features frank, unrehearsed conversations between one Gen X Dad of two and one Millennial self-identified ‘Daddy,’ with a focus on their personal stories of sex, love and marriage, plus topics spanning parenthood, Daddyhood, family, friendship, identity, money, addiction & recovery, and so many more that reveal the deeply intimate details of what it means to live life as adult gay men today.